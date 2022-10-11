Read full article on original website
NBA World Reacts To Heartbreaking Zion Williamson News
Zion Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. Unfortunately, all that time away from the court took a toll on him. In a recent interview with Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated, the former No. 1 pick opened up about the dark times he went through last season.
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Waive Former Duke Star
On Tuesday, Michael Scotto Hoops Hype reports that the Phoenix Suns have waived Frank Jackson. The former Duke men's basketball star was the 31st overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
LeBron James Reacts to Son Bronny’s Deal With Nike
The company announced earlier in the day it signed the 18-year-old to an endorsement deal.
CJ McCollum nickname for Zion Williamson will get Pelicans fans hyped
There is a lot of excitement surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans this upcoming NBA season and the big reason is the anticipated return of Zion Williamson. Williamson missed all of last season with a foot injury but has been cleared for game action. He has played in preseason so far and has drawn strong praise, but none as big as most recently from his Pelicans teammate, CJ McCollum.
Bryson Bishop Reflects On His Viral Moment Guarding And Trash-Talking Zion Williamson: "I Wasn't Doing It For Any Views Or The Cameras, I Was Just Trying To Hype Our Team Up."
Bryson Bishop recently talked about his viral moment guarding and trash-talking a much taller and heavier Zion Williamson in high school.
Duke product gets dropped by another NBA team
On Tuesday, the NBA player transactions log — currently overflowing with reports of waived talents around the league — revealed that the Phoenix Suns cut former Duke basketball one-and-done Frank Jackson. He played in the Suns' first two preseason games but saw only 10 combined minutes and scored ...
Bleacher Report
Zion Williamson Won't Return to Pelicans vs. Heat Preseason Game Due to Ankle Injury
The New Orleans Pelicans announced that star Zion Williamson left the team's preseason game at the Miami Heat on Wednesday with left ankle soreness. Williamson posted 11 points, four assists and two rebounds in 11 minutes during the first half. He was not on the floor to start the second half.
Josh Okogie’s arrival brings another ball hawk to Phoenix Suns’ roster
PHOENIX — Entering Year 4 of the Monty Williams and James Jones era, the Phoenix Suns have never had a player quite like wing Josh Okogie. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 213 pounds, you can sense how Okogie can come across as physically imposing. Okogie said Saturday that when Williams saw his thigh muscles, he compared it to the athletic phenomenon Bo Jackson.
NOLA.com
To have successful season, Pelicans need both stars — Zion and Ingram — to stay healthy
At the New Orleans Pelicans’ annual media day in September, the team’s projected starting five took a picture together. CJ McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones and Zion Williamson were all smiles as they gathered in front of a white backdrop. It has been more than four...
NBC Sports
Report: Suns refused to put Cameron Johnson in potential Durant trade
The Phoenix Suns are high on Cameron Johnson. And not just “we’re going to start him in front of Jae Crowder” high (which is part of the reason Crowder is away from the team awaiting a trade). The Suns were “he’s off limits in a Kevin Durant...
Bleacher Report
Damian Lillard Told LeBron James 'I Really Don’t Know What' the Blazers Are Doing
Coming off the team's fourth first-round playoff exit in five years, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was uncertain of the franchise's direction. In an interview with The Ringer's Logan Murdock, Lillard detailed a meeting he had with Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the 2021 offseason. At one point, James asked him what was going on.
Bleacher Report
LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant Headline Top-Paid NBA Stars for 2022 Season
NBA stars don't have the benefit of the lucrative contracts given to NFL and MLB players, but when it comes to annual earnings, basketball players have a clear advantage. On Thursday, Sportico revealed the highest-paid players in the NBA, with LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant topping the list:
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Anthony Davis on Potentially Starting at Center: 'I Trust Coach's Decision'
Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is open to starting at center this season if he is asked to do so. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Davis said the following Thursday about head coach Darvin Ham potentially asking him to play the 5: "I trust Coach’s decision. I mean, I'm pretty sure he heard AD wants to play the 4, so he knows where I stand, but at the end of the day, I want to win, so if that's me playing the 5, that's what it's got to be."
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics aren't involved in Jae Crowder trade talks
The Phoenix Suns haven't had a ton of luck in their attempt to trade Jae Crowder. The veteran forward has remained away from the team as it tries to work out a deal, but the Suns have not yet found an offer on the trade market to their liking with the 2022-23 NBA regular season beginning next week.
Bleacher Report
Woj: Warriors' Ring Night Had 'Significant' Impact on Draymond Green Punishment
The Golden State Warriors made the decision only fine Draymond Green, not suspend him, and allow him to start the regular season with the team after he punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during an altercation at a team practice. On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on NBA Countdown...
Bleacher Report
Kristaps Porzingis' Ankle Injury Appears to Be Minor, per Wizards' Wes Unseld Jr.
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis, who suffered a left ankle sprain Monday during his team's 116-107 preseason win over the Charlotte Hornets, appeared (but did not participate) in his team's Tuesday practice. Josh Robbins of The Athletic provided the latest news on Porzingis, who reportedly suffered a minor injury, per...
Bleacher Report
Report: Pistons' Marvin Bagley III to Miss Start of Season with Knee Injury
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III will miss the start of the regular season with a knee injury after exiting Tuesday's preseason contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the opening minute of the first quarter, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday. Bagley slipped on the court and fell awkwardly while...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Heat Officials Believe Jae Crowder Prefers Trade to Miami
Jae Crowder played for the Miami Heat during the 2019-20 campaign, and team officials reportedly believe he will eventually return. The Phoenix Suns already mutually agreed they would attempt to trade Crowder, and Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported "Heat officials have even expressed confidence Miami is Crowder's preferred destination."
Bleacher Report
Predicting Celtics' Breakout Players for 2022-23 NBA Season
The Boston Celtics spent all of last season and the entirety of this summer in pursuit of an NBA championship. Those win-now intentions don't leave a lot of possibilities for breakout players on the roster. Most of the Shamrocks core is well-established at this point, but there are still players...
Bleacher Report
Pistons' Cade Cunningham 'an All-Star-Level Player,' Says Teammate Marvin Bagley III
The 2022-23 campaign will be Marvin Bagley III's first chance to play a full season with Cade Cunningham after the Detroit Pistons acquired the forward via trade last season, and he had nothing but praise for the point guard during an interview with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype:. "He's going to...
