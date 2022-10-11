Read full article on original website
Related
A luxury cruise ship will allow residents to permanently live at sea. See inside its 237-square-foot studios selling for $1 million.
For a cool $1 million, you can fulfill your dreams of spending life at sea indefinitely. Just be prepared to trade in your comfortable multiroom home for a studio condominium so small that you'll have to sleep on a Murphy bed. Storylines is building the 18-deck MV Narrative, the startup's...
Thrillist
You Can Live Aboard This Luxury $1 Billion Residential Cruise Ship
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
msn.com
Ranked: America's best beaches
Slide 1 of 26: America’s vast coastline is not short of beautiful beaches, and Tripadvisor has named the country’s top 25 locations based on the public’s reviews. Whether you fancy trekking along miles of unadulterated coastal nature reserves or prefer lazing on pristine, white sand with nearby entertainment – there’s a beach to suit everyone. So, pack your swimwear and pick your favorite...
How much is too much to pay for drinks on a cruise ship?
One major cruise line just announced price hikes on its drinks packages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Amazing Adults-Only Resorts for Your Next Kid-Free Getaway
Lots of things can ruin a good vacation: losing your passport, a brutal hangover, food poisoning. But let’s be honest: The number one culprit is kids. Whether they're your own or someone else's nothing grates the nerves and shatters solitude like babies wailing in the dining room, toddlers throwing tantrums, and pre-teens hosting cannonball contests […]
Take peek at luxury living at sea: Homes on new superyacht now selling for up to $70M
The first 10 exclusive luxury residences aboard the private superyacht Njord have hit the market, according to The Agency, which has been tapped to handle marketing and sales. Shipbuilder Meyer Werft and Ocean Residences Development unveiled the lavish homes-at-sea last year. Njord has 117 private residences ranging from 1,500 to 9,000 square feet and two to six bedrooms. They came to market last week with a price tag between $8.5 million and $70 million — and a mind-boggling array of amenities.
drifttravel.com
Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach: The Hotel With The World’s Most Beautiful Views
Reviewers have reached a consensus: the most beautiful hotel views in the world are commanded by Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where pristine beaches trace the shores of the Pacific Ocean. A recent study gathered data from TripAdvisor on hotel and resort...
This $7.5 Million Subterranean Villa in Greece Was Sculpted Into a Rocky Hillside
This villa in Greece may look like it’s been plucked from the future, but it’s actually steeped in architectural tradition. Sculpted within a rocky hillside on the island of Antiparos, the modern, disc-shaped abode, known as Cronus, was inspired by the circular walls that are built around lemon trees in the Mediterranean to protect them from the elements.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wanderwisdom.com
Video of 'Hidden Gem' Overwater Bungalows in the Caribbean Saves a Trip to the Pacific
Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and let us transport you to your ultimate dream vacation. Picture yourself with a frozen fruity concoction, flip flops, bathing suits, salty ocean breezes, and 360 degrees of blue skies and the most magnificent turquoise waters imaginable Overwater bungalows are certainly on many peoples bucket list. Their luxurious and jaw dropping accommodations are 'dreamlike' and stuff magazines are made of!
All the restaurants Stanley Tucci visited in season two of 'Searching for Italy'
After watching the wanderlust-inducing "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy," you'll undoubtedly be hungry.
Time Out Global
Simmons cocktail bar in Holborn is offering two nights of free drinks
Heavyweight bar chain Simmons is on a mission to take over London’s party scene. With a brand spanking new location set to open in Holborn on November 17, and plans to double its sites from 25 to 50 in the next five years, Simmons isn’t messing around. To...
Spectacular interiors of rediscovered Orient Express carriages revealed
Several abandoned Orient Express carriages were rediscovered back in 2015. Now they've been meticulously restored in old-meets-new style, ready to hit the rails in 2024.
rsvplive.ie
Amy Huberman rocks stylish outfit from H&M and it's perfect for winter weather
Amy Huberman is not only one of Ireland's best loved TV stars, she is also a dab hand at all things fashion. The podcaster and author served us the perfect style inspiration for the A/W season with her latest outfit - and it's all available to buy on the high street.
rsvplive.ie
Model Katja Mia hosting Ireland AM all week as Muireann O'Connell enjoys holiday
Katja Mia is filling in for Muireann O'Connell on Ireland AM this week. Viewers of the show were greeted by the Limerick model on Monday morning, and again on Tuesday as it was confirmed she would be co-hosting the show for the week. Katja has previously appeared on Ireland AM...
rsvplive.ie
Penneys shoppers are going wild for their Converse dupes - and they're only a fraction of the price
Trends come and go, but one pair of footwear that have stood the test of time are Converse runners. There have been many different styles and designs over the years, but you can be sure the brand will always be trending in some shape or form. One of the most...
Dining in Paradise: The 9 Hottest Restaurants in the Maldives
The Maldives is, frankly, a ridiculously pretty country. The most turquoise of the Indian Ocean’s waters lap its palm-fringed coral atolls, where soft white sand leads to an underwater wonderland. After a picture-perfect sunset, watch the sky explode with stars before retreating and falling asleep to the sound of waves. But here’s the kicker: it’s also home to some of the finest dining in all of South Asia. The world’s most celebrated resorts and hospitality brands vie with one another to dazzle diners through celebrity chefs and insane wine cellars, decadent tasting menus and restaurant locations which defy belief. Just bear in...
kidsactivitiesblog.com
You Can Book A 2-Night Stay on Dolly Parton’s Tour Bus For The Most Glamorous Experience of Your Life
Have you ever wondered what a day in Dolly Parton’s life is like?. Well, stop wondering because you can now book a 2-night stay on Dolly Parton’s Tour Bus and experience a slice of what her life is like. Glam and all. Dolly spent nearly 15 years in...
rsvplive.ie
LGFA stars Martha Byrne and Jennifer Dunne call for dark coloured shorts to tackle period concerns
LGFA stars Martha Byrne and Jennifer Dunne have called on all teams to be allowed to wear dark coloured shorts to tackle period concerns. Last month, the UK football team West Brom Women switched from white shorts to navy for this reason. The pair, who play for Cuala and Dublin,...
rsvplive.ie
Kerry mother given surprise makeover by team of experts at RSVP Roadshow
It’s not every day you leave the house for a night out with your sister and return home a new woman. Mags Hearne from Killorglin bagged herself a complete makeover at the RSVP Roadshow in Killarney Oaks, Kerry, recently. Hosts Maura Derrane and James Patrice pulled the mum-of-one from...
rsvplive.ie
How to turn four days of annual leave into 15 this Christmas
The end of the year will be here before we know it, and after the year we've had, we know most of us could definitely use a decent Christmas break. If you're short on annual leave, you might think you have to content yourself with the bare minimum days off until your allowance is topped up again in January.
Comments / 0