ClutchPoints

CJ McCollum nickname for Zion Williamson will get Pelicans fans hyped

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans this upcoming NBA season and the big reason is the anticipated return of Zion Williamson. Williamson missed all of last season with a foot injury but has been cleared for game action. He has played in preseason so far and has drawn strong praise, but none as big as most recently from his Pelicans teammate, CJ McCollum.
BlueDevilCountry

Duke product gets dropped by another NBA team

On Tuesday, the NBA player transactions log — currently overflowing with reports of waived talents around the league — revealed that the Phoenix Suns cut former Duke basketball one-and-done Frank Jackson. He played in the Suns' first two preseason games but saw only 10 combined minutes and scored ...
Bleacher Report

Damian Lillard Told LeBron James 'I Really Don’t Know What' the Blazers Are Doing

Coming off the team's fourth first-round playoff exit in five years, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was uncertain of the franchise's direction. In an interview with The Ringer's Logan Murdock, Lillard detailed a meeting he had with Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the 2021 offseason. At one point, James asked him what was going on.
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Anthony Davis on Potentially Starting at Center: 'I Trust Coach's Decision'

Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is open to starting at center this season if he is asked to do so. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Davis said the following Thursday about head coach Darvin Ham potentially asking him to play the 5: "I trust Coach’s decision. I mean, I'm pretty sure he heard AD wants to play the 4, so he knows where I stand, but at the end of the day, I want to win, so if that's me playing the 5, that's what it's got to be."
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics aren't involved in Jae Crowder trade talks

The Phoenix Suns haven't had a ton of luck in their attempt to trade Jae Crowder. The veteran forward has remained away from the team as it tries to work out a deal, but the Suns have not yet found an offer on the trade market to their liking with the 2022-23 NBA regular season beginning next week.
Bleacher Report

Report: Pistons' Marvin Bagley III to Miss Start of Season with Knee Injury

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III will miss the start of the regular season with a knee injury after exiting Tuesday's preseason contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the opening minute of the first quarter, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday. Bagley slipped on the court and fell awkwardly while...
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Heat Officials Believe Jae Crowder Prefers Trade to Miami

Jae Crowder played for the Miami Heat during the 2019-20 campaign, and team officials reportedly believe he will eventually return. The Phoenix Suns already mutually agreed they would attempt to trade Crowder, and Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported "Heat officials have even expressed confidence Miami is Crowder's preferred destination."
Bleacher Report

Predicting Celtics' Breakout Players for 2022-23 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics spent all of last season and the entirety of this summer in pursuit of an NBA championship. Those win-now intentions don't leave a lot of possibilities for breakout players on the roster. Most of the Shamrocks core is well-established at this point, but there are still players...
