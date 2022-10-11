Blink-182 Reunite for 2023 Tour: Concert Dates, Venues, Plus New Single
Blink-182 has announced the band's first tour since 2015, revealing the good news to fans via YouTube on October 11.
Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom Delonge will be reuniting for the tour, the trio previously went on tour together in 2015 shortly before DeLonge left the group.
Here is everything you need to know about the tour.
Blink-182 formed in 1992, with the band skyrocketing to fame in the late 90s and early 2000s with hit songs like What's My Age Again? and All the Small Things.
The punk rock band went on an indefinite hiatus in 2005, with Hoppus and Barker starting the new band +44 and DeLonge forming the band Angels & Airwaves.
In 2009, the trio got back together and embarked on a reunion tour, and they also started recording music together again up until DeLonge's exit in 2015. Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba replaced DeLonge in the following years.
In June 2021, Hoppus announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer and that he was receiving treatment, and in September he confirmed he had been declared cancer free.
During his treatment, Hoppus, DeLonge and Barker were said to have been meeting, and now the trio has revealed their plans to reunite.
The group will be heading on an extended tour from March 2023 to early 2024, and the world tour will see them perform in Latin America, North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 17 at blink182.com.
During their tour, the band will be supported by Wallows in Latin America, Turnstile in North America, Rise Against in Australia and New Zealand, and The Story So Far in the UK and Europe.
As well as announcing the tour, the band also revealed that they would be releasing a new album, and a new single titled Edging will drop on Friday, October 14.
Here are the tour dates for Blink-182's international tour in 2023 and 2024:
Latin America
- March 11 – Tijuana, Mexico – Imperial GNP (Festival)
- March 14 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos
- March 17-19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)
- March 17-19 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)
- March 21-22 – Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBA
- March 23-26 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic (Festival)
- March 24-26 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)
- March 28 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes
- April 1-2 – Monterrey, Mexico – Venue TBA
North America
- May 4 – St. Paul, Minnesota – Xcel Energy Center
- May 6 – Chicago – United Center
- May 9 – Detroit – Little Caesars Arena
- May 11 – Toronto – Scotiabank Arena
- May 12 – Montreal – Bell Centre
- May 16 – Cleveland – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- May 17 – Pittsburgh – PPG Paints Arena
- May 19 – New York – Madison Square Garden
- May 20 – Belmont Park, New York – UBS Arena
- May 21 – Boston – TD Garden
- May 23 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
- May 24 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center
- May 26 – Baltimore – Baltimore Arena
- May 27 – Hershey, Pennsylvania – Hersheypark Stadium
- June 14 – Phoenix – Footprint Center
- June 16 – Los Angeles – Banc of California Stadium
- June 20 – San Diego – Pechanga Arena
- June 22 – San Jose, California – SAP Center
- June 23 – Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center
- June 25 – Seattle – Climate Pledge Arena
- June 27 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
- June 29 – Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place
- June 30 – Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome
- July 3 – Denver – Ball Arena
- July 5 – Dallas – American Airlines Center
- July 7 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center
- July 8 – Houston – Toyota Center
- July 10 – Tampa, Florida – Amalie Arena
- July 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida – FLA Live Arena
- July 13 – Atlanta – State Farm Arena
- July 14 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center
- July 16 – Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena
Europe
- September 2 – Glasgow, U.K. – OVO Hydro
- September 4 – Belfast, U.K. – SSE Arena
- September 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
- September 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
- September 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
- September 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
- September 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
- September 14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
- September 16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
- September 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
- September 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
- September 20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
- October 2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
- October 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre
- October 4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
- October 6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
- October 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- October 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
- October 11 – London, U.K. – The O2
- October 14 – Birmingham, U.K. – Utilita Arena
- October 15 – Manchester, U.K. – AO Arena
North America
- October 21 – Las Vegas – When We Were Young Festival
Australia and New Zealand- 2024 dates
- February 9 – Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena
- February 11 – Adelaide, South Australia – Entertainment Centre
- February 13 – Melbourne, Victoria – Rod Laver Arena
- February 16 – Sydney, New South Wales – Qudos Bank Arena
- February 19 – Brisbane, Queensland – Entertainment Centre
- February 23 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
- February 26 – Christchurch, New Zealand – Christchurch Arena
