ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Blink-182 Reunite for 2023 Tour: Concert Dates, Venues, Plus New Single

By Roxy Simons
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

Blink-182 has announced the band's first tour since 2015, revealing the good news to fans via YouTube on October 11.

Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom Delonge will be reuniting for the tour, the trio previously went on tour together in 2015 shortly before DeLonge left the group.

Here is everything you need to know about the tour.

Blink-182 Reunite for 2023 Tour: Concert Dates, Venues Plus New Single

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JVY3b_0iUbqttH00
Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker of Blink 182 prior to DeLonge's departure from the group in 2015. On October 11, 2022 the band announced they would be reuniting for an international tour and they confirmed they'd be releasing new music. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Blink-182 formed in 1992, with the band skyrocketing to fame in the late 90s and early 2000s with hit songs like What's My Age Again? and All the Small Things.

The punk rock band went on an indefinite hiatus in 2005, with Hoppus and Barker starting the new band +44 and DeLonge forming the band Angels & Airwaves.

In 2009, the trio got back together and embarked on a reunion tour, and they also started recording music together again up until DeLonge's exit in 2015. Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba replaced DeLonge in the following years.

In June 2021, Hoppus announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer and that he was receiving treatment, and in September he confirmed he had been declared cancer free.

During his treatment, Hoppus, DeLonge and Barker were said to have been meeting, and now the trio has revealed their plans to reunite.

The group will be heading on an extended tour from March 2023 to early 2024, and the world tour will see them perform in Latin America, North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 17 at blink182.com.

During their tour, the band will be supported by Wallows in Latin America, Turnstile in North America, Rise Against in Australia and New Zealand, and The Story So Far in the UK and Europe.

As well as announcing the tour, the band also revealed that they would be releasing a new album, and a new single titled Edging will drop on Friday, October 14.

Here are the tour dates for Blink-182's international tour in 2023 and 2024:

Latin America

  • March 11 – Tijuana, Mexico – Imperial GNP (Festival)
  • March 14 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos
  • March 17-19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)
  • March 17-19 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)
  • March 21-22 – Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBA
  • March 23-26 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic (Festival)
  • March 24-26 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)
  • March 28 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes
  • April 1-2 – Monterrey, Mexico – Venue TBA

North America

  • May 4 – St. Paul, Minnesota – Xcel Energy Center
  • May 6 – Chicago – United Center
  • May 9 – Detroit – Little Caesars Arena
  • May 11 – Toronto – Scotiabank Arena
  • May 12 – Montreal – Bell Centre
  • May 16 – Cleveland – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
  • May 17 – Pittsburgh – PPG Paints Arena
  • May 19 – New York – Madison Square Garden
  • May 20 – Belmont Park, New York – UBS Arena
  • May 21 – Boston – TD Garden
  • May 23 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
  • May 24 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center
  • May 26 – Baltimore – Baltimore Arena
  • May 27 – Hershey, Pennsylvania – Hersheypark Stadium
  • June 14 – Phoenix – Footprint Center
  • June 16 – Los Angeles – Banc of California Stadium
  • June 20 – San Diego – Pechanga Arena
  • June 22 – San Jose, California – SAP Center
  • June 23 – Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center
  • June 25 – Seattle – Climate Pledge Arena
  • June 27 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
  • June 29 – Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place
  • June 30 – Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome
  • July 3 – Denver – Ball Arena
  • July 5 – Dallas – American Airlines Center
  • July 7 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center
  • July 8 – Houston – Toyota Center
  • July 10 – Tampa, Florida – Amalie Arena
  • July 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida – FLA Live Arena
  • July 13 – Atlanta – State Farm Arena
  • July 14 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center
  • July 16 – Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena

Europe

  • September 2 – Glasgow, U.K. – OVO Hydro
  • September 4 – Belfast, U.K. – SSE Arena
  • September 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
  • September 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
  • September 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
  • September 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
  • September 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
  • September 14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
  • September 16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
  • September 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
  • September 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
  • September 20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
  • October 2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
  • October 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre
  • October 4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
  • October 6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
  • October 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
  • October 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
  • October 11 – London, U.K. – The O2
  • October 14 – Birmingham, U.K. – Utilita Arena
  • October 15 – Manchester, U.K. – AO Arena

North America

  • October 21 – Las Vegas – When We Were Young Festival

Australia and New Zealand- 2024 dates

  • February 9 – Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena
  • February 11 – Adelaide, South Australia – Entertainment Centre
  • February 13 – Melbourne, Victoria – Rod Laver Arena
  • February 16 – Sydney, New South Wales – Qudos Bank Arena
  • February 19 – Brisbane, Queensland – Entertainment Centre
  • February 23 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
  • February 26 – Christchurch, New Zealand – Christchurch Arena

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Blink-182 reunion: Band announce tour and new music with Tom DeLonge

Blink-182 have delighted fans by announcing their biggest world tour yet and new music for 2023.The shows and new material will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker.In the UK and Ireland, the multi-platinum, award-winning group will play venues in London, Glasgow, Dublin, and Belfast, among other major cities.Mr Hoppus, Mr DeLonge, and Mr Barker have been in the studio together for the first time in a decade, after Mr DeLonge left the band in 2015 to spend more time with his family.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Blink-182 announce new world tour with suggestive innuendoKourtney Kardashian reveals that her therapist told her to date Travis BarkerBrendan Fraser in tears as The Whale receives standing ovation at London screening
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

First (New Tour) Dates: Here’s Where You Can Find Blink-182’s 2023 Reunion Concert Tickets Online

Blink-182 are back. It’s been nearly 30 years since the band got its start back in 1992, and over a decade since Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker released their last album. But this week the group announced its upcoming world tour — and their first new music together in years since DeLonge left the group in 2015. “We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New Song EDGING out Friday,” the band shared with a humorous new clip to announce their long-rumored reunion. On the heels of their upcoming single “Edging,” out Oct....
MUSIC
NME

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard release new album ‘Laminated Denim’, announce 2023 Europe and UK tour

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released new album ‘Laminated Denim’, the second of three the ultra-prolific psych-rockers will share in October. The album was released on Wednesday (October 12), and consists of two tracks – ‘The Land Before Timeland’ and ‘Hypertension’ – both of which are exactly 15 minutes in length. ‘Laminated Denim’ serves as a spiritual successor to earlier album ‘Made In Timeland’ (which its title is an anagram of), which was released physically in March of this year before arriving digitally yesterday alongside ‘Laminated Denim’.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hoppus
Person
Tom Delonge
NME

Listen to Weyes Blood’s new epic road song, ‘Grapevine’

Weyes Blood has released a brand new single ‘Grapevine’. Check it out below. Taken from her forthcoming album ‘And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow’, set for release November 18 via Sub Pop, Weyes Blood’s latest single is an epic road song set along the famed stretch of Southern California’s Interstate 5.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barclays Center#Blink 182#Mercedes Benz Arena#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#American Airlines Arena#44#Angels Airwaves
Louder

Green Day and Blink-182 to headline When We Were Young Festival 2023

Green Day and Blink-182 have been announced as headliners for next year's When We Were Young festival. The festival will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 21, and features a massive 50-plus band line-up which includes 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheConversationCanada

Despite its long history of wildfires, Canada still doesn't know how to live with them

In the fall of 1922, the city of Toronto sent 85 surplus streetcars to Haileybury and other northern Ontario towns to help house thousands of desperate people who had lost their homes to wildfires. Known as the Great Fire, it burned nearly 1,700 square kilometres of the area — including the town of Haileybury. It killed 43 people and caused millions of dollars in property damage in 18 townships. A newspaper referred to it as the “worst disaster that had ever overtaken northern Ontario.” It was not. The wildfires back then were as fierce, deadly and eerily similar to the ones we...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
New Zealand
Country
Germany
Newsweek

Dog Hilariously Beats Man In Professional Wrestling Match: 'Ruff Night'

An Australian Shepherd dog has secured legendary status among the canine community after defeating a man in a professional wrestling match. Footage of Daiquiri's triumph over seasoned grappler 'Psycho Mike' went viral after being shared to Twitter, with fans quick to praise the four-legged fighter for his impressive victory, which came with a little help from his trainer, Jennifer Fraser.
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
997M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy