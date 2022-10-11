Read full article on original website
Dolphins' Thompson (thumb) leaves game, Bridgewater in
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Skylar Thompson’s expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team’s revolving door under center continued. Thompson left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a bloodied right thumb, marking the fourth consecutive week where the Dolphins saw their starting quarterback leave a game — and possibly the third consecutive game where Miami’s starter didn’t finish. The severity of the injury wasn’t immediately known. The Dolphins said Thompson was questionable to return.
49ers lose starters Javon Kinlaw, Emmanuel Moseley to IR
ATLANTA -- The San Francisco 49ers placed two more defensive starters on injured reserve Saturday as the league's top-ranked defense continues to battle injury attrition. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (right knee) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (torn left ACL) are the team's ninth and 10th players to land on injured reserve this season, though Kinlaw could be one of its eight players designated to return once he has been on the list for at least four games.
NFL Week 6 injury report: Updates on Steelers' secondary, Baker Mayfield
Week 6 of the NFL season has several big-name players battling injuries heading into the weekend slate. Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 5, was out of his walking boot Friday and "definitely could be the backup" to PJ Walker, Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said.
NFL Week 6 fashion: Bengals' Joe Burrow's nod to Ja'Marr Chase and more arrivals
Week 6 of the NFL season is upon us. TheWashington CommandersandChicago Bearsgot things started with a mundane, er -- low-scoring affair on Thursday. Sunday promises to spice things up. The 4-1Buffalo Billstake on the 4-1Kansas City Chiefsin a rematch of January's divisional round showdown featuring young superstar quarterbacksJosh AllenandPatrick Mahomes....
Daryl Morey: Sixers Fans’ Bad Rep is Real for Players, Agents
Do Sixers fans really have an impact on players and agents losing interest in the team?
Warriors, Jordan Poole agree to 4-year, $140M extension
The Golden State Warriors and guard Jordan Poole have agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension, his agents, Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports, told ESPN on Saturday. The extension comes ahead of Monday's deadline for members of the 2019 NBA draft class. It also comes in...
Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors agree on 4 years, $109M
Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins has agreed to a four-year, $109 million contract extension, his agents, Drew Morrison and Steven Heumann of CAA Sports, told ESPN. The deal, which includes a player option in the final year, ties Wiggins to the Warriors for five years, $143 million. The...
