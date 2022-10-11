Read full article on original website
'Greener Gulfton' plan to bring green space to one of Houston’s warmest neighborhoods
This is a heat map of Houston area in August 2020. (Courtesy Heat Watch) Gulfton is the most densely populated neighborhood in Houston and has some of the least green space in the city. Greener Gulfton is a community master plan designed to enhance environmental and climate resilience as well...
