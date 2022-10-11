Read full article on original website
FTC Clears Field for Tractor Supply’s Orscheln Deal
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given Tractor Supply Company the go-ahead to close on its purchase of Orscheln Farm and Home, the rural lifestyle retailer said. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 12) news release, the Tennessee-based chain will acquire 166 stores from Orscheln for approximately $320 million, before working capital adjustments.
FDA Announces Shortage of Crucial Drug
On and off "manufacturing delays" at Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) are the reason for the Adderall shortage that has been going on in America in recent weeks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said this week. Meanwhile, the company told ABC News that while they are experiencing "intermittent backorders" they are...
Compass Health Announces $14 Million Capital Campaign for Broadway Campus Redevelopment
EVERETT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Compass Health is building the future of behavioral health care in the region and community members have an integral role to play. Today, the non-profit organization publicly launched It’sTime: The Campaign for Compass Health, a $14 million capital campaign to fund a state-of-the-art facility designed to meet the intensive mental health needs of Northwest Washington’s most vulnerable populations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005840/en/ Compass Health Phase II Rendering (Graphic: Business Wire)
Indiana Boy’s Piggy Bank Donation Turns Into Four Trucks, and Thousands of Dollars of Hurricane Ian Aid
It took me until college to make any major contribution to an aid effort, or charitable cause. Does that make me a bad person? I don't think so. I was just late to the show. But now, I wonder if I couldn't have done more, sooner in my life, after seeing what this 7-year-old in Indiana did to help send aid to Florida after Hurricane Ian.
