ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

‘Lion walks with lions’: Charles Oliveira strolls with white lion ahead of UFC 280

Charles Oliveira sure knows how to make an entrance. On Oct. 22, the former UFC lightweight champion looks to reclaim the title he lost on the scale when he faces Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. But before getting in the cage with arguably his most dangerous opponent to date, “Do Bronx” took a leisurely stroll with another one of nature’s apex predators: a lion.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Alexander Volkanovski
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Islam Makhachev
mmanews.com

Tito Ortiz Claims Date Is Set For Chael Sonnen Rematch

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz claims he’s close to a return to the MMA cage against Chael Sonnen in a rematch of their heated Bellator fight. Ortiz and Sonnen fought at Bellator 170 in Jan. 2017, with Ortiz earning a first-round submission win over Sonnen. He went on to pick up MMA wins outside of Bellator over fellow UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell and Alberto Del Rio.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev ‘should roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

Khabib Nurmagomedov has every confidence that Islam Makhachev is going to beat Charles Oliveira. Next weekend, Makhachev faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280, in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout is a long time coming for Makhachev, who many tabbed as the next lightweight champion when Nurmagomedov retired in 2020. And when Makhachev steps into the cage next weekend, Nurmagomedov expects him to dominate.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Main Event#Google Podcasts#Combat#Mma Fighting#Iheartradio
411mania.com

Nate Diaz Posts Photo With WWE’s Triple H & Stephanie McMahon

– In a post on his Instagram account, UFC fighter Nate Diaz shared a photo of him together with WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and her husband, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H. In the caption, he wrote, “We’ll see what’s bout to happen next,” possibly teasing some future involvement with WWE. You can see his Instagram post below.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Video: Conor McGregor in-cage confrontation with referee leads list of unbelievable Bellator moments

Conor McGregor has never fought for Bellator, but that doesn’t mean he’s never been inside the Bellator cage. The promotion released the second episode its “Moments You Wouldn’t Believe” series on YouTube, featuring “Notorious” and his infamous Bellator 187 scuffle with referee Marc Goddard. McGregor’s teammate Charlie Ward scored a knockout win at the Nov. 10, 2017, event in Dublin and the UFC star immediately entered the cage to celebrate.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Coach: Sean O’Malley is ready “to die” in the Octagon against Petr Yan, but confident ‘Suga’ gets a KO win at UFC 280

Sean O’Malley is ready to go the entire 15 minutes with Petr Yan, but ‘Suga’ is confident he will get a KO win, according to his coach Tim Welch. O’Malley is set for the toughest test of his career as he’s set to face the former champ in Yan – who’s also ranked one at bantamweight, on October 22 at UFC 280. If O’Malley can get the win, he could get a title shot his next time out. The fight announcement also caught many by surprise but Welch revealed it was the UFC’s idea to make the bout.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Google
MiddleEasy

Tito Ortiz Confirms Rematch With Chael Sonnen In February Will Be His Final Fight

Tito Ortiz said he will fight Chael Sonnen in MMA next year. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” said it will be his retirement fight. For the last time in his legendary MMA career, Tito Ortiz will be making his way inside the cage. The former UFC light heavyweight champion has confirmed that he will be taking on his fellow MMA legend Chael Sonnen in an epic rematch. Ortiz previously said he will have his retirement fight before 2022 ends but he now declared it will be in February next year.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
NESN

Daniel Cormier Speaks On Potential Brock Lesnar Match In WWE

Daniel Cormier has always wanted a fight with Brock Lesnar, but it appears that scenario is more likely to happen in the squared circle instead of the octagon. The UFC Hall of Famer is coming off a guest referee appearance at WWE “Extreme Rules” on Saturday for a “Fight Pit” match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle — the match was simply a variation of a steel cage match. Cormier got physical with the former, warning Rolling not to touch him since he is the referee of the match. Riddle came out victorious in the end, but many fans wondered if it was the last they’ll see of the former UFC Heavyweight champion.
WWE
MMA Fighting

Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington added to first UFC card of 2023

UFC bantamweights Ketlen Vieira and Raquel Pennington will collide in what could be a No. 1 contender bout on Jan. 14, 2023, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. The UFC Fight Night card will be headlined by Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov. Vieira (13-2) was hoping...
UFC
theScore

Report: Former champ Blachowicz to face Ankalaev at UFC 282

A light heavyweight bout that may have big title implications has been added to the final UFC pay-per-view of the year. Former champion Jan Blachowicz will fight Magomed Ankalaev on Dec. 10 at UFC 282, sources told ESPN's Brett Okamoto. Blachowicz, 39, is coming off a TKO win against Aleksandar...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Alexa Grasso believes impressive win over Viviane Araujo at UFC Vegas 62 could earn a title shot: “I think the champion is going to look at the one who does the best”

UFC women’s flyweight contender Alexa Grasso believes she’s on the verge of a title shot. The Mexican fighter has been out of action since her clash with Joanne Wood in March. In that outing, Grasso scored a first-round submission win, moving her win streak to three. She had previously captured victories over Ji Yeon Kim and Maycee Barber.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy