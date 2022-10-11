Whether you’re participating in Sober October or are just looking for something new to do in NYC, there are some alcohol-free options available! Booze-free bars and retailers have been an emerging trend in the city for about a year or so now, and we wanted to round up our favorite spots for our sober curious friends. No matter if you’re in the mood for a non-alcoholic IPA or a stunning and colorful mocktail, we’ve got some ideas for you! Abby Ehmann, the founder of Hekate firmly believes that “booze shouldn’t be the only basis for socializing.” At her brand new dive bar located in the East Village, this elixir lounge is proudly serving all sorts of alcohol-free cocktails, beers, and more. Try one of their standouts like the “Jalapeno Margarita” (Seedlip Grove, lime juice, seltzer, and jalapeno simple syrup) or “The Healer” (Apothekary’s Blue Me Away, lemonade, seltzer, and lavender simple syrup), all while in a cozy atmosphere around like-minded people. They also host frequent events and are even crafting new concoctions daily to celebrate Sober October! Where: 167 Avenue B

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO