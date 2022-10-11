Read full article on original website
And to New Yorker’s delight, the booming business will open its first NYC location at 1195 3rd Ave. on Friday, October 21st. Crumbl Cookies can hardly wait to serve its delicious treats in its perfect pink packaging to crazed-cookie fans in NYC, shares store owners Mike Wilson, Zach Wilson, and Seth Neeleman. The first 100 customers in line on opening day will receive a limited-edition Crumbl x NYC t-shirt. New Yorkers will be able to order from the grand opening menu including six unique flavors and of course, their award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip. With a rotating menu, customers can look forward to new cookie flavors every week, announced via social media on Sundays at 8pm! Some of their iconic 200+ flavors include online favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S’mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, and Galaxy Brownie.
One of the best parts about this time of year is all of the scary + spooky activities to do locally — and a brand new Halloween attraction has joined the local New Jersey scene. A popular Los Angeles Halloween attraction is opening its second location, located at 101 Crawfords Corner Road in Holmdel, NJ. Haunt O’ Ween is an immersive Halloween experience presented by Experiential Supply Co. and Fever. Visitors can expect dance offs, a Pumpkin Tunnel, Moonlight Magic (where you can make your own potions), $1 million dollars’ worth of candy, and so many more spooky elements. The family-friendly adventure opened at the end of September and will remain open to the public through October 31st. Read on to learn more about Haunt O’ Ween in Holmdel, New Jersey.
Whether you’re participating in Sober October or are just looking for something new to do in NYC, there are some alcohol-free options available! Booze-free bars and retailers have been an emerging trend in the city for about a year or so now, and we wanted to round up our favorite spots for our sober curious friends. No matter if you’re in the mood for a non-alcoholic IPA or a stunning and colorful mocktail, we’ve got some ideas for you! Abby Ehmann, the founder of Hekate firmly believes that “booze shouldn’t be the only basis for socializing.” At her brand new dive bar located in the East Village, this elixir lounge is proudly serving all sorts of alcohol-free cocktails, beers, and more. Try one of their standouts like the “Jalapeno Margarita” (Seedlip Grove, lime juice, seltzer, and jalapeno simple syrup) or “The Healer” (Apothekary’s Blue Me Away, lemonade, seltzer, and lavender simple syrup), all while in a cozy atmosphere around like-minded people. They also host frequent events and are even crafting new concoctions daily to celebrate Sober October! Where: 167 Avenue B
When you walk into Pasticceria Monteleone, on 355 Court Street, in Brooklyn, NY, you are overwhelmed with the delicious aroma of the cakes and pastries displayed all around. If I could wake up smelling freshly baked cookies, I would go there every day. This bakery is the one to visit if you are traveling in New York, and are looking for some good quality baked goods. They have a favorable location in Brooklyn, right around the corner from other stores, and houses. Along with that, right after we got our box of goods, we walked over to a local park to sit and enjoy them.
We received a lot of queries last night about the fireworks display that went off last night after 9 on the East River below the Williamsburg Bridge. There wasn't any notification about them (as everyone pointed out, this account has one job) ... Which prompted plenty of tweets... and concern!
Are you looking for a unique way to party it up on Halloween? New Jersey has a ton of kid-friendly options to explore, including Six Flags' Fright Fest. Once in a while, though, you might want to go to a venue that really brings out the spooky side of things through more adult vibes.
Paranormal activity generally spikes in October according to Maryann Taylor of Hackettstown. Taylor, a paranormal investigator for four years, is administrator of the Facebook Group,. Midlife Spirits and a member of the New Jersey Ghost Hunters Society (NJGHS). That society, a non-profit paranormal investigation organization which meets in Hackettstown, was...
Beloved Italian bakeshop, Angelina Bakery, has launched a one-of-a-kind vending machine outside their Garment District location at 575 8th Avenue. The machine is filled with more than 100 delicious desserts, highlighting the brand new “Angelina Pop” (mini cakes packaged in adorable soda cans), coming in four flavors: tiramisu, fresh strawberry, mango, and pistachio & caramel. Other desserts such as hazelnut cream puffs and Nutella cake pops will be available in the machine. Items will be freshly restocked each day, ranging between $5-$10. The vending machine will be open during store hours Sunday – Thursday 8am to 9pm and Friday – Saturday 8am to 11pm
With all the beauty the world has to offer, taking the scenic route is never a bad idea! And while as native NYers we all know that there are some parts of NYC that are so gorgeous we feel like we’ve been swept away to a different world (think: the city’s gorgeous brownstone-lined streets, cobblestoned roads, and countless beautiful parks), we’re not the only ones who realize and appreciate the beauty of our city! Architectural Digest just released their list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world, and our very own NYC made the list–twice! Coming in at #2 is Brooklyn!
To honor the 11th installment of the award-winning anthology series premiering on FX October 19th, a limited-time American Horror Story pop-up shop is coming to the West Village fit for the darkest of fantasies. The exclusive shop will take over Bleecker Street from October 14-16, October 21-23, & October 28-30 from 4pm to 10pm. The recently released trailer for the 11th season, American Horror Story: New York City, looks frightening as ever—except it all takes place in NYC! Although the pop-up remains a bit of a mystery, fans can expect “dark and twisted creations,” photo-ops and exclusive merch as they delve into the AHS world like never before. Custom goods and leather wares all seen in the trailer will fill the space, taking visitors to their darkest reveries. The AHS:NYC Shop is here. Check back at 12pm ET today for The Owners' first drop of reservations. #AHSNYC #AHSFX pic.twitter.com/m7aSZBqlkR
The Union County Board of County Commissioners and the City of Rahway invite residents with disabilities and special needs to attend the free “Halloween Bash,” an evening of seasonal festivities, on Friday, October 21. The event will feature dancing, games, arts and crafts, and a Haunted House. Party...
New food hall and marketplace Olly Olly Market bringing together Michelin star chefs, craft cocktails, and a coffee bar is coming to NYC’s Starrett-Lehigh Building on Wednesday, October 26. The first NYC project for Chicago-based hospitality group 16” On Center, this 17,000-square-foot space will serve as a gathering place for those in the Chelsea neighborhood. Once open, guests will be able to dine on meals from both up-and-coming local chefs and internationally recognized chefs, sip cocktails at the market’s two cocktail bars led by award-winning Julia Momosé, and get their caffeine fix at the coffee bar. Vendors that have been announced so far include: The focal point of the marketplace is Bar Avant which can seat 82 people between its bar and tables. A second hidden bar called Apres serves as the perfect spot for private events, and a 5,000-square-foot exhibition space which can accommodate up to 500 people will be the host of future plans including concerts, fashion shows, installations, and more. It’s currently featuring the “Jean-Michael Basquiat: King Pleasure’’ exhibit.
If you ever find yourself asking what you can get for a million dollar listing in NYC, how does a private balcony boasting expansive views of the Hudson River and the Palisades sound? The scenic Italian-style Villa Charlotte Brontë recently listed one of their 17 units for sale at the whopping price of around $1.3M, under real estate agent Chanda Colón. The three-bedroom triplex (three floors) apartment has a total of 1,995 square feet, coming in at $676 a square foot, reports the New York Times. The rare-to-the-market-listing offers a two-and-a-half-bath, wood fireplace, finished attic, hardwood floors, a washer and dryer, and the most accessible street entrance of all the units. But the real star of the property is the bluestone balcony that overlooks the Hudson River and beyond! Entrances come from both the kitchen and living room, for the accessible outdoor area of your dreams.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. This place serves delicious desserts. The chefs are talented, and everything they serve is a real work of art that exceeds expectations. They also have reasonable prices.
James Joanow was just two years old when he and his dad began decorating his grandparents' lawn for Halloween. Back then there were only a few items. Joanow slowly grew his collection of Halloween decorations, and now — 16 years later — completely transforms the Bloomfield home with ghouls and goblins galore.
These fabulous photographs are from Andy Blair’s Flickr site. He’s taken us back to 1970s New York before, but now we’re focusing on Jersey City. In the 1970s the city experienced a period of urban decline that saw many of its wealthy residents leave for the suburbs, due to rising crime, civil unrest, political corruption, and economic hardship. From 1950 to 1980, Jersey City lost 75,000 residents, and from 1975 to 1982, it lost 5,000 jobs, or 9% of its workforce.
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
