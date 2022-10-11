ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel 'has turned down job offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs' since his departure from Chelsea amid suggestions that he would be open to managing England in the future

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly rejected job offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since his departure from Chelsea. Tuchel has been out of work since September 7, when he was sacked following Chelsea's defeat to Dinamo Zagreb. According to The Telegraph, in the ensuing period Tuchel has been approached by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Victor Lindelof hails new Manchester United signing as a fantastic player

Victor Lindelof was full of praise for his fellow defender Lisandro Martinez during Manchester United’s pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash. When speaking on the Argentinian’s arrival, he said (via ManUtd.com): “It’s been good, I think since he came he’s been performing at a good level and he’s a fantastic player. I think he’s very good with the ball.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Newport County hold talks with former Tottenham and Huddersfield technical director David Webb over vacant manager's job at League Two club

Newport County have held talks with former Huddersfield technical director David Webb about their vacant managerial position. The League Two side are searching for a new manager after parting with James Rowberry and his assistant Carl Serrant following a poor start to the season which has left them 18th and just three points clear of the relegation zone after 13 games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Ronaldo set to feature again in Europa League

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Cristiano Ronaldo will look to push Manchester United closer to the knockout stage by helping the English team beat Omonia Nicosia for the second time in a week. With Anthony Martial injured once again, Ronaldo should start for United at Old Trafford and is pressing a case to get more minutes in the Premier League after scoring the winner against Everton on Sunday for his first open-play goal of the season. The Portugal forward has been marginalized since the hiring of manager Erik ten Hag, who looks to want more mobility and pressing from his strikers, meaning Ronaldo has mostly been used in Europe so far this season. United had to come from behind to beat Omonia 2-1 last week to move to six points, three behind Real Sociedad. Socieded, which hosts Sheriff Tiraspol, is one of four teams to have opened with three straight wins while Arsenal has won two from two, with its other match having been postponed. Of those with 100% records, Real Betis hosts Roma, German team Freiburg visits Nantes and Belgian club Union St. Gilloise hosts Braga. Arsenal, the Premier League leader, visits Bodø/Glimt in Norway.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'are in shock talks with Norwich's Stuart Webber to become their new sporting director' as owner Todd Boehly targets finally making an appointment before next month's World Cup

Chelsea are in talks to appoint Norwich's Stuart Webber as their new sporting director, according to a report. New Blues owner Todd Boehly has made several changes to the backroom staff at the club since taking over from Roman Abramovic in May, and has been on the hunt for a new sporting director in recent weeks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Nuno Espirito Santo is targeting a return to management in Europe just three months after taking charge in Saudi Arabia... with former Wolves boss keen on return to Molineux after Julen Lopetegui twice rejected job

Nuno Espirito Santo is targeting a return to top-level European football barely three months after joining Saudi Arabian club At-Ittihad. The former Wolves and Tottenham boss moved to the Middle East in July, following his short-lived reign in north London from August-November 2021. Sportsmail understands the Portuguese would be attracted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wasps follow Worcester in suspension from Gallagher Premiership

English rugby’s flagship domestic competition is in meltdown with Wasps following Worcester by being suspended from the Gallagher Premiership.The four-time Premiership champions also face a “likely” move into administration and had already withdrawn from Saturday’s scheduled league fixture against Exeter at Sandy Park.In a statement, the Rugby Football Union said: “The RFU’s Club Financial Viability Group has met this evening and confirmed that Wasps are suspended from the Gallagher Premiership.“We appreciate this is a very difficult time for Wasps players, staff and supporters who will be concerned at news that the club is likely to enter administration.“The RFU will continue to work with the club, PRL (Premiership Rugby) and any potential administrator or future investors to find the best possible outcome for the club.”
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Michael Carrick is UNLIKELY to take the Middlesbrough job after talks with the club on Tuesday... with ex-Watford boss Rob Edwards the frontrunner as search for Chris Wilder's successor goes on

Michael Carrick is unlikely to make his first entry into management with Middlesbrough after speaking to the club. It is understood the former Manchester United and England midfielder is not keen on the role at this time. That leaves Boro searching for a successor to Chris Wilder, who was sacked...
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Mohamed Salah’s 6-minute hat trick caps Liverpool’s demolition of Rangers

Rangers vs Liverpool recap: The Reds were already 3-1 up and cruising when Mohamed Salah embarked upon a six-minute hat trick and stole the headlines at Ibrox on Wednesday. Unofficially, the first and third goals were clock 6 minutes, 12 seconds apart, beginning in the 75th, giving Salah the fastest hat trick in UEFA Champions League history.
UEFA
BBC

Y﻿oung shares Villa frustrations

Ashley Young says Aston Villa must find killer instinct in attack after a night of frustration at Nottingham Forest. Y﻿oung, who scored Villa's goal in the 1-1 draw, told the club's website: "M﻿y thoughts are frustration. With the amount of possession we had, chances created, it feels like a loss to be honest.
PREMIER LEAGUE

