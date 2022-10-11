ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frightening M3GAN Trailer Brings the Killer Doll to Life

Deadly dolls have been a staple of horror cinema for decades, but based on the new trailer for the upcoming horror film M3GAN, the subgenre is about to be taken to an entirely new level. With James Wan serving as a producer, and with his films often pushing boundaries within the horror space, no matter what we might think M3GAN will be, we'll surely be witnessing an entirely unexpected adventure. This first trailer alone offers up more unsettling imagery than other films, sparking both excitement and unease in audiences. Check out the first trailer for M3GAN below before it hits theaters on January 13, 2023.
triangletribune.com

Gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson dies

The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
epicstream.com

House of the Dragon Episode 8: Helaena Possibly Predicted Her Own Terrifying Fate

House of the Dragon Episode 8 is already turning out to be one of the most talked-about episodes so far and there's a good reason for that. The Lord of the Tides featured the first major clash between the Greens and the Blacks where the latter emerged victorious. In addition to that, Helaena Targaryen dropped another ominous prophecy and this time, it might be referring to her own terrifying fate!
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Reveals Shocking Betrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen - With Gruesome Consequences

Now that House of the Dragon has jumped even further in time, the fight over the Iron Throne became a lot clearer after Driftmark's future came into question in the struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent, thanks to Vaemond Velaryon. And while Rhaenyra has been plagued with questions over the parentage to her children with Laenor Velaryon, the latest episode of the series set up an epic conclusion with the most boisterous accusations from Laenor's own uncle — and her new husband Daemon Targaryen had the final word.
Refinery29

Black Women Share Why They Love Being Blonde

Black women always serve looks as blondes. Growing up, I admired Black women whenever they dyed their hair because I wasn’t allowed to, and whenever I got my hair braided, I’d grab the ombre blonde pack in #27 almost every time. This helped me imagine what my hair would look like in different colors.
murphysmultiverse.com

Paddy Considine Reveals What Killed King Viserys

With the conclusion of the eighth episode of House of the Dragon came the conclusion of a season-long journey toward death for one of the series’ main characters. After a long and gradual decline in health over the first season, King Viserys I Targaryen died in his sleep in the final moments of Sunday’s latest episode. In an interview, actor Paddy Considine gave some insight into the cause of the suffering and death for the now-deceased King of Westeros.
POPSUGAR

Chris Pine Shows Off His Gray Hair With a Fresh New Haircut

Chris Pine is embracing his natural color again. The "Don't Worry Darling" actor debuted his new salt-and-pepper hairstyle — a short crew cut and a groomed beard that showed off his grays — at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala on Oct. 8, which he attended alongside his father, Robert Pine.
digitalspy.com

First look at Sydney Sweeney in Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web

A first look at Sydney Sweeney in the Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web has been unveiled. Madame Web follows Dakota Johnson as the title character, a clairvoyant who possesses psychic powers that allow her to see within the spider world. New set photos show Johnson and Sweeney filming together, along with...
rolling out

Kanye West blabs name of daughter’s school, creating security crisis

Ye West has reportedly blared out the name of his daughter’s school to the public, apparently in a desperate attempt to get the kids enrolled at his private academy. As has been reported previously, the artist legally named Ye has established the Donda Academy, and he’s adamant about wanting all four of his children there instead of the “godless” institution they are at now, according to the UK publication Mirror.
