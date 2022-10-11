ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson

By Amber Raiken
 2 days ago

Janet Jackson reunited with her niece Paris Jackson and shared a rare photo together on social media.

On Friday, Janet shared an image of herself and late brother Michael Jackson’s daughter at a party together in Paris during fashion week on Instagram.

In the photo, the 24-year-old model posed in a beige dress, paired with grey, velvet, thigh-high boots and sunglasses, while her aunt wore a grey tie and jacket over a white shirt, along with black pants and a colourful headband.

The 56-year-old singer praised Paris in the caption, writing: “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson.”

The “Let Down” singer shared a short and sweet response to the post, posting a red heart emoji in the comments.

Many of Janet’s fans and followers shared their reactions to the duo’s reunion.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment,” one wrote, while another said: “Glad to see you two together again!!”

A third person added: “Awww I’m so happy that you met there and spent time together…Love you both so much.”

The “Any Time, Any Place” singer’s post is the first publicly shared image she’s shared with her niece in more than a decade. The pair was last photographed together in 2009, hugging during Michael Jackson’s memorial service at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Paris has previously said that she tends to keep her family and personal life out of the spotlight. In 2018, she faced online scrutiny for skipping the Billboard Awards, where Janet was awarded with the Billboard Icon Award.

Following the event, Paris addressed that criticism on her Instagram Story, telling her followers and fans not to “tell” her how to handle her “relationship” with her “family”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13q32d_0iUbqetc00
(Getty Images)

“Dear social media followers, friends, stalkers, lovers & haters, and fellow moonwalkers,” she wrote at the time, via pop culture Instagram page Baller Alert. “Please do not tell me / demand / try to control how to handle my relationship with the people in my life, specifically my family. As amazing and as s***ty as things can be, it is no one’s business but ours.”

She went on to note that while she understands her fans’ interests in her life, all that they really “needed to know” is that she will always “respect” her family.

“I understand that some of you feel some sort of connection or need to be a part of our lives considering you watched us grow up,” she continued. “However, I am handling my situation exactly how my father did. And I am happy keeping it that way. I will always have love and respect for my family. ALWAYS. There is nothing more or less than that, that you need to know.”

