ATLANTA -- The San Francisco 49ers placed two more defensive starters on injured reserve Saturday as the league's top-ranked defense continues to battle injury attrition. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (right knee) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (torn left ACL) are the team's ninth and 10th players to land on injured reserve this season, though Kinlaw could be one of its eight players designated to return once he has been on the list for at least four games.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO