Behind Viral Videos

Indy100

Woman poos in Amazon parcel as revenge for man ‘stealing’ them from doorstep, only for another man to take it

In scenes which may be more Amazon Crime than Amazon Prime, a mother decided to leave faeces in a box outside her house to catch a “thief” who was stealing her deliveries.Destiny, the woman’s daughter, who is from New York and has a TikTok account boasting more than 5,000 followers, released a video on Tuesday explaining that they had had “all of our Amazon packages stolen from the front of our house” and caught the thief taking them on her Ring video camera.“So this is my mum’s response back,” she said. “She took a s**t on an Amazon box, covered...
Behind Viral Videos
Slate

Help! My Son Caught His Fiancé in Bed With His Brother.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Two months ago, my older son “Carl” was supposed to get married to his fiancé “Lisa.” Unfortunately, the night before, Carl discovered Lisa having sex in her hotel room with his older brother “Brad.” This was not out of character for Brad, who I have been estranged from for several years but who Carl remained in touch with. Of course, I was supportive of Carl immediately ending things with Lisa, and I managed the logistics of the canceled wedding.
