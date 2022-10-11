Read full article on original website
Man furious after refusing to swap plane seats with dad & ending up next to crying kid – but everyone says same thing
A PASSENGER was left fuming after sitting next to a screaming kid during a flight - but not everyone is on his side. The man said he was on a long-haul flight when he sat next to the 5-year-old, who had been separated from where his dad was sitting. He...
International Business Times
Missing Mom Found Dead In Ravine After Daughter Receives Chilling Message, Money From Her
A missing mother from Athens, Georgia, was found dead in a ravine, a day after she left her home. The police discovered the woman's body after her daughter received wired money, along with a chilling message from her indicating that she was possibly kidnapped, reports said. Debbie Collier, 59, disappeared...
Man barges in on his sister-in-law when she is in the bathroom
What should you do when a person doesn’t knock before entering?. Knocking on a door is a sign of respecting others’ privacy. This can also give the person who is inside the room or bathroom a chance to prevent others from entering their private space.
Landlord Hid Camera in Bathroom and Watched 12-Year-Old Girl Shower: Police
Bruce Wayne Grady, 61, was charged with voyeurism after the child found cameras in her bedroom and bathroom.
Woman poos in Amazon parcel as revenge for man ‘stealing’ them from doorstep, only for another man to take it
In scenes which may be more Amazon Crime than Amazon Prime, a mother decided to leave faeces in a box outside her house to catch a “thief” who was stealing her deliveries.Destiny, the woman’s daughter, who is from New York and has a TikTok account boasting more than 5,000 followers, released a video on Tuesday explaining that they had had “all of our Amazon packages stolen from the front of our house” and caught the thief taking them on her Ring video camera.“So this is my mum’s response back,” she said. “She took a s**t on an Amazon box, covered...
Porch Pirate Caught On Camera Stealing Texas Couple's Wedding Keepsakes
Inside the package was a custom wedding dress, veil and family photos.
Thief steals $8,000, washes check from Tulsa woman
The victims of crime have all kinds of stories to tell. Some, like Becky Kruse's, are more tragic than others.
Cat 'Playing Dead' To Fool Golden Retriever Leaves Internet in Stitches
An amusing video of a cat and dog duo has gone viral on TikTok. In the video, a lively golden retriever called Q can be seen desperately trying to "resuscitate" his cat friend while the cat "plays dead." Q nudges, pushes and nips, but to no avail. Despite his best...
Ticked-Off Buck Terrorizes Man, Woman, and Dog in Neighborhood Driveway: VIDEO
A Wyoming woman is in the hospital after an angry buck gored her in her own neighborhood. In the viral video, thanks to the woman’s Ring video camera, viewers watch in horror as the deer appears in the frame, going after her, her husband, and the family dogs. As...
Husband Bashed for Siding With Pregnant Sister Over Eating Wife's Food
"He needs to get his priorities in the right place," one commenter urged.
A TikToker claims her mom pooped in an Amazon box after a thief kept stealing her parcels
Destiny, the woman's daughter, explained on TikTok that Amazon boxes were stolen from the front of their house and their Ring camera caught the thieves.
pethelpful.com
'Best Boy' German Shepherd Tenderly Plays with Toddler in Video We Can't Resist
We love seeing kids play with their pets. It's such a unique and special relationship. Almost like having a second set of eyes to keep watch over your little one. Like one little girl and a German Shepherd named Geddy, who were bonding big time in a recent TikTok video.
Footage of Rescue Cat's 'Nighttime Shenanigans' Has Internet in Hysterics
A cat whose "nighttime shenanigans" have been caught on camera has the internet cry-laughing. In a video shared to TikTok on October 5, a cat named Pepper can be seen stomping, squirming and even taking a bath on top of their owner Beck (@feraltofamous) while she tries to sleep. The...
intheknow.com
Husband is jealous of wife’s alleged ‘free time’ as a stay-at-home mom
A woman became concerned when her husband said he is “jealous” of her “free time” as a stay-at-home mom. She asked Reddit’s “Mommit” forum to weigh in. She stays at home with their 1- and 2-year-old children. Her husband is gone for work before the kids are up and home an hour before they go to bed.
Slate
Help! My Son Caught His Fiancé in Bed With His Brother.
Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Two months ago, my older son “Carl” was supposed to get married to his fiancé “Lisa.” Unfortunately, the night before, Carl discovered Lisa having sex in her hotel room with his older brother “Brad.” This was not out of character for Brad, who I have been estranged from for several years but who Carl remained in touch with. Of course, I was supportive of Carl immediately ending things with Lisa, and I managed the logistics of the canceled wedding.
Cute Moment Dog Meets Human Baby Brother for the First Time Caught on Video
TikTokers fell in love with the footage of the dog and the baby's first encounter. One wrote, "they are best friends and the baby doesnt even know it yet."
Coco Austin claps back at criticism after her 6-year-old daughter took a bath in the kitchen sink
Unfortunately, part of sharing your life on social media means opening yourself (and your family) up to criticism from strangers on the internet. Though Coco Austin is no stranger to this dilemma, she is clapping back at those who are judging her for letting her 6-year-old daughter take a bath in the kitchen sink.
Cat Owner Shocked To Discover How Chicken in the Air Fryer Keeps Vanishing
The ginger feline showed some cunning in reaching the food, in a TikTok video that has attracted 6.9 million views and more than 430,000 comments.
