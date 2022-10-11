ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

FTC Clears Field for Tractor Supply’s Orscheln Deal

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given Tractor Supply Company the go-ahead to close on its purchase of Orscheln Farm and Home, the rural lifestyle retailer said. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 12) news release, the Tennessee-based chain will acquire 166 stores from Orscheln for approximately $320 million, before working capital adjustments.
TheStreet

FDA Announces Shortage of Crucial Drug

On and off "manufacturing delays" at Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) are the reason for the Adderall shortage that has been going on in America in recent weeks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said this week. Meanwhile, the company told ABC News that while they are experiencing "intermittent backorders" they are...
The Associated Press

Compass Health Announces $14 Million Capital Campaign for Broadway Campus Redevelopment

EVERETT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Compass Health is building the future of behavioral health care in the region and community members have an integral role to play. Today, the non-profit organization publicly launched It’sTime: The Campaign for Compass Health, a $14 million capital campaign to fund a state-of-the-art facility designed to meet the intensive mental health needs of Northwest Washington’s most vulnerable populations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005840/en/ Compass Health Phase II Rendering (Graphic: Business Wire)
