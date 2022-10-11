ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Pregnant Dog Dumped Outside Vets With Note From Owner: 'We Cannot Keep'

By Kate Fowler
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

An animal control officer in California shared a heartbreaking note left with an abandoned pregnant dog, written by her former family.

The dog was left outside of a veterinary hospital in Fresno at night, but the hospital was unable to care for her due to legal liability.

Her former owners left a note attached citing a family emergency as the reason, and that they had no other option because they could no longer look after the canine.

"I'm sorry," they wrote. "Due to a family emergency, we cannot keep it. We love her but unfortunately we don't want to dump her and her babies just on the street. My dad tried everything without success," read the note.

@acobegin

There is no excuse for abandoning or dumping your pet. Please, do better. #spayandneuter #abandonoanimal #animalcontrol #animalcontrolofficer #animalcontrolofficers #animalwelfare #fresnohumane #fresnohumaneanimalservice #fresnohumaneanimalcontrol #animalcontrolofficerlife #fresnocounty

♬ Lights Are On - Tom Rosenthal

Fresno Humane animal control officer Breana Begin shared the note in a viral TikTok video in July, writing: "To the family who dumped their pregnant dog at the front door of the veterinary hospital late last night. I picked her up this morning. She was terrified. She didn't deserve this. She deserved better."

The TikTok, which has generated 1.1 million views so far, showed the dog with a large pregnant belly inside her cage followed by footage of classic puppy dog eyes. The final scenes, however, showed her in the care of Begin who wrote that the dog is "safe now."

Despite shock at how she was abandoned, the pregnant pup isn't the only four-legged friend to be left homeless in the U.S.—far from it. Research from the ASPCA shows that around 3.1 million dogs are abandoned or given up to shelters each year.

@acobegin

Reply to @jessicayourrealtor Momma chi is in labor as we speak! So far she’s had two healthy puppies🧡

♬ original sound - Justin Mousseau

Although the previous owners may have believed they were doing an act better than leaving her on the side of the road, Begin confirmed in a comment that the vet hospital is not "legally allowed" to care for her "due to liability."

Thankfully, the animal shelter was able to step in and the dog safely birthed eight puppies. Now, she's a mom to six girls and two boys who are all "doing well."

As of July 25, the dog was still at the shelter but her current adoption status is unknown.

Newsweek has contacted Breana Begin for comment.

Meanwhile, TikTok users were left equally heartbroken and touched by the story of the abandoned canine, flooding the comments online.

"My heart broke seeing her terrified and hurt. I just can't and won't ever understand how people can be this cruel. Unbelievable," wrote one user.

"Poor girl. Hope her next home will treat her like a queen," agreed another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z1Y7K_0iUbql4h00
Stock image. A pregnant dog was left abandoned at a veterinary hospital in California. iStock / Getty Images /Halfpoint

Comments / 268

Dina Ciaramaglia
1d ago

First of all you should’ve had your dog fixed so she wasn’t pregnant bringing more animals into the world that people don’t take care of second of all you should be ashamed of yourselves although it was better than dumping her on the side of the road she was your responsibility! When somebody gets a pet they’re responsible for them for their whole life just like a child it’s not OK to dump it as a senior or disabled or pregnant or whatever it’s just not OK! I work with a rescue every week Can I see the stupid reasons people throw away their dogs especially seniors are disabled and it’s heartbreaking! Please don’t get another pet if you’re not gonna be responsible for it for the rest of its life

Reply(31)
157
Deborah
1d ago

Furbabies are Family 💗 They are our Furkids💕 I Treated my Furbabies 🐾💞like a Child...I Miss and Love them so Much... But I know that I will see them again when my God Jesus Christ Calls me Home...🙏✝️❤️

Reply(2)
82
Ann Greensmith
1d ago

I keep my animals from birth until they cross the Rainbow bridge Thank God I've never had the need to dump any animal .people do it to us all the time and it's so sad 😢 to see their 💔 How would they feel if it was them who got dumped out ??

Reply(1)
71
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Upworthy

Man spends $400 at vet to treat his limping dog only to realize that he was simply copying him

People with pets know that sometimes animals will do absolutely absurd things out of their love for you. Billy, an adorable dog from London, proves this point. Russell Jones, Billy's owner, had a plaster cast on after an injury. He shared that he observed his dog limping and thought something was wrong with him. Worried, he took the dog to get him checked out by a vet and also run a couple of tests as well. After spending close to $400 on X-rays and vet bills, the owner learned that his dog was in fact in perfect health. He was only copying him! Jones posted a touching yet humorous video of his dog mirroring his behavior while walking beside him on Facebook in January 2021. In the short video, Jones, whose leg was in a plaster cast, is seen walking the street with his dog Billy. The lurcher is observed imitating his owner's limp by walking with one paw elevated above the ground. “Cost me £300 in vet fees and X-rays, nothing wrong, just sympathy. Love him,” Russell shared in the post's caption.
PETS
KDRV

Animal neglect case takes 13 dogs -- from a dog care business

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- An animal neglect case is removing 13 dogs from a Grants Pass canine care center. Josephine County Animal Control Officers says the dogs are getting care they needed for malnourishment when removed this week from Pawsitive K9 Solutions at 783 SE 6th Street. The Josephine County...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Fresno, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Fresno, CA
Newsweek

Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless

A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
PETS
Daily Mail

'I don’t want him to die': Florida resident uses DUCT TAPE and ZIP TIES to secure her paralyzed husband to bed as hurricane Ian hits her home

A Florida woman had to use duct tape and zip ties to secure her paralyzed husband to his bed as Hurricane Ian hit her home in Punta Gorda. Renee Smith detailed the horrific measures that she had to take to ensure her cancer-stricken husband, Christopher, stayed safe as the hurricane wrecked havoc across the state earlier this week.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
The Independent

Unidentifiable creature spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District

A camper has claimed to have captured footage of a “big cat” feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District.Josh Williams, 17, captured video of an unidentified animal in a field near Jacob’s Ladder on Monday, 26 September.The teenager said he was “convinced” the creature was a big cat and looked like a panther. It has not been confirmed what kind of animal it was.“[thought] it was feeding on something like a dead animal – most likely a sheep,” Williams said.“The jet black silhouette stuck out amongst its surroundings like a sore thumb.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailerWoman finds kittens nesting in car's front bumperPrincess Kate speaks of 'shock to the system’ that is motherhood
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Health#Shelter Dog#Vets#Veterinary Hospital#Pet Owner#Tiktok
msn.com

Man Returns Home From Having His Dog Cremated To Find A Strange Pooch on His Porch

One of the most moving things I’ve ever heard about losing a pet is that, while they are only with you for a little while, you are their entire lives. For animals like dogs and cats, their lifetimes are so short compared to ours that we experience many instances of pet loss throughout our pet-having years. I have a friend who absolutely believes that her current dog is a miniature reincarnation of one she had in her youth that has come back to find her again.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Fatim Hemraj

“Daddy Put Mommy by a Tree” – 3-Year-Old Makes Shocking Claim After Mom Vanishes Without a Trace During a Bitter Divorce

In 1990, 26-year-old mom of two, Nancy Shoupp, left her husband Steve and moved out of their Boulder, Colorado home alleging D/V. She moved into an apartment with their children, 3-year-old Geoffrey, and 2-year-old, Mattie. During the next five weeks, Steve called Nancy at all hours of the day at night and stalked her. Nancy vanished without a trace just 10 days after she served him with divorce papers.
BOULDER, CO
Newsweek

Dog's Last Cuddle Before 'Crossing The Rainbow Bridge' Melts Hearts Online

A dog named Bowie has melted hearts on the internet after a video of his last cuddle with his owner before "crossing the rainbow bridge" went viral on social media. The video shared on TikTok on September 28 by the dog's owner, under the username iamrachelmarch, shows the 13-year-old golden cocker spaniel cuddling with his human one last time, resting his head on her shoulder seeking comfort.
PETS
Daily Mail

Litter of labrador puppies found skinny, terrified and mange-ridden when they were abandoned in roadside crate are nursed back to health and set to start training as prison sniffer dogs

A litter of labrador puppies which were found abandoned in a roadside crate have been nursed back to health as they prepare to begin new lives as prisoner sniffer dogs. The six adorable puppies were just ten to 12 weeks old when they were discovered skinny, terrified and mange-ridden after being 'discarded like rubbish'.
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
997M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy