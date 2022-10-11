Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Frightening M3GAN Trailer Brings the Killer Doll to Life
Deadly dolls have been a staple of horror cinema for decades, but based on the new trailer for the upcoming horror film M3GAN, the subgenre is about to be taken to an entirely new level. With James Wan serving as a producer, and with his films often pushing boundaries within the horror space, no matter what we might think M3GAN will be, we'll surely be witnessing an entirely unexpected adventure. This first trailer alone offers up more unsettling imagery than other films, sparking both excitement and unease in audiences. Check out the first trailer for M3GAN below before it hits theaters on January 13, 2023.
BET
Couple Cam!: Shereé Whitfield And Martell Holt Attend A Fabulous Black-Tie Party Together
Shereé Whitfield and Martell Holt are taking their relationship to the next level! Over the weekend, the reality stars showcased their union while attending athlete Aaron Ross‘ birthday party in Atlanta. During the black-tie event, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her new beau posed for stylish...
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
Keanu Reeves Exits Highly-Anticipated Leonardo DiCaprio Hulu Series: Report
The upcoming adaptation of The Devil in the White City, set to air on Hulu, will no longer feature Keanu Reeves as a lead character. Variety confirmed Reeves leaving the project via “sources.” Hulu began developing the show in 2019 and gave it an official series order in August 2020. The book of the same name by Erik Larson served as its basis.
RELATED PEOPLE
triangletribune.com
Gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson dies
The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon Episode 8: Helaena Possibly Predicted Her Own Terrifying Fate
House of the Dragon Episode 8 is already turning out to be one of the most talked-about episodes so far and there's a good reason for that. The Lord of the Tides featured the first major clash between the Greens and the Blacks where the latter emerged victorious. In addition to that, Helaena Targaryen dropped another ominous prophecy and this time, it might be referring to her own terrifying fate!
Zion Marley & His Children Surprised Lauryn Hill On Stage During Heartfelt Performance Of ‘To Zion’
Hill's heartwarming set at the One Music Festival comes less than a week after her daughter Selah made headlines for modeling Kayne West's "White Lives Matter" shirt at the latter's YZY Season 9 fashion show in Paris.
Exclusive: David Mann Opens Up About Hidden Battle With Depression On ‘Tamron Hall’ Show
Depression is one of those things that many people deal with but a great number of folks don’t discuss. Until now, David Mann was one of those people. David Mann Compares His Depression To “Drowning”. On Wednesday’s upcoming episode of “Tamron Hall” Gospel Superstar Tamela Mann and comedian...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hollywood Gossip
Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Is a Racist "Karen," Spouts Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theories In Anti-Semitic Interview
Kanye West has a long history of making controversial statements in order provoke a reaction from the public. So fans of his might claim the rapper’s latest remarks were made in the interest of further pushing the envelope, but it appears that something much more serious is happening. As...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Reveals Shocking Betrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen - With Gruesome Consequences
Now that House of the Dragon has jumped even further in time, the fight over the Iron Throne became a lot clearer after Driftmark's future came into question in the struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent, thanks to Vaemond Velaryon. And while Rhaenyra has been plagued with questions over the parentage to her children with Laenor Velaryon, the latest episode of the series set up an epic conclusion with the most boisterous accusations from Laenor's own uncle — and her new husband Daemon Targaryen had the final word.
Refinery29
Black Women Share Why They Love Being Blonde
Black women always serve looks as blondes. Growing up, I admired Black women whenever they dyed their hair because I wasn’t allowed to, and whenever I got my hair braided, I’d grab the ombre blonde pack in #27 almost every time. This helped me imagine what my hair would look like in different colors.
Mary J. Blige Performs In A Black And Gold Matthew Reisman Look And We’re In Love
Mary J. Blige is still reminding us why she’s the fashion queen during her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour stops and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!. Earlier today, the Queen of R&B took to Instagram to show her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
murphysmultiverse.com
Paddy Considine Reveals What Killed King Viserys
With the conclusion of the eighth episode of House of the Dragon came the conclusion of a season-long journey toward death for one of the series’ main characters. After a long and gradual decline in health over the first season, King Viserys I Targaryen died in his sleep in the final moments of Sunday’s latest episode. In an interview, actor Paddy Considine gave some insight into the cause of the suffering and death for the now-deceased King of Westeros.
Tamera Mowry-Housley finally reveals the real reason she left 'The Real' after seven years
Tamera Mowry-Housley has finally revealed the real reason she left The Real after seven years of being a co-host on the talk show. Now more than two years after an abrupt exit in July 2020, she has finally discussed the reason for her departure.
After Kanye's Antisemitic Posts, Trainer Cuts Ties, Says Star Is Not Well
Harley Pasternak, a friend West mentioned during his sit-down with Tucker Carlson, broke his silence to Newsweek after the artist's latest remarks.
Chris Pine Shows Off His Gray Hair With a Fresh New Haircut
Chris Pine is embracing his natural color again. The "Don't Worry Darling" actor debuted his new salt-and-pepper hairstyle — a short crew cut and a groomed beard that showed off his grays — at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala on Oct. 8, which he attended alongside his father, Robert Pine.
ETOnline.com
Kevin Hart Mourns the Death of his Father, Henry Robert Witherspoon, in Touching Tribute
Kevin Hart's father, Henry Witherspoon, has died. The celebrated comic actor shared the news in an emotional tribute post to Instagram on Thursday. "RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad," Hart captioned a slideshow of photos showing himself with his dad and his family from different happy moments over the years.
digitalspy.com
First look at Sydney Sweeney in Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web
A first look at Sydney Sweeney in the Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web has been unveiled. Madame Web follows Dakota Johnson as the title character, a clairvoyant who possesses psychic powers that allow her to see within the spider world. New set photos show Johnson and Sweeney filming together, along with...
Kanye West blabs name of daughter’s school, creating security crisis
Ye West has reportedly blared out the name of his daughter’s school to the public, apparently in a desperate attempt to get the kids enrolled at his private academy. As has been reported previously, the artist legally named Ye has established the Donda Academy, and he’s adamant about wanting all four of his children there instead of the “godless” institution they are at now, according to the UK publication Mirror.
BET
Exclusive: La La Anthony Discusses New Starz Series, Working With Issa Rae On A Horror Movie And Upcoming Kenya Barris Film Debut
If it’s one thing we know about La La Anthony, it’s that she’s about her business and loves to get involved with all types of special projects. And in 2022, that’s no different. The actor and TV personality is currently lending her talents to a docu-series,...
Comments / 0