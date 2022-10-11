Daniel Cormier has always wanted a fight with Brock Lesnar, but it appears that scenario is more likely to happen in the squared circle instead of the octagon. The UFC Hall of Famer is coming off a guest referee appearance at WWE “Extreme Rules” on Saturday for a “Fight Pit” match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle — the match was simply a variation of a steel cage match. Cormier got physical with the former, warning Rolling not to touch him since he is the referee of the match. Riddle came out victorious in the end, but many fans wondered if it was the last they’ll see of the former UFC Heavyweight champion.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO