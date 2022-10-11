Read full article on original website
Cowboys BREAKING: Sign Cooper Rush to New Contract? Stephen Jones Reveals Plan
The Dallas Cowboys offense is winning Cooper Rush, but that doesn't mean it's thriving. Still, there is value here ...
Why Troy Aikman says Dallas Cowboys may consider staying with Cooper Rush as QB1
Cooper Rush has won four straight games in place of the injured Dak Prescott. A win against the Eagles puts them in first place in the NFC East.
Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week
The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Marshawn Lynch Makes His Thoughts On Russell Wilson Very Clear
Russell Wilson is currently going through a serious career decline through the first five games of his 2022 season. In his first year with the Denver Broncos — and his first year away from the Seattle Seahawks — the star quarterback isn't performing even close to the level we've come to expect from him.
John Elway Had His Eye on Vikings Coach
When the Denver Broncos sought a new head coach nine months ago, Kevin O’Connell was front and center, nearly becoming Denver’s skipper. President of Football Operations for the Broncos, John Elway, affirmed his franchise’s ardor for O’Connell this week while talking to the Pioneer Press. Elway told Chris Tomasson from the Pioneer Press about O’Connell’s interview in Denver, “We interviewed him last year, and we were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me he’s having good success [with the Vikings]. He was very, very impressive in the interview process, and it was nip and tuck which way we wanted to go.”
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The DeSean Jackson News
DeSean Jackson isn't ready to call it a career just yet. The former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver was asked by Pacman Jones on Thursday night if he was done playing and he said no. “Hell nah, I ain’t retired! I’m a free agent, and ready to go," Jackson said....
Rams vs Cowboys brawl: Rams fans get knocked out during massive brawl with Cowboys fans [Video]
Video emerges of massive Rams vs Cowboys brawl between fansMatthew Stafford fan gets taken down by Ezekiel Elliott fan. A massive parking lot brawl between Los Angeles Rams fans and Dallas Cowboys fans left multiple people knocked out this past Sunday. As you are about to see, the video shows...
Christian McCaffrey Trade to Bills Leads Oddsmakers Prediction
But oddsmakers are aware of all the issues and yet ... there the Bills sit atop their list in the Christian McCaffrey Sweepstakes. ... all of which makes the idea a worthy-of-discussion one.
Cowboys Trade for DJ Moore of Panthers Proposed by Dan Orlovsky
The gossip involving Carolina receiver DJ Moore leads to the opinion of ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky that Dallas should get in on the Moore Sweepstakes.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022
We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
Rams BREAKING: Trade of RB Cam Akers - OUT for Week 6 - Root of Coach Sean McVay Comment?
Running back Cam Akers is not at practice on Friday, will not play for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and as head coach Sean McVay is announcing that he and the club are "working through some things,'' is seems obvious that the end of Akers career in L.A. might be on the horizon. Does "working ...
Christian McCaffrey: Panthers reportedly listening to trade inquiries
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly listening to and considering trade inquiries from various teams about star running back Christian McCaffrey. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) The Panthers, after firing HC Matt Rhule, are now in rebuilding mode and are trying to focus on building for the future. This may include trading veteran players who have been staple players in Carolina, including McCaffrey. The team is listening to offers for the star running back, and although it would take a lot to get him, they are not opposed to trading him for the right price. It would be hard to say for sure whether or not a trade would increase his fantasy value, as that would be heavily dependent on where he lands and for what price.
Minkah Pitzpatrick listed as out for Pittsburgh
According to PFF's Ari Meirov, the Pittsburgh Steelers have listed S Minkah Fitzpatrick as out for Week 6 against Tampa Bay. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) The Steelers' DBs are banged up as Akhello Witherspoon, Cam Sutton and Levi Wallace have also been listed as out. Fitzpatrick, with three interceptions and 33 tackles, is having a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber season and will be greatly missed by Pittsburgh. Tampa Bay's passing weapons all receive upgrades with this news, especially after QB Josh Allen put up big-time stats on them in Week 5.
Chiefs’ Frank Clark describes why illness forced him to leave Raiders game
It's no secret Kansas City Chiefs DE Frank Clark has had stomach issues in the past, but this was the first time he's left a game for it.
Andy Dalton starting in Week 6 against Cincinnati
Dennis Allen, the New Orleans Saints' head coach, has said that QB Andy Dalton will start his third game of the season against Cincinnati. (New Orleans Saints on Twitter) Dalton gets a revenge game against the Bengals, with whom he began his career. Last week, Dalton passed for less than 200 yards against the Seahawks as the Saints found success on the ground with both WR Alvin Kamara and TE Taysom Hill. With WR Michael Thomas out again and a banged-up receiving room, the game plan may be similar against a weak Cincinnati interior line.
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) 'returned to practice' Thursday
Jonathan Taylor, who was sidelined in Week 5 with an ankle injury, returned to practice Thursday for the first time since suffering his injury. (Zak Keefer on Twitter) Taylor practicing in any capacity Thursday is a good sign that the third-year all-pro back could get back on the field in Week 6. Taylor had a couple of poor weeks before his injury, but if he is good to go in Week 6 it is a nice spot for him to bounce back at home against the Jaguar's defense. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor Taylor's status as Sunday approaches, but it is reasonable to start to feel optimistic he will suit up on Sunday.
Justin Fields reaggravates shoulder injury Thursday
Fields added that "I'm hurting, I'm hurting pretty good," so it seems as though this injury is something to keep an eye on. He'll have a little extra time to rest up as the Bears don't play until Monday 10/24. While he has averaged over 50 rushing yards per game, he has not been good enough in the passing game to be a reliable fantasy starter regardless of injury.
