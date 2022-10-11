ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

IRS Finalizes Rules for Low-Income Housing Credit Test (2)

The IRS released final rules outlining which rental units are eligible for the low income housing tax credit on Friday. The final regulations (TD 9967, RIN: 1545-BO92) specify rent restriction requirements to qualify as a low-income housing project under Section 42. IRS also proposed rules (REG-113068-22, RIN 1545-BQ47) concerning recordkeeping and reporting requirements for the average income test for purposes of the low-income housing credit.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Examiner

Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Construction#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Ne White House#The White House#Multi Housing News#The Treasury Department#Internal Revenue Service#Fannie Mae#Fhfa#Freddie Mac
Washington Examiner

Biden proposes tighter independent contractor rules, denting Uber and Lyft stocks

The Biden administration released a proposal Tuesday that would make it more difficult for companies such as Uber to treat workers as independent contractors. The proposal was the latest rule floated by the administration and has big implications for the gig economy, which has gained in recent years as more people hail rides and have meals delivered over apps.
U.S. POLITICS
WRAL News

Small business group files suit over Biden student loan plan

WASHINGTON — A small-business advocacy group has filed a new lawsuit seeking to block the Biden administration's efforts to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans — the latest legal challenge to the program. The suit, filed Monday by the Job Creators Network Foundation, argues...
SMALL BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Biden administration revising rule on independent contractors

The Biden administration has unveiled a proposed rule that could raise costs for trucking companies and gig transportation, such as Uber and Lyft, that rely on independent contractors. The 184-page proposed rule, revealed by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) on Tuesday, reinstates guidance similar to...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
IRS
US News and World Report

Explainer-How a U.S. Rule on Independent Contracting Will Affect Workers, Businesses

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday unveiled a proposal that would make it harder for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, potentially upending the gig economy and other industries that rely heavily on contract labor. The line between when a worker is considered a company's employee,...
ECONOMY
beefmagazine.com

Rail union rejects Biden-backed deal

A majority of almost 12,000 unionized railroad workers voted to reject a tentative labor agreement brokered in part last month by President Joe Biden, the first dismissal by members of a dozen labor groups that must accept the deal or risk a strike. More than 6,600 members of the Brotherhood...
U.S. POLITICS
Black Enterprise

JPMorgan Chase Committing $15 Million to Increase the Supply of Climate Resilient Affordable Housing for Black, Hispanic and Latino Households

JPMorgan Chase announced five organizations will receive philanthropic commitments of $3 million each to scale innovative climate-resilient affordable housing models. This work is part of the firm’s $400 million five-year commitment to improve housing affordability and stability for households of color, particularly in Black, Hispanic and Latino communities. The five organizations will work primarily in Inland Empire Calif., Rio Grande Valley, Texas, Buffalo, N.Y., Washington, D.C., and Miami-Dade County, Fla. with a goal to generate a broader impact on a national level.
WASHINGTON, DC
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

President Biden announces fix to family glitch in Obamacare subsidies

With an estimated 5.1 million people falling into the so-called family glitch—primarily children and women —the Biden administration has issued a rule that makes it easier for those with employer-sponsored health plans to get Affordable Care Act subsidies. The rule, which comes from the Internal Revenue Service, fixes...
POTUS
The Herald News

Affordable Cities With the Most 6-Figure Jobs

Photo Credit: Maridav / Shutterstock Over the last two years, U.S. workers have contended with one of the most unusual economic environments in memory. On one hand, persistent tightness in the labor market has provided greater opportunity and wage growth for many workers. The unemployment rate today sits at just 3.7%, but the economy nonetheless continues to add hundreds of thousands of jobs each month. In efforts to recruit and retain workers in this environment, many employers have been boosting wages, especially for lower-earning workers. But the highest levels of inflation in decades have eaten into workers’ gains. Year-over-year increases in the Consumer Price Index have topped 5% for every month since May 2021, peaking at 9.1% in June 2022. And many of the categories where costs have risen fastest are necessities that take up a large portion of household budgets, like shelter and groceries.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy