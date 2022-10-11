ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

atozsports.com

Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott on the verge of joining exclusive club

The Dallas Cowboys have rushed for over 160 yards in two of their last three games behind the one-two punch of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Elliott, now in year seven, hasn’t cracked the 100-yard mark yet this season, but he’s run with conviction and looked fresh. Elliott...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Win 22-10 Vs the Rams

Cowboys Win! The Dallas Cowboys week five match up brought them to Los Angeles to play the Rams. The Cowboys came to play, setting the tone on defense with a strip sack returned for a touchdown. Then special teams showed up with a blocked punt, all in the beginning of the first quarter. The Cowboys were ready to play and the Rams came out flat. Once the nerves settled the game had its moments, a few big plays from each offense, but the game was dominated by defense. This streak of wins is credited to great defensive play.
LOS ANGELES, CA
