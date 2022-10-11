ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Chiefs Focus News & More

Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?

We have made it through the first quarter of the NFL season. The Chiefs are 3-1 (should be 4-0, thanks a lot EB) and are doing well as they face the Las Vegas Raiders this Monday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. As we get ready for the second quarter of the season to begin Sunday, teams are looking for ways to improve in order for a SB team that needs one more player of a playoff push or build for next season early. The trade deadline is on November 1 and we are 23 days away from the final period where teams can get deals done. In this article, I will list what the Chiefs would do on their side and possible moves that can happen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

SMNW star-studded running back Malik O'Atis has big career ambitions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shawnee Mission Northwest High School senior Malik O'Atis continues to impress on the football field, putting up 411 yards and four touchdowns in a single game. But the running back's talents don't stop there. "Law & Order, NCIS, CSI, all that stuff I watch —...
SHAWNEE, KS
KCTV 5

Grandview parent upset by high school fight

Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to 2021. Today marks a sad day in the history of the Kansas City Fire Department and the KC metro as a whole. New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO. Updated: 2 hours...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

FOX4 announces new Morning Show team member

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce an addition to our number one rated morning team. Kristen Holloway is joining the FOX4 Morning News beginning Monday, October 17th. Holloway recently worked in Atlanta, Georgia, as reporter/anchor at WSB. She has also been reporter/anchor in Memphis and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Bishop Miege mourns loss of legendary basketball coach Terry English

ROELAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A staple in the Kansas City high school sports community has passed away. Bishop Miege High School announced Terry English, who coached the Stags girls basketball team from 1975-2021, died Tuesday. He was 70 years old. Just a year ago, English was named the 2020-21...
SHAWNEE, KS
Awesome 92.3

The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today

You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph police identify victims in late Saturday night shooting

Three Kansas City area young men were wounded in a south St. Joseph shooting this past weekend. The St. Joseph Police Department identifies the victims as 18-year-old Donte Summers of Kansas City, Missouri; 19-year-old Jaylen Pouncil of Liberty; and Jakoby Thomas of Grandview – age unknown. Police say the three suffered wounds from a drive-by shooting shortly before midnight Saturday outside Mollus Hall, located at 300 Illinois Avenue.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KCTV 5

Homecoming dance in KCK ends with fights, gunshot

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A homecoming dance in Kansas City, Kansas, ended with gunfire Saturday night. It’s causing a lot of concern in the community. Some students even stayed home from school today, fearful for their safety. It all happened toward the end of the homecoming dance for...
KANSAS CITY, KS

