Thomas Tuchel 'has turned down job offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs' since his departure from Chelsea amid suggestions that he would be open to managing England in the future
Thomas Tuchel has reportedly rejected job offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since his departure from Chelsea. Tuchel has been out of work since September 7, when he was sacked following Chelsea's defeat to Dinamo Zagreb. According to The Telegraph, in the ensuing period Tuchel has been approached by...
Yardbarker
Victor Lindelof hails new Manchester United signing as a fantastic player
Victor Lindelof was full of praise for his fellow defender Lisandro Martinez during Manchester United’s pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash. When speaking on the Argentinian’s arrival, he said (via ManUtd.com): “It’s been good, I think since he came he’s been performing at a good level and he’s a fantastic player. I think he’s very good with the ball.
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 11 - October 14th To 16th
All the action from Gameweek 11 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool take on Manchester City.
Graham Potter succeeds where predecessors failed as he guides Chelsea to famous Champions League victory over AC Milan
GRAHAM POTTER is less than a month into his Chelsea reign but he has already achieved what Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel could not - a win in Italy. Chelsea had not won in Italy for 19 years before Potter's side rocked up at the San Siro. And...
BBC
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard needs 'headline writers' as pressure grows after Forest draw
Steven Gerrard says he needs his Aston Villa players to become "headline writers" if they are to improve on their disappointing early-season form. Villa missed the opportunity to move up to ninth in the Premier League with Monday's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest. While Villa are unbeaten in four, they...
Newport County hold talks with former Tottenham and Huddersfield technical director David Webb over vacant manager's job at League Two club
Newport County have held talks with former Huddersfield technical director David Webb about their vacant managerial position. The League Two side are searching for a new manager after parting with James Rowberry and his assistant Carl Serrant following a poor start to the season which has left them 18th and just three points clear of the relegation zone after 13 games.
MATCHDAY: Ronaldo set to feature again in Europa League
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Cristiano Ronaldo will look to push Manchester United closer to the knockout stage by helping the English team beat Omonia Nicosia for the second time in a week. With Anthony Martial injured once again, Ronaldo should start for United at Old Trafford and is pressing a case to get more minutes in the Premier League after scoring the winner against Everton on Sunday for his first open-play goal of the season. The Portugal forward has been marginalized since the hiring of manager Erik ten Hag, who looks to want more mobility and pressing from his strikers, meaning Ronaldo has mostly been used in Europe so far this season. United had to come from behind to beat Omonia 2-1 last week to move to six points, three behind Real Sociedad. Socieded, which hosts Sheriff Tiraspol, is one of four teams to have opened with three straight wins while Arsenal has won two from two, with its other match having been postponed. Of those with 100% records, Real Betis hosts Roma, German team Freiburg visits Nantes and Belgian club Union St. Gilloise hosts Braga. Arsenal, the Premier League leader, visits Bodø/Glimt in Norway.
Chelsea 'are in shock talks with Norwich's Stuart Webber to become their new sporting director' as owner Todd Boehly targets finally making an appointment before next month's World Cup
Chelsea are in talks to appoint Norwich's Stuart Webber as their new sporting director, according to a report. New Blues owner Todd Boehly has made several changes to the backroom staff at the club since taking over from Roman Abramovic in May, and has been on the hunt for a new sporting director in recent weeks.
Nuno Espirito Santo is targeting a return to management in Europe just three months after taking charge in Saudi Arabia... with former Wolves boss keen on return to Molineux after Julen Lopetegui twice rejected job
Nuno Espirito Santo is targeting a return to top-level European football barely three months after joining Saudi Arabian club At-Ittihad. The former Wolves and Tottenham boss moved to the Middle East in July, following his short-lived reign in north London from August-November 2021. Sportsmail understands the Portuguese would be attracted...
Wasps follow Worcester in suspension from Gallagher Premiership
English rugby’s flagship domestic competition is in meltdown with Wasps following Worcester by being suspended from the Gallagher Premiership.The four-time Premiership champions also face a “likely” move into administration and had already withdrawn from Saturday’s scheduled league fixture against Exeter at Sandy Park.In a statement, the Rugby Football Union said: “The RFU’s Club Financial Viability Group has met this evening and confirmed that Wasps are suspended from the Gallagher Premiership.“We appreciate this is a very difficult time for Wasps players, staff and supporters who will be concerned at news that the club is likely to enter administration.“The RFU will continue to work with the club, PRL (Premiership Rugby) and any potential administrator or future investors to find the best possible outcome for the club.”
Michael Carrick is UNLIKELY to take the Middlesbrough job after talks with the club on Tuesday... with ex-Watford boss Rob Edwards the frontrunner as search for Chris Wilder's successor goes on
Michael Carrick is unlikely to make his first entry into management with Middlesbrough after speaking to the club. It is understood the former Manchester United and England midfielder is not keen on the role at this time. That leaves Boro searching for a successor to Chris Wilder, who was sacked...
Manchester United v Omonia Nicosia: Europa League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will United record a second victory against Omonia Nicosia after their comeback last week? Join Rob Smyth
Man Utd news LIVE: United ‘keeping tabs’ on Toney, Odysseas Vlachodimos linked, Ten Hag praises Cristiano Ronaldo
MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly keeping tabs on Brentford ace Ivan Toney if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club. Toney, 26, has netted six Premier League goals in nine matches this season and has recently been called up to the England international team. However, United boss has shown support to Ronaldo, claiming...
NBC Sports
Mohamed Salah’s 6-minute hat trick caps Liverpool’s demolition of Rangers
Rangers vs Liverpool recap: The Reds were already 3-1 up and cruising when Mohamed Salah embarked upon a six-minute hat trick and stole the headlines at Ibrox on Wednesday. Unofficially, the first and third goals were clock 6 minutes, 12 seconds apart, beginning in the 75th, giving Salah the fastest hat trick in UEFA Champions League history.
SkySports
Bristol City 2-1 Preston: Rob Atkinson scores twice to help Robins to victory at Ashton Gate
Defender Rob Atkinson was Bristol City's unlikely two-goal hero in a 2-1 Sky Bet Championship victory over Preston at Ashton Gate. The home side took a 54th-minute lead when Zak Vyner glanced on a Mark Sykes cross and centre-back Atkinson netted with a powerful header. But North End drew level...
BBC
Young shares Villa frustrations
Ashley Young says Aston Villa must find killer instinct in attack after a night of frustration at Nottingham Forest. Young, who scored Villa's goal in the 1-1 draw, told the club's website: "My thoughts are frustration. With the amount of possession we had, chances created, it feels like a loss to be honest.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe Speaks About Manchester United Takeover Links
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has officially spoken out about a potential takeover of Manchester United this evening.
fourfourtwo.com
Tottenham report: Antonio Conte spotted in Turin ahead of potential shock Juventus return
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has been linked with a return to Juventus, with tongues wagging over a sighting of the Italian in Turin. Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is again the subject of rumours linking him to the Juventus job. The Italian will forever have a strong bond with the...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, St Johnstone, Hearts, Hibs, Ross County, Dundee Utd, Kilmarnock
Rangers defender Connor Goldson is facing months on the sidelines after suffering a suspected thigh muscle tear during the 7-1 Champions League loss to Liverpool. (Daily Record) Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp describes his side's 7-1 Champions League win over Rangers at Ibrox as a "freak result" and adds: "We were...
Yardbarker
Watch: Graham Potter explains what he wants from his Chelsea team
Graham Potter is settling in nicely as Chelsea boss, and tonight he took his third set of post match Champions League interviews as boss of the Blues. He was asked about the systems he was putting in place, and as always he modestly made it as simple as possible. This...
