E! News

Josh Duhamel & Lauren Graham Are Finally Working Together The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Preview

Watch: The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Cast Dishes on Season 2. It seems like Alex (Lauren Graham) and Coach Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel) are finally joining forces. The protective mother and intense former NHL player have been at war since the titular hockey team first showed up at EPIC, an elite hockey summer training program run by Colin. But in this exclusive clip of Oct. 12's The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode, Alex and Colin finally agree on a course of action—and, of course, their fiery interaction could melt even the iciest of hockey players' hearts.
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Us Weekly

Bachelor Zach Shallcross Says Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Still ‘Have a Spark’, Reveals Where He Stands With Her After Show

Spilling the tea! Zach Shallcross may not have found love with Rachel Recchia, but the newest Bachelor did give an update about her next potential romance.  "Last I saw, her and Aven [Jones] had a little bit of a spark on-camera," Shallcross, 26, told E! News in an interview published on Wednesday, October 5. "I love and […]
Vibe

Damon Wayans And Damon Wayans Jr. To Star In New Comedy Series

Damon Wayans and his son Damon Wayans Jr. are set to star together in a new comedy. According to Deadline, the series is headed to CBS and will explore the dynamics of a father-son relationship. Wayans Sr. co-wrote the series with executive producer Kevin Hench. The outlet describes the currently untitled television show as follows: More from VIBE.comMarlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland Star In 'The Curse of Bridge Hollow''The Harder They Fall' Wins Big At African American Film Critics Association AwardsDave Chappelle Backed By Netflix Amid Controversy Over Latest Special “The comedy revolves around legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” (Wayans),...
Popculture

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Producer Reveals If Hetty Will Return

The return of NCIS: Los Angeles for its 14th season on Oct. 9 should have been a reason for fans to celebrate. Instead, the episode was met with shock and disappointment from those hoping that Linda Hunt's character, Hetty Lange, would finally make an appearance. The Oscar-winner was nowhere to be seen, but showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said we will see Hunt soon.
Lauren Graham
Evan
Josh Duhamel
Cinema Blend

Zooey Deschanel Has Landed Her First Major TV Role Since New Girl Ended

For seven years, TV viewers were smitten with the quirkadelic charms of Jess Day & Co. in Fox’s hit comedy New Girl, but ever since the show ended in 2018, star Zooey Deschanel has avoided jumping back into scripted TV. Instead, she’s popped up in other places, such as on Carpool Karaoke, where she met her presumed future hubby Jonathan Scott, as well as hosting the ABC game show The Celebrity Dating Game. Now, the actress is at last making her way back to fictional narratives for a role that sounds like it’s mirroring her actual life.
Popculture

'House of the Dragon' Promo During MLB Playoff Game Mocked as 'Cringe'

MLB fans were not happy when they saw a promo for the HBO series House of the Dragon during the playoff game between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees on Tuesday. The promo began with play-by-play announcer Bob Costas introducing the 40-second promo by saying that it's a sellout crowd at Yankee Stadium and he wasn't sure the game was going to be played. He then went to his colleague Lauren Shehadi to share more information about a "special guest" arriving at the game.
American Songwriter

Jessica Simpson’s Memoir to be Adapted Into Amazon Series

In the last few years, Jessica Simpson has been an open book, and now, a scripted series will detail what’s on the pages. Freevee, Amazon’s ad-supported streaming service, has ordered a pilot inspired by the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer’s 2020 memoir, Open Book. The project of the same name will star Big Time Rush‘s Katelyn Tarver as Sadie Sparrow alongside Full House‘s John Stamos as Butch Thorne, according to Deadline. Sparrow is a younger singer, based on Simpson, and Thorne is an older musician who soon makes more than a musical connection with the rising star.
Popculture

Jessica Simpson's Memoir Adapted Into a TV Show, 'Full House' Favorite to Star

Jessica Simpson's memoir, Open Book, is being turned into a TV show of the same name. Variety reported that Amazon Freevee has ordered a half-hour scripted pilot based on the memoir, which was published in early 2020. The publication also reported that the main roles have already been cast, with Full House star John Stamos set to appear in the show.
Popculture

'The Masked Singer' Fans Fuming After Andrew Lloyd Webber Night Gets Delayed

The Masked Singer Season 8 was supposed to continue this week with Andrew Lloyd Webber Night, introducing three new contestants performing songs by the legendary songwriter. Mother Nature had other plans though. Thanks to a rain delay in Atlanta, the Braves and Philadelphia Phillies could not start Game 2 of the National League Division Series on time. The game did not start until 7:30 p.m. ET. Fox said the episode will still air after the final out is recorded.
Popculture

Marvel Changes Release Dates for 4 Major Movies

Marvel Studios made a handful of changes to its release slate on Tuesday, including the dates for Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four and Avengers: Secret Wars. According to a report by Deadline, Blade's production has been delayed, forcing it to fall back nearly a year in the schedule. The other movies have been moved accordingly.
Popculture

Netflix Users Push a Terrible Movie Into the Top 5

Netflix's streaming charts are booming with an odd mix of confusing titles. Three years after it released to poor critical response, the Adam DeVine-starring comedy Jexi is finding success on Netflix, so much so that it currently ranks as one of the most-popular titles on the streamer. Released in 2019,...
Popculture

'Big Brother' Contestant Involved in 'Ghastly Accident,' Co-Star Says

The Big Brother family is rallying their support around one of their own. Rico Swavey, who appeared on Big Brother Naija Season 3, the Nigerian version of the reality show, is in "critical" condition after he was reportedly involved in a "ghastly accident" on Tuesday, Oct. 11. At this time,...
Collider

