Henry Cejudo explains why Sean O’Malley’s new face tattoos are a cause for worry ahead of UFC 280: “When he first came into the UFC, he looked like Milhouse”
Henry Cejudo is explaining why Sean O’Malley’s new face tattoos are a cause for worry ahead of UFC 280. UFC 280 takes place on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The much anticipated bantamweight bout will feature Sean O’Malley (15-1...
Daniel Cormier explains why he’s against the UFC booking an immediate trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena
Daniel Cormier is explaining why he’s against the UFC booking an immediate trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña. Peña (12-5 MMA) dethroned bantamweight champion Nunes (22-5 MMA) at UFC 269 in December of 2021, in what is regarded as one of the biggest upsets in MMA history.
MMA Fighting
‘Lion walks with lions’: Charles Oliveira strolls with white lion ahead of UFC 280
Charles Oliveira sure knows how to make an entrance. On Oct. 22, the former UFC lightweight champion looks to reclaim the title he lost on the scale when he faces Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. But before getting in the cage with arguably his most dangerous opponent to date, “Do Bronx” took a leisurely stroll with another one of nature’s apex predators: a lion.
MMAmania.com
Alexander Volkanovski: ‘We’re locked in as the backup fighter’ for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Alexander Volkanovski has gotten his wish. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight kingpin has expressed interest in a chance at capturing Lightweight gold since before his most recent victory in July 2022. Now, he’ll get as close to fighting for the 155-pound strap as he ever has. Volkanovski...
mmanews.com
Tito Ortiz Claims Date Is Set For Chael Sonnen Rematch
UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz claims he’s close to a return to the MMA cage against Chael Sonnen in a rematch of their heated Bellator fight. Ortiz and Sonnen fought at Bellator 170 in Jan. 2017, with Ortiz earning a first-round submission win over Sonnen. He went on to pick up MMA wins outside of Bellator over fellow UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell and Alberto Del Rio.
Henry Cejudo eyes Aljamain Sterling-T.J. Dillashaw winner then Alexander Volkanovski
Henry Cejudo is eyeing a third UFC belt but not until he gets his bantamweight title back. Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) relinquished his 135-pound title after finishing Dominick Cruz in May 2020. He retired from MMA and was removed from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool. However, the decision...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev ‘should roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
Khabib Nurmagomedov has every confidence that Islam Makhachev is going to beat Charles Oliveira. Next weekend, Makhachev faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280, in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout is a long time coming for Makhachev, who many tabbed as the next lightweight champion when Nurmagomedov retired in 2020. And when Makhachev steps into the cage next weekend, Nurmagomedov expects him to dominate.
UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 62, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following an action-packed UFC Vegas 61 card this past Saturday, the MMA
411mania.com
Nate Diaz Posts Photo With WWE’s Triple H & Stephanie McMahon
– In a post on his Instagram account, UFC fighter Nate Diaz shared a photo of him together with WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and her husband, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H. In the caption, he wrote, “We’ll see what’s bout to happen next,” possibly teasing some future involvement with WWE. You can see his Instagram post below.
MMA Fighting
Video: Conor McGregor in-cage confrontation with referee leads list of unbelievable Bellator moments
Conor McGregor has never fought for Bellator, but that doesn’t mean he’s never been inside the Bellator cage. The promotion released the second episode its “Moments You Wouldn’t Believe” series on YouTube, featuring “Notorious” and his infamous Bellator 187 scuffle with referee Marc Goddard. McGregor’s teammate Charlie Ward scored a knockout win at the Nov. 10, 2017, event in Dublin and the UFC star immediately entered the cage to celebrate.
Coach: Sean O’Malley is ready “to die” in the Octagon against Petr Yan, but confident ‘Suga’ gets a KO win at UFC 280
Sean O’Malley is ready to go the entire 15 minutes with Petr Yan, but ‘Suga’ is confident he will get a KO win, according to his coach Tim Welch. O’Malley is set for the toughest test of his career as he’s set to face the former champ in Yan – who’s also ranked one at bantamweight, on October 22 at UFC 280. If O’Malley can get the win, he could get a title shot his next time out. The fight announcement also caught many by surprise but Welch revealed it was the UFC’s idea to make the bout.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Matt Riddle believes Jon Jones was clean in wrestling match wins: ‘I think that helped’
Matt Riddle is one of the few men who can say they’ve beaten Jon Jones. Going back to their high school wrestling days, Riddle and Jones competed on two occasions with the WWE star picking up victories both times. Since then, Jones has gone on to become arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time, but not without controversy.
Tito Ortiz Confirms Rematch With Chael Sonnen In February Will Be His Final Fight
Tito Ortiz said he will fight Chael Sonnen in MMA next year. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” said it will be his retirement fight. For the last time in his legendary MMA career, Tito Ortiz will be making his way inside the cage. The former UFC light heavyweight champion has confirmed that he will be taking on his fellow MMA legend Chael Sonnen in an epic rematch. Ortiz previously said he will have his retirement fight before 2022 ends but he now declared it will be in February next year.
Daniel Cormier Speaks On Potential Brock Lesnar Match In WWE
Daniel Cormier has always wanted a fight with Brock Lesnar, but it appears that scenario is more likely to happen in the squared circle instead of the octagon. The UFC Hall of Famer is coming off a guest referee appearance at WWE “Extreme Rules” on Saturday for a “Fight Pit” match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle — the match was simply a variation of a steel cage match. Cormier got physical with the former, warning Rolling not to touch him since he is the referee of the match. Riddle came out victorious in the end, but many fans wondered if it was the last they’ll see of the former UFC Heavyweight champion.
WWE・
Pay-per-view numbers revealed for Cris Cyborg’s boxing debut
Cris Cyborg made her long-awaited boxing debut on September 25th against national boxing champion Simone Silva in her hometown of Curitiba, Brazil. Cyborg would end up winning the fight via decision, establishing her as a capable boxer. But what about her ability to draw?. According to a press release, Cyborg’s...
MMA Fighting
Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington added to first UFC card of 2023
UFC bantamweights Ketlen Vieira and Raquel Pennington will collide in what could be a No. 1 contender bout on Jan. 14, 2023, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. The UFC Fight Night card will be headlined by Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov. Vieira (13-2) was hoping...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! ‘Confused’ Beneil Dariush reacts to UFC 280 back up Alexander Volkanovski
Beneil Dariush is currently ranked as the sixth best Lightweight in the world. He’s won seven in a row, defeating a former interim champion in Tony Ferguson and several other established veterans to prove himself among the best in the world. At 33 years of age, the Southpaw is in his prime, ready for a title shot.
theScore
Report: Former champ Blachowicz to face Ankalaev at UFC 282
A light heavyweight bout that may have big title implications has been added to the final UFC pay-per-view of the year. Former champion Jan Blachowicz will fight Magomed Ankalaev on Dec. 10 at UFC 282, sources told ESPN's Brett Okamoto. Blachowicz, 39, is coming off a TKO win against Aleksandar...
Alexa Grasso believes impressive win over Viviane Araujo at UFC Vegas 62 could earn a title shot: “I think the champion is going to look at the one who does the best”
UFC women’s flyweight contender Alexa Grasso believes she’s on the verge of a title shot. The Mexican fighter has been out of action since her clash with Joanne Wood in March. In that outing, Grasso scored a first-round submission win, moving her win streak to three. She had previously captured victories over Ji Yeon Kim and Maycee Barber.
Alexa Grasso sees UFC Fight Night 212 as 'semifinal' in unofficial title-shot tournament
LAS VEGAS – Alexa Grasso thinks there’s something of an ongoing unofficial tournament in the women’s flyweight division to determine who is next for longtime champion Valentina Shevchenko. Grasso (14-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) is scheduled to meet Viviane Araujo (11-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC) in the UFC Fight...
