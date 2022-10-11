Read full article on original website
Can NFL fine Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott for swearing in interviews?
What is the NFL’s policy for players who curse in media interviews, like Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott did?
Don’t be fooled, the Dallas Cowboys offense is a disaster
In the wake of the Dallas Cowboys current four-game win streak, we seem to have lost sight of the current state of the Dallas offense. The Dallas Cowboys offense has been nothing sort of abysmal this season. Dallas may be 4-1, and just one win away from taking the top...
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott on the verge of joining exclusive club
The Dallas Cowboys have rushed for over 160 yards in two of their last three games behind the one-two punch of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Elliott, now in year seven, hasn’t cracked the 100-yard mark yet this season, but he’s run with conviction and looked fresh. Elliott...
Sporting News
Troy Aikman weighs in on Cowboys' Cooper Rush vs. Dak Prescott QB debate: 'I think that becomes a real question' with win vs. Eagles
The brakes have come off the NFC East hype train. With that last undefeated team in the league in the Eagles and two one-loss teams in the Cowboys and Giants, it's looking like these teams are for real. For the Cowboys' part, that's been without starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who...
Michael Irvin on Cowboys' toughness, Eagles preview
Whether it’s on First Take or with Shan & RJ, the playmaker never disappoints. Michael Irvin joined the guys to preview the Sunday Night Football showdown between the Cowboys and Eagles, and much more.
Cowboys RB Zeke Elliott: 'Underdog S--- Don’t Matter' vs. Eagles; Dak Prescott Injury Upgrade & Practice Notebook
Not only is Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles a bitter rivalry, it's the biggest game in the NFL so far this season.
NFC East Notebook: Week 6 Eagles-Cowboys Showdown on Tap
Let's run down the plans for the four NFC East Teams in Week 6.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Win 22-10 Vs the Rams
Cowboys Win! The Dallas Cowboys week five match up brought them to Los Angeles to play the Rams. The Cowboys came to play, setting the tone on defense with a strip sack returned for a touchdown. Then special teams showed up with a blocked punt, all in the beginning of the first quarter. The Cowboys were ready to play and the Rams came out flat. Once the nerves settled the game had its moments, a few big plays from each offense, but the game was dominated by defense. This streak of wins is credited to great defensive play.
