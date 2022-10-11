Read full article on original website
3 arrested on drug, weapon charges in Celina
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A multi-agency drug takedown task force arrested three men Thursday on drug and weapons charges. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, three men were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 13, after multiple agencies conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. Paul Michael Hiser, 47, […]
Three arrested on gun and drug charges in Mercer County
CELINA, Ohio (ADAMS) – The Mercer County Sheriff says that three people were arrested on drug and gun-related charges Thursday as part of stepped-up patrols. Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that on October 13th, the HIT Team (Heroin Interdiction Team), consisting of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Celina Police Department, the Coldwater Police Department, and the St. Henry Police Department, conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs.
Hiser arrested with stolen gun from Darke County
CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of three individuals on drug and gun related charges. Grey reports that on Oct. 13, the HIT Team (Heroin Interdiction Team), consisting of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Celina Police Department, the Coldwater Police Department, and the St. Henry Police Department conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. The HIT Team made 11 traffic stops, issued four citations for Driving Under Suspension and seven written warnings.
Woman Arrested Following Collision With Police Cruiser
An update from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department:. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at about 11:54 pm, Patrolman TJ Brown with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol driving eastbound on US 40 west of Salisbury Road. While eastbound, Patrolman Brown observed a west bound vehicle drive left of the centerline and was coming head on towards him. In an evasive maneuver to avoid a head-on collision and other traffic on the roadway, Patrolman Brown applied his brakes and swerved toward the west bound lanes of US 40. The out of control vehicle continued left of the centerline and collided with Patrolman Brown’s vehicle, striking the rear passenger’s side door. Because of Patrolman Brown’s alertness and quick evasive action, a head-on collision was avoided.
Suspect in custody after stabbing Dayton PD officer
According to the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 1500 block of Bancroft Avenue at 2:33 p.m. on reports of a mental health issue. During the call, a commotion could be heard in the home.
Fatal crash in Van Wert County
VAN WERT — Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s office reportedly received a call at 10:03 a.m. from a driver who was following a blue SUV. The caller reported the vehicle was driving all over the road heading southbound on U.S. Route 127. The SUV hit a semi driving northbound while the caller was talking with police. SUV driver Wiliam Stanton was pronounced dead on the scene. Semi driver Thomas Biving had no apparent injuries. Both vehicles were towed after the crash.
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Springfield early Friday. Crews were called to the 500 block of South Arlington Avenue around 2:30 a.m. to reports of a man shot in the leg, according to Springfield Police Department. The man was taken to...
Two 20-Year-Olds Dead, Another Seriously Injured in Ohio UTV Crash This Morning
OHIO – Two young adults are dead and one seriously injured after a UTV crash that involved crossing a creek occurred in Montgomery County this morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle crash involving a utility vehicle occurred near Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road in Clay Township, Montgomery County.At approximately 12:38 a.m. on October 15, 2022, a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was traveling eastbound through a field off of Pansing Road when it encountered a creek on the property. The vehicle traveled across the creek, striking the opposite bank. The driver, Clayton Cooper, age 25 of Phillipsburg, Ohio, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Leah Scott, age 20 of Lewisburg, Ohio was a passenger of the vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight. Two additional passengers, Bailey Watson, age 21 of Englewood, Ohio and Madison Grow, age 20 of Laura, Ohio, were killed as a result of the crash.
Grand Jury indicts Petaway on drug charges; 4 men for rape; 1 man on 24 counts of pandering
The Logan County Grand Jury handed down several indictments this week. Among the many include Michael Smith who was indicted on several Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor charges and four men were indicted on rape and other charges. Read the whole list below. Petaway, Tanito L.: Trafficking in Cocaine,...
Two arrested after Greenville break-in; Vandalism on the rise
Investigating officers found pieces of evidence left at the scene which led to a home just a few blocks away. Officers searched the home and found the stolen items. Two men in the home were arrested and are now facing felony charges.
Suspect in deadly Mother’s Day shooting on U.S. 35 is in jail; Victim’s mom forgives, wants justice
RIVERSIDE — UPDATED @ 7 p.m.: The mother of the woman Jamar Hayes is accused of killing on Mother’s Day when he shot her as she rode in a car on U.S. 35 said she forgives him but wants him to be held accountable for what he’s accused of doing.
Major meth distribution operation busted in Wayne County, sheriff says
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office say an arrest has been been made in a major meth distribution operation out of rural Fairfield, Illinois. Sheriff Chris Otey said Wednesday that 59-year-old Jesse L. Owen of rural Fairfield had been arrested on felony drug charges. According to WCSO, deputies executed a search...
Juvenile to be tried as adult in Halpern shooting
LIMA — One of four juveniles charged in the June 10 shooting death of 17-year-old Lima resident Jayden Halpern will be tried as an adult. The case of Bryanna Houston, who turns 18 later this month, was ordered by Allen County Juvenile Court Judge Todd Kohlrieser to be transferred to the general division of the county’s common pleas court. Pending indictment by a grand jury, Houston will stand trial there on charges of murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. Each count includes a firearm specification.
2 hurt after crash involving overturned propane truck in Miami County; Hazmat investigating
STAUNTON TOWNSHIP — Two people were hurt after a crash involving an overturned propane truck in Miami County early Saturday afternoon. >>2 dead, 2 injured after UTV crash in Clay Township. The Miami County Sheriff’s confirmed the crash happened in the area of Troy Sidney Road and Rusk Road...
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Claudia Rudy, 29, of Lima, was sentenced to three months probation and $3,996.27 in restitution for theft and theft from a person in a protected class. Daris Harrison, 39, of Lima, was sentenced to two...
Driver avoids deer but not the house, fire department reports
WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver who reported swerving to avoid a deer Thursday night on state Route 227 slammed into a house, the Hollansburg (Indiana) Community Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., said. The driver told firefighters dispatched to the incident that the deer ran out in front of the...
Charges against student who had gun at Wayne High School football game sent to prosecutor
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Charges filed against a student who had a gun at a Wayne High School football game a week ago have been sent to the juvenile delinquency division of the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the Huber Heights Police Department said. The student is not being identified...
Allen County Sheriff announces the capture of on the run fugitive
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - An Allen County man who has been on the run since October of last year is now in custody. 30-year-old Jaquaveius E. Harvey has been a fugitive from the Allen County Common Pleas Court on one count of felonious assault, one count of obstructing official business, and one count of drug trafficking in heroin. The Allen County Sheriff says that multiple hours of surveillance and investigative techniques were utilized, ultimately leading to his arrest. The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force and the United States Marshal service assisted in the investigation.
Champaign County semi driver escapes injury after crash
A Champaign County semi driver escaped injured following a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning just before 8 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Christopher Catanzaro, 26, of Urbana, was traveling north on County Road 28 when he went off the right side of the roadway, struck a road sign and a mailbox. Catanzaro also hit a power pole which snapped. He then hit a ditch.
Lima Municipal Court records
Austin J. Hart, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 60 days jail. 59 days suspended. $300 fine. Ryan J. Burke, 42, of Lima, found guilty of criminal damaging/endangering*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 53 days suspended. $200 fine. Jerry L. Laws, 67, of Lima, found...
