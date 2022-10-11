Read full article on original website
Avalanche announce roster for Opening Day
DENVER — The National Hockey League (NHL) has announced the Opening Day roster for the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche begin the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Ball Arena in Denver. The hockey club will raise their championship banner before a 7:30 p.m. game against...
NHL
Rising Star: Mason Marchment determined to break out
The 27-year-old forward feels comfortable and confident entering the regular season after an impressive preseason performance. It took a little while for Mason Marchment to get to this place, but man is he enjoying it now that he's here. The 27-year-old forward has played just 91 NHL games after spending...
NHL
Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener
The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
NHL
Tortorella: Flyers Need Scoring-by-Committee
Head coach John Tortorella has made no secret of the fact that he believes the Flyers must "score by committee" to get enough offense to come out on the winning side of games in 2022-23. "We have good players. We have players who have potential and are capable of helping...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Tkachuk debuts with Panthers at Islanders
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 10 games Thursday. The Matthew Tkachuk era begins with the Florida Panthers when they open their season at the New York Islanders on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSFL, ESPN+, SN NOW). There's going to be tremendous pressure on the Panthers, the Presidents' Trophy winners last season who were swept by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the best-of-7 Eastern Conference Second Round. Can Florida improve? Will Tkachuk's sandpaper presence and big-time scoring ability turn the Panthers into a serious Stanley Cup contender? After the trade that altered two teams -- Tkachuk to Florida from the Calgary Flames for forward Jonathan Huberdeau and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar -- it's time to see what the forward, coming off a 104-point (42 goals, 62 assists) season, can bring to the Panthers. -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer.
Coaches reportedly unhappy Minneapolis is hosting Big Ten media days
What's wrong with Minneapolis?
NHL
Minnesota Wild and NHL Unveil Training Facility and Mentoring Room
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Today, the Minnesota Wild unveiled a brand-new state-of-the-art training facility and mentoring room in Northeast Ice Arena. The project was in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL) and built as a legacy to the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Northeast Ice Arena has an...
NHL
Hischier Practices | NOTEBOOK
Devils captain Nico Hischier rejoined his teammates for practice Tuesday afternoon for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury Sept. 26 at Montreal. Although Hischier was back on the ice - he skated for a preplanned 30 minutes as directed by the training staff - his status for New Jersey's Thursday season opener at Philadelphia is still to be determined.
NHL
Crozier, former Sabres coach, dies at 93
Led Buffalo to first playoff berth, put together famed 'French Connection' line. Joe Crozier, who guided the Buffalo Sabres to their first Stanley Cup Playoff berth, died Tuesday at the age of 93. Crozier coached Buffalo for three seasons after taking over for Punch Imlach, who stepped down due to...
NHL
Soderblom 'honored' to make Red Wings' 23-man roster
DETROIT -- When Elmer Soderblom made the jump from Sweden to North America this past summer, there was uncertainty surrounding where he would lace up his skates in the 2022-23 season. To start the campaign, the next chapter of Soderblom's professional hockey career will be in the NHL. After a...
NHL
CBJ recall C Kent Johnson from Cleveland Monsters
The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled center Kent Johnson from the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters and assigned goaltender Jet Greaves to Cleveland, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Johnson, 19, collected three assists and two penalty minutes in nine games with the Blue Jackets last...
NHL
Lineup Analysis: What to Know Heading into 2022.23
When describing the team identity of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby would start with the word speed. "And you can say the word experience," the captain added with a knowing grin. "That's another word that's been used a little bit more." As head coach Mike Sullivan likes to say, they...
NHL
Jeanneret named to emeritus role with Buffalo Sabres
In his new role, Jeanneret will have a steady presence across team platforms and at events. The Buffalo Sabres are proud to announce that Hall-of-Famer Rick Jeanneret will remain with the organization in a newly formed Broadcaster Emeritus role. Jeanneret retired from play-by-play duties at the end of last season,...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena:. Game 1: Dallas Stars (0-0-0, 0 points) vs. Nashville Predators (2-0-0, 4 points) When: Thursday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN. TV: ESPN+, Hulu. Radio: The...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 13
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Thursday before flying to Detroit. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Thursday, October 13. Practice. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 17 - Josh Anderson. 91 -...
NHL
Stars announce opening night roster for 2022-23 season
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team's roster for opening night. The 2022-23 opening night roster consists of 22 active players, including 13 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders. Additionally, forward Nick Caamano was placed on Injured Non-Roster and defenseman Will Butcher was loaned...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue Opening Trip in Vegas
Chicago heads to Las Vegas to face Golden Knights as part of opening three-game trip. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks continue their road trip to the West, facing the Golden Knights in Las Vegas on Thursday night. LAST...
NHL
Game Day: Preds vs. Stars Preview
The Preds returned from Europe with four points and a lifetime of memories from the 2022 NHL Global Series, and they will kick off their 2022-23 home slate Thursday at Bridgestone Arena against the Dallas Stars. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN+/Hulu.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks
The Edmonton Oilers get their 2022-23 NHL season underway on Wednesday night when the Vancouver Canucks visit Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet and listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED, at 8:00pm MT. ]. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Live Pre-Game Show that...
NHL
Stars announce schedule for 2022-23 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 15
FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars announced today the game day schedule for the club's regular-season home opener on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Nashville Predators. Prior to the game, the 2022-23 Dallas Stars team will take part in the Victory Green Carpet Walk presented by Toyota on PNC Plaza, located to the south of American Airlines Center. The current roster and coaching staff are scheduled to begin walking the carpet at approximately 3:30 p.m., and fans will have the opportunity to welcome them into the arena. The pregame event is free and open to the public. Fans can start lining up to watch the carpet walk beginning at 2:30 p.m. The Lexus Garage will open at noon, while Comerica Garage and Lots A, D, E and M will open at 2:30 p.m. for fans arriving early for the Victory Green Carpet Walk presented by Toyota on PNC Plaza.
