recordpatriot.com
SEEN: Senior Expo takes over Midland Mall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Seniors gather to partake in the 2022 Fall senior Expo on Oct. 12, 2022 in the Midland Mall. The event featured live entertainment and information tables.
recordpatriot.com
Wildlife Wednesday: A wetland sanctuary in west Midland County needs help
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Wildlife Recovery Association has managed a wetland sanctuary for over 50 years in west Midland County. Now the organization, led by Barb and Joe Rogers, is asking for help to protect the sanctuary and halt a potentially devastating development.
idesignarch.com
Stunning Lighthouse-Inspired Home on the Edge of Lake Huron
Sited on a peninsula northeast of Bay City, Michigan, this spectacular dream house was inspired by the architectural design of a lighthouse. At the top of the lighthouse tower, glass railings surround the 360-degree balcony, allowing views of the lake in all directions. Designed by DesRosiers Architects, the concept of...
WNEM
House torn down after fire in Swan Creek Township
The Castle Museum of Saginaw County History's new exhibit looks at five decades of hockey in Saginaw. Saginaw grant to fight crime will help bolster school security. The City of Saginaw is receiving a federal grant worth nearly $350K to help reduce violent crime. TV5 evening weather update: Friday, Oct....
MLive.com
Swim community rallies to the rescue when Garber pool goes green
ESSEXVILLE, MI – Essexville Garber has always been partial to blue. Particularly in its pool water. So when the Dukes were greeted by green water in their natatorium ahead of Tuesday’s girls swimming meet with Gaylord, they went on red alert. “When we left at 7 o’clock last...
PhillyBite
Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots
- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
WNEM
Millions will be used to eliminate eyesores in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An aggressive plan to tear down blighted structures in Flint and Genesee County has been announced. “This is our official kickoff for the city of Flint and Genesee County demolition program,” said Genesee County Land Bank Executive Director Michael Freeman. Freeman says nearly $40-million is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nonprofit helping restore 4 lakes in mid-Michigan that disappeared after dam failure
SANFORD, MI – Four dams are being restored after catastrophic failures led to four man-made lakes disappearing in May 2020. The dam failures took away Sandford Lake, Wixom Lake, Secord Lake and Smallwood Lake. Four Lakes Task Force, a nonprofit of career scientists, engineers, and volunteers, has taken over...
WNEM
Bird flu detected in backyard flock in Genesee Co.
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The bird flu has been detected in a non-commercial poultry backyard flock in Genesee County. This is the first detection of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Genesee County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. “New detections of HPAI are...
recordpatriot.com
Midland's Junia Doan among 2022 Class of Distinguished Women
Northwood University is pleased to announce the 2022 Class of Distinguished Women. “Northwood University has a rich history of honoring the enormous contributions of women,” said Northwood First Lady Mary Ellen MacPhee. “This year’s group of honorees is very accomplished.”. The class includes:. Carolyn Clifford-Goss of West...
Open Letter to Genesee County: No More Holiday Inflatables!
It's time to issue a warning for the holiday season. This isn't about checking Halloween candy or being aware of the latest gift card scam. No, this is... much more important:. Stop putting inflatables in your yard for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas!. NOTHING says "I'm lazy" or "that'll do" quite...
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Wednesday afternoon, October 12
We talk with the team behind Evil Dead the Musical, with shows in Midland. TV5 talks with a Michigan man who created the Fire Igloo, a new way to keep warm while tailgating.
WNEM
Merrill needs opponent for homecoming game
Increase in absentee ballots ahead of November elections. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Tuesday evening forecast. More federal funds are headed to the Vehicle City as part of an effort to fight violent crime within city limits. Grant intended to help send more rape kits to lab for testing. Updated:...
New DashMart In Burton – Is It Open Or Not?
Regardless if you use the service or not, chances are you have heard of the fast food and take-out delivery service DoorDash, but have you heard of DashMart?. DashMart by DoorDash is a grocery and convenience delivery service and it appears one will be opening (if it is not already) in Genesee County. The store is located at the corner of Center and Atherton Roads in Burton. Heads up, although it is an actual DashMart location, customers cannot go inside to shop. All shopping is done online, with your order then being delivered to you. Think of the actual store as a warehouse.
wsgw.com
Woman Struck On US-10 Was Near Her Birthday
A woman about to turn 25-years-old was struck and killed in a crash on east bound US-10 near M-47 Monday morning. Police responded to the area around 6:05 after the woman, from the West Branch area, was hit by a Ford F-550 work truck. Police say the woman was wearing dark clothing and was walking between the merge and slow lanes. She died instantly in the crash.
Cold arrives with rain, even snow over next several days
If you’re a fan of sunny, fall days when a warm breeze is ruffling those colorful leaves - check your rearview mirror. Those beauty days are behind us, at least for now. Back-to-back cold fronts sweeping across Michigan have taken us from sweater weather at the beginning of this week to need-a-coat days as we hit the end of it. We’ve got a few windows for rain in the next several days. Next Monday, we’ve even got some snow and slush creeping into the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.
WNEM
TV5 Evening Weather Update: Wednesday, Oct. 12
We talk with the team behind Evil Dead the Musical, with shows in Midland. TV5 talks with a Michigan man who created the Fire Igloo, a new way to keep warm while tailgating. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this afternoon.
MLive.com
Bay County roundup: Dukes bring out their best in tribute to teacher
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Oct. 10-11, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. VOLLEYBALL: GARBER CAN DIG PINK.
recordpatriot.com
About 200 rally, march in Midland for Proposal 3
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chanting, “Our body, our choice," about 200 people marched Saturday afternoon from the Midland County Courthouse to Grove Park for the “We Won’t Go Back” rally and march, organized by the Women of Michigan Action Network (WOMAN).
