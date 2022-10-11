Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Headliner of Columbus Fashion Week runway show gives back to her native Ukraine
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fashion meets philanthropy in Columbus this week. A Ukrainian-born clothing designer is coming back to where she grew up in Bexley. Now designer Natalia Fedner is the headliner for the Finale Runway show. Fedner’s clothing has been worn by the likes of Beyoncé, Lenny Kravitz,...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
WSYX ABC6
Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are just over two weeks until Halloween. Several holiday and fall events are taking place throughout Central Ohio this weekend. And even though the Buckeyes have a bye week, the Blue Jackets are back!. Friday, October 14. Hispanic Restaurant Week in Columbus: Over 20...
WSYX ABC6
Pumpkin Aglow returns to Franklin Park Conservatory
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pumpkin Aglow is back at the Franklin Park Conservatory!. The Conservatory will be filled with hundreds of hand-carved pumpkins. These family-friendly fall events offer two pumpkin houses, a spooky forest, a foggy creek and a ghostly graveyard. The Pumpkin Aglow experience takes place on the...
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
WSYX ABC6
Family and friends attend vigil for 15-year-old Lovely Kendricks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Lovely Kendricks' friends and family gathered to remember her, pray, and call for change, after the 15-year-old was shot and killed on Oct. 10. “I don’t have my baby. I can’t explain that feeling," Doris Moore, Lovely's mom, said. Lovely meant the world...
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
WSYX ABC6
'Squash Carver' creates masterpiece from thousand-pound squash and pumpkins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gus Smithhisler is an engineer by day and a professional squash carver by night. He started growing giant pumpkins and squash before realizing he had a natural talent for carving. Smithhisler, also known as Squashcarver on Instagram, has nearly 33,000 followers on the social media...
coolcleveland.com
Take a “Tales of Terror” Walking Tour in Downtown Cleveland
For some reason, people like to be terrified at this time of year, maybe to make the first sight of themselves in last year’s winter coat a little less scary. Anyway, it’s time for Tours of Cleveland’s Tales of Terror Walking Tour, talking place Tuesday-Sunday @ 6pm, and Friday-Sunday @ 4pm Saturday October 15 through Monday October 31.
Columbus Day to some, Indigenous Peoples' Day to others; controversial for many
It's Columbus Day to some and Indigenous Peoples' Day to others. In Cleveland, the day is significant to different people for different reasons.
WSYX ABC6
Leaning on dads to help lead Columbus youth onto right path
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — One Central Ohio organization is looking for father figures to step in and help lead kids within the community in the right direction. Urban Family Development Center is kick-starting those efforts with its "Pull Up With Dad" campaign in hopes to change lives. "We can...
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
WSYX ABC6
WSYX ABC 6 partners with Salvation Army for Hurricane Ian relief
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We have all seen the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian, and many here in Central Ohio know families impacted by the storm. That’s why WSYX ABC 6 is teaming up with the Salvation Army in Central Ohio for an ABC 6 Day of Giving on Wednesday.
WSYX ABC6
Toys R Us, Macy's partner to bring popular toy store back to life
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Call it a comeback. Toys R Us has been taking its first steps toward returning to life thanks to a new partnership with another retail giant. Dozens of Macy's stores across America already have a Toys R Us section, with several dozen more on the way. You can see the lists of active and soon-to-open stores here.
cleveland19.com
‘We’re being hit hard’: Cleveland mother looks for hope after losing 3 sons since 2016
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland mother shared her story after losing three sons just years apart. She wants other mothers to know they’re not alone. “I was blessed with seven children, today I have four. I had five boys and two girls, now I have two boys.”. Rosalind...
cleveland19.com
Man wanted for killing two brothers in Cleveland arrested in Texas
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the man wanted for the July 2020 murder of two Cleveland brothers has been arrested in Houston, Texas. A press release from the task force said 23-year-old David Spivey allegedly shot and killed 22-year-old Delvonte King, and...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland neighbors hope burned, abandoned camper can be removed
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past several months, residents on the city’s West side have been forced to look at an abandoned camper destroyed by fire. The debris has been sitting at the corner of Barberton Road and W. 67th Street. “They need to get it up out...
The best Halloween displays in Northeast Ohio
Halloween is one of the best holidays to drive around your neighborhood and check out the amazing displays.
WSYX ABC6
Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon race preview & support along route
The annual Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon & 1/2 Marathon is coming this Sunday, Oct. 16. Thousands of athletes will take to the streets of Columbus and many of them will be raising much-needed money for Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Race Director Darris Blackford and one of the Marathon Mile Champions who has been treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Jenna Stang join Good Day Columbus to share what the support from the community on race day means to each runner.
Where to get the best pizza in Cleveland
pizza, drink and dipPhoto by Mahar Motebassam (Creative Commons) There are so many choices for pizza in Cleveland. Where do you go? Well, I've got you covered. The following restaurants are the best places to get pizza whenever you're in Cleveland.
