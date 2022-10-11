A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Cristiano Ronaldo will look to push Manchester United closer to the knockout stage by helping the English team beat Omonia Nicosia for the second time in a week. With Anthony Martial injured once again, Ronaldo should start for United at Old Trafford and is pressing a case to get more minutes in the Premier League after scoring the winner against Everton on Sunday for his first open-play goal of the season. The Portugal forward has been marginalized since the hiring of manager Erik ten Hag, who looks to want more mobility and pressing from his strikers, meaning Ronaldo has mostly been used in Europe so far this season. United had to come from behind to beat Omonia 2-1 last week to move to six points, three behind Real Sociedad. Socieded, which hosts Sheriff Tiraspol, is one of four teams to have opened with three straight wins while Arsenal has won two from two, with its other match having been postponed. Of those with 100% records, Real Betis hosts Roma, German team Freiburg visits Nantes and Belgian club Union St. Gilloise hosts Braga. Arsenal, the Premier League leader, visits Bodø/Glimt in Norway.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO