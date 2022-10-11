ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Zozo Championship: TV schedule, tee times, how to watch, streaming

The PGA Tour heads across the Pacific Ocean this week for the 2022 Zozo Championship in Japan. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. Last year, the Zozo Championship returned to Japan for the first time in two years after the tournament was temporarily moved to the United States due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And the fans who showed up in person for the tournament’s grand return to Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club were treated to a triumphant victory by Japan’s own Hideki Matsuyama.
Hideki Matsuyama's comments about LIV Golf will please the PGA Tour chief

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama has re-affirmed his commitment to the PGA Tour amid speculation linking him with a move to LIV Golf ahead of the ZOZO Championship. In comments that will clearly please PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan, the 2021 Masters champion says he's "never been prouder" to be part of the established, American circuit.
PGA Tour 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition, Deluxe Edition are out; Standard Edition to release Friday

The wait is over. And if productivity around your office dips, well, maybe you can blame Tiger Woods. For the first time in nearly a decade, Woods is on the cover of a golf video game, as PGA Tour 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition and PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe Edition have officially been released. One other version of the game, PGA Tour 2K23 Standard Edition, will be available Friday, Oct. 14.
Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland weigh in on LIV's chase for OWGR points

Hideki Matsuyama on Tuesday reaffirmed his commitment to the PGA Tour after being heavily linked to LIV Golf for much of last season. Speaking to reporters ahead of his home title defense at the Zozo Championship, Matsuyama said through a translator that he has “never been prouder” to be a member of the PGA Tour.
Steele takes 1-shot lead at PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Brendan Steele finished with four consecutive birdies and shot a 6-under 64 to take the first-round lead in the Zozo Championship. The tournament is the only PGA Tour event in Japan and has a purse of $11 million. There are no COVID-19 crowd-limit restrictions in place this year. Adam Schenk was a shot back after a 65 on a rainy day on the outskirts of Tokyo. Sam Ryder, Matthew NeSmith, and Keegan Bradley were two strokes behind.
PGA Tour returns to Japan, LIV Golf heads to Saudi Arabia

Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC. Yardage: 7,041. Par: 70. Prize money: $11 million. Winner's share: $1,980,000. Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama. FedEx Cup leader: Max Homa.
Golf Central Podcast: Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup future, Tom Kim's ceiling

In this week's Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup future amid the LIV Golf controversy and why Jon Rahm could be most affected in the Garcia situation. They also discuss LIV's continued attempt to receive world-ranking points...
