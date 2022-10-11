ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Eubank Jr giving away Conor Benn fight merchandise to fans after cancellation

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
 2 days ago

Chris Eubank Jr is set to give away leftover merchandise to fans after the cancellation of his planned fight with Conor Benn .

The two British boxers were due to meet at the O2 Arena on Saturday 8 October, but the fight was called off after it was revealed that Benn had returned a positive test for clomifene , a banned substance, resulting in the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) withdrawing its sanctioning of the fight.

The news came just days before the pair were due to meet, with the abandonment of the encounter only confirmed last Thursday after efforts from promoters to overturn the BBBofC’s ruling were unsuccessful. Both fighters had indicated that they were willing to still compete despite Benn’s positive test.

Tickets for the fight, which would have brought together the sons of former rivals Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr, sold out in less than an hour in August.

To help make up for the disappointment of the late cancellation, Eubank Jr announced that he would give away merchandise prepared for his bout with Benn.

“We spent a lot of money on merch to sell at the arena on Saturday but after the fight being cancelled & so many people being let down I felt it’s only right to give it all away to the fans, in person,” the 33-year-old said in a statement provided to The Independent .

Eubank Jr added on Twitter that he would give away the merchandise at a central London boxing club on the evening of Tuesday 11 October.

The boxer tweeed: “I’m doing a merch giveaway for fans that missed out over the weekend. Rathbone Boxing Club 6-8pm. All are welcome, see you there.”

Benn has denied any wrongdoing, insisting that he is a “clean athlete”.

The test was conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association, and an investigation will now be overseen by UK Anti-Doping.

If found guilty, the 26-year-old Benn could face a ban of between two and four years.

The Independent

