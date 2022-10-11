Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is open to starting at center this season if he is asked to do so. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Davis said the following Thursday about head coach Darvin Ham potentially asking him to play the 5: "I trust Coach’s decision. I mean, I'm pretty sure he heard AD wants to play the 4, so he knows where I stand, but at the end of the day, I want to win, so if that's me playing the 5, that's what it's got to be."

