digitalspy.com
Hellraiser movie remake gets first reviews
Hellraiser's remake has received a mixed response in its first reviews. The film, which is the remake of Clive Barker's 1987 horror film of the same name, is directed by David Bruckner and follows "a young woman struggling with addiction who comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension", per its official logline.
epicstream.com
Wednesday Trailer Reveals Christina Ricci's New Addams Family Role
Netflix unveiled the new trailer for the upcoming new Addams Family series Wednesday during its recent New York Comic-Con panel. The latest preview of the highly-anticipated new take on the iconic fictional family gave us an extended look at Wednesday Addams' new life at Nevermore Academy and the teachers and classmates that she'll meet as she embarks on a new chapter.
RLJE Films, Shudder & AMC+ Acquire Thriller ‘The Apology’ Starring Anna Gunn, Linus Roache And Janeane Garofalo
EXCLUSIVE: RLJE Films, Shudder and AMC+ have fully financed and picked up distribution rights to The Apology, a previously unannounced thriller starring Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad), Linus Roache (My Policeman) and Janeane Garofalo (Wet Hot American Summer). RLJE Films will release the pic in theaters on December 16, with the title becoming available for streaming on Shudder and AMC+ the same day. The Apology picks up with recovering alcoholic Darlene Hagen (Gunn) 20 years after the disappearance of her daughter, as she’s preparing to host her family’s Christmas celebration with her best friend Gretchen (Garofalo). Late Christmas Eve, Darlene’s estranged ex-brother-in-law...
Collider
Indira Varma Joins 'Dune' Series 'The Sisterhood'
Indira Varma, who is known for starring in Game of Thrones, Carnival Row, and most recently, Obi-Wan Kenobi, has just been announced as the third official cast member of HBO Max and Legendary Television's upcoming spin-off series, Dune: The Sisterhood. Varma is set to play Empress Natalya, who has been described as “a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino.”
Julia Fox’s Style Evolution: From Red Carpet Premieres to Date Nights With Kanye West
From red carpets to late-night rendezvous! Julia Fox‘s fashion is always the topic of conversation. Since stepping onto the scene in 2019, the actress has commanded attention with her bold looks. The star made her grand debut on the fashion circuit with the premiere of Uncut Gems in 2019....
'Hocus Pocus 2' stars say original cast member Thora Birch nearly made cameo as a teacher
"Hocus Pocus 2" stars said that Birch, who starred as Dani in the original film, would play a "mentor figure" in the sequel.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Star Reacts to Surprise Death (Exclusive)
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "A New Deal" episode of The Walking Dead. "Do you think people are born brave? Or do they become it?" Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) deliberates on the final episodes of The Walking Dead. No longer the mulleted coward and liar who once truthfully confessed he is "not combat ready, or for that matter, combat inclined," Eugene has become a confident and capable walker-killer. But that may come back to bite him as the man who used to run away from the undead instead ran headfirst into danger, saving beloved girlfriend Max (Margot Bingham) from a walker after a shove from a scorned Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson).
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
ComicBook
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
'It was tragic': Brendan Fraser laments scrapping of $100m Batgirl movie in which he co-starred - and says film's shock axe 'doesn't engender trust among filmmakers and the studio'
Brendan Fraser has lamented the 'tragic' decision to shelve the $100m Batgirl film in which he starred. The actor, 53, who is currently an awards season favourite with his role in The Whale, starred alongside lead actress Leslie Grace in the ill-fated project, playing Ted Carson/Firefly. Warner Bros scrapped the...
digitalspy.com
Al Pacino joins Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton in new movie
Al Pacino is set to team up with Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton for new movie Billy Knight. The new movie follows the story of two grad school students called Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Diana Silvers) as they navigate careers as filmmakers. Alex is also dealing with the grief of...
epicstream.com
MCU Fans are Siding with Ryan Reynolds Following Deadpool Co-Star's Accusations
The idea of Ryan Reynolds being hated by people is surely a tough pill to swallow but his Deadpool co-star TJ Miller has seemingly made it his mission to put the Marvel actor in a bad light. If you weren't aware, both actors, who played on-screen besties for two consecutive Deadpool films apparently didn't share the same chemistry in real life that Wade Wilson and Weasel obviously had in the Marvel Universe.
'The Walking Dead' now has 6 spin-off shows. Here they all are.
AMC announced a few spinoffs to the main "The Walking Dead" series. Even if you stopped watching, you may be curious about what's to come.
msn.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Werewolf by Night’ scares up a major multiversal tie-in as the ‘She-Hulk’ spinoff no one wants to see takes a leap
What has been a banner week in the Marvel world capped off today with the release of Werewolf by Night, the MCU’s very first Halloween special which just opened the doors to the horror side of the universe in a big way. And, who knows, it may even feed into the ongoing Multiverse Saga storyline, too. Meanwhile, a devastating Black Panther 2 theory predicts a tearful fate for a former favorite as the worst idea for an MCU TV series ever is found.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead: Dead City Releases Premiere Date and First Look
AMC Networks has released the official first look at the Maggie and Negan Walking Dead spinoff starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, titled The Walking Dead: Dead City. Announced as Isle of the Dead in March, the new series premiering in 2023 on AMC sees Cohan and Morgan's enemies-turned-allies "traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror." As the adage goes: Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.
Collider
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Deadpool 3’ theory believes an X-Men favorite who failed to escape development hell could appear
Having already done the unthinkable once and convinced Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine, Deadpool 3 has already proven that it’s going to pull out every possible stop to try and deliver the best possible version of the Merc with a Mouth’s hotly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. In...
ComicBook
Madame Web Set Photos Reveal First Look at Sydney Sweeney's Character
Production is currently underway on Madame Web, a star-studded addition to Sony's Spider-Man Universe of live-action movies. Fans have speculated that the Marvel Comics-inspired film could serve as the live-action debut of an eclectic crop of characters, some of whom wield Spider powers in the comics. While we'll ultimately have to see if that ends up being the case, a new series of set photos provide a look at one of the film's stars in costume.
Collider
Theo Rossi Joins Taron Egerton and Sofia Carson in Netflix Thriller 'Carry On'
Theo Rossi has boarded the ensemble cast Netflix’s Carry On opposite Jason Bateman, and Taron Egerton, Deadline has reported. The movie previously cast Purple Heart star Sofia Carson, and Harder They Fall breakout star Danielle Deadwyler. Carry On follows a young TSA agent, Ethan Kopek who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. The feature is being helmed by Spanish-American filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra who is directing with a screenplay from TJ Fixman (Ratchet & Clank, Popeye), who penned the first draft while the finishing touches are given by Michael Green (Kings, Blade Runner 2049).
Vice
A new trailer for Tim Burton's Wednesday Addams TV show just dropped
Tim Burton, the king of Hot Topic merchandise and the director of light gothic fares like Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands, has sunk his teeth into a new horror project, and it’s one that feels like a match made in heaven (or hell, rather): a Netflix television series telling the story of The Addams Family’s Wednesday Addams. The latest trailer for the show, simply titled Wednesday, just dropped too.
