For seven years, TV viewers were smitten with the quirkadelic charms of Jess Day & Co. in Fox’s hit comedy New Girl, but ever since the show ended in 2018, star Zooey Deschanel has avoided jumping back into scripted TV. Instead, she’s popped up in other places, such as on Carpool Karaoke, where she met her presumed future hubby Jonathan Scott, as well as hosting the ABC game show The Celebrity Dating Game. Now, the actress is at last making her way back to fictional narratives for a role that sounds like it’s mirroring her actual life.

TV SHOWS ・ 2 HOURS AGO