Blink-182 has announced the band's first tour since 2015, revealing the good news to fans via YouTube on October 11.

Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom Delonge will be reuniting for the tour, the trio previously went on tour together in 2015 shortly before DeLonge left the group.

Here is everything you need to know about the tour.

Blink-182 Reunite for 2023 Tour: Concert Dates, Venues Plus New Single

Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker of Blink 182 prior to DeLonge's departure from the group in 2015. On October 11, 2022 the band announced they would be reuniting for an international tour and they confirmed they'd be releasing new music. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Blink-182 formed in 1992, with the band skyrocketing to fame in the late 90s and early 2000s with hit songs like What's My Age Again? and All the Small Things.

The punk rock band went on an indefinite hiatus in 2005, with Hoppus and Barker starting the new band +44 and DeLonge forming the band Angels & Airwaves.

In 2009, the trio got back together and embarked on a reunion tour, and they also started recording music together again up until DeLonge's exit in 2015. Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba replaced DeLonge in the following years.

In June 2021, Hoppus announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer and that he was receiving treatment, and in September he confirmed he had been declared cancer free.

During his treatment, Hoppus, DeLonge and Barker were said to have been meeting, and now the trio has revealed their plans to reunite.

The group will be heading on an extended tour from March 2023 to early 2024, and the world tour will see them perform in Latin America, North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 17 at blink182.com.

During their tour, the band will be supported by Wallows in Latin America, Turnstile in North America, Rise Against in Australia and New Zealand, and The Story So Far in the UK and Europe.

As well as announcing the tour, the band also revealed that they would be releasing a new album, and a new single titled Edging will drop on Friday, October 14.

Here are the tour dates for Blink-182's international tour in 2023 and 2024:

Latin America

March 11 – Tijuana, Mexico – Imperial GNP (Festival)

March 14 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos

March 17-19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)

March 17-19 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)

March 21-22 – Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBA

March 23-26 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic (Festival)

March 24-26 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)

March 28 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes

April 1-2 – Monterrey, Mexico – Venue TBA

North America

May 4 – St. Paul, Minnesota – Xcel Energy Center

May 6 – Chicago – United Center

May 9 – Detroit – Little Caesars Arena

May 11 – Toronto – Scotiabank Arena

May 12 – Montreal – Bell Centre

May 16 – Cleveland – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

May 17 – Pittsburgh – PPG Paints Arena

May 19 – New York – Madison Square Garden

May 20 – Belmont Park, New York – UBS Arena

May 21 – Boston – TD Garden

May 23 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

May 24 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center

May 26 – Baltimore – Baltimore Arena

May 27 – Hershey, Pennsylvania – Hersheypark Stadium

June 14 – Phoenix – Footprint Center

June 16 – Los Angeles – Banc of California Stadium

June 20 – San Diego – Pechanga Arena

June 22 – San Jose, California – SAP Center

June 23 – Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center

June 25 – Seattle – Climate Pledge Arena

June 27 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

June 29 – Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place

June 30 – Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome

July 3 – Denver – Ball Arena

July 5 – Dallas – American Airlines Center

July 7 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center

July 8 – Houston – Toyota Center

July 10 – Tampa, Florida – Amalie Arena

July 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida – FLA Live Arena

July 13 – Atlanta – State Farm Arena

July 14 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center

July 16 – Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena

Europe

September 2 – Glasgow, U.K. – OVO Hydro

September 4 – Belfast, U.K. – SSE Arena

September 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

September 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

September 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

September 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

September 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

September 14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

September 16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

September 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

September 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

September 20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

October 2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

October 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre

October 4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

October 6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

October 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

October 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

October 11 – London, U.K. – The O2

October 14 – Birmingham, U.K. – Utilita Arena

October 15 – Manchester, U.K. – AO Arena

North America

October 21 – Las Vegas – When We Were Young Festival

Australia and New Zealand- 2024 dates