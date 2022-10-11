Read full article on original website
Related
Josh Duhamel & Lauren Graham Are Finally Working Together The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Preview
Watch: The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Cast Dishes on Season 2. It seems like Alex (Lauren Graham) and Coach Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel) are finally joining forces. The protective mother and intense former NHL player have been at war since the titular hockey team first showed up at EPIC, an elite hockey summer training program run by Colin. But in this exclusive clip of Oct. 12's The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode, Alex and Colin finally agree on a course of action—and, of course, their fiery interaction could melt even the iciest of hockey players' hearts.
NHL・
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL・
Bachelor Zach Shallcross Says Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Still ‘Have a Spark’, Reveals Where He Stands With Her After Show
Spilling the tea! Zach Shallcross may not have found love with Rachel Recchia, but the newest Bachelor did give an update about her next potential romance. "Last I saw, her and Aven [Jones] had a little bit of a spark on-camera," Shallcross, 26, told E! News in an interview published on Wednesday, October 5. "I love and […]
realitytitbit.com
What happened to Nic on Chrisley Knows Best? He and Savannah called off engagement
As new Growing Up Chrisley episodes air on E! Entertainment, many fans may be wondering what happened to Nic Kerdiles on Chrisley Knows Best?. Nic, 28, appeared on the show in 2018 and 2019 alongside Savannah, 25, Todd, 53, Julie, 49, and the rest of the Chrisley family. However, Nic is no longer on the show.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamie Lee Curtis Wants to See Lindsay Lohan as a 'Hot Grandma' If They Do a 'Freaky Friday' Sequel
Jamie Lee Curtis is open to trading bodies with Lindsay Lohan one more time. On Monday's episode of The View, Curtis, 63, was asked about her recent comments that she would "absolutely" make a sequel to the 2003 hit movie, Freaky Friday. Co-host Sara Haines opened up the floor to...
Damon Wayans And Damon Wayans Jr. To Star In New Comedy Series
Damon Wayans and his son Damon Wayans Jr. are set to star together in a new comedy. According to Deadline, the series is headed to CBS and will explore the dynamics of a father-son relationship. Wayans Sr. co-wrote the series with executive producer Kevin Hench. The outlet describes the currently untitled television show as follows: More from VIBE.comMarlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland Star In 'The Curse of Bridge Hollow''The Harder They Fall' Wins Big At African American Film Critics Association AwardsDave Chappelle Backed By Netflix Amid Controversy Over Latest Special “The comedy revolves around legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” (Wayans),...
Popculture
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Producer Reveals If Hetty Will Return
The return of NCIS: Los Angeles for its 14th season on Oct. 9 should have been a reason for fans to celebrate. Instead, the episode was met with shock and disappointment from those hoping that Linda Hunt's character, Hetty Lange, would finally make an appearance. The Oscar-winner was nowhere to be seen, but showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said we will see Hunt soon.
Dwayne Johnson's Daughters Play A "Terrifying" Game Called "Daddy, Close Your Eyes," And It's Just As Funny As It Sounds
"You just gotta laugh it off. You've only got a finite amount of time, so I'm girl dad all the way."
RELATED PEOPLE
Cinema Blend
Zooey Deschanel Has Landed Her First Major TV Role Since New Girl Ended
For seven years, TV viewers were smitten with the quirkadelic charms of Jess Day & Co. in Fox’s hit comedy New Girl, but ever since the show ended in 2018, star Zooey Deschanel has avoided jumping back into scripted TV. Instead, she’s popped up in other places, such as on Carpool Karaoke, where she met her presumed future hubby Jonathan Scott, as well as hosting the ABC game show The Celebrity Dating Game. Now, the actress is at last making her way back to fictional narratives for a role that sounds like it’s mirroring her actual life.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Promo During MLB Playoff Game Mocked as 'Cringe'
MLB fans were not happy when they saw a promo for the HBO series House of the Dragon during the playoff game between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees on Tuesday. The promo began with play-by-play announcer Bob Costas introducing the 40-second promo by saying that it's a sellout crowd at Yankee Stadium and he wasn't sure the game was going to be played. He then went to his colleague Lauren Shehadi to share more information about a "special guest" arriving at the game.
Jessica Simpson’s Memoir to be Adapted Into Amazon Series
In the last few years, Jessica Simpson has been an open book, and now, a scripted series will detail what’s on the pages. Freevee, Amazon’s ad-supported streaming service, has ordered a pilot inspired by the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer’s 2020 memoir, Open Book. The project of the same name will star Big Time Rush‘s Katelyn Tarver as Sadie Sparrow alongside Full House‘s John Stamos as Butch Thorne, according to Deadline. Sparrow is a younger singer, based on Simpson, and Thorne is an older musician who soon makes more than a musical connection with the rising star.
Popculture
Jessica Simpson's Memoir Adapted Into a TV Show, 'Full House' Favorite to Star
Jessica Simpson's memoir, Open Book, is being turned into a TV show of the same name. Variety reported that Amazon Freevee has ordered a half-hour scripted pilot based on the memoir, which was published in early 2020. The publication also reported that the main roles have already been cast, with Full House star John Stamos set to appear in the show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
'The Masked Singer' Fans Fuming After Andrew Lloyd Webber Night Gets Delayed
The Masked Singer Season 8 was supposed to continue this week with Andrew Lloyd Webber Night, introducing three new contestants performing songs by the legendary songwriter. Mother Nature had other plans though. Thanks to a rain delay in Atlanta, the Braves and Philadelphia Phillies could not start Game 2 of the National League Division Series on time. The game did not start until 7:30 p.m. ET. Fox said the episode will still air after the final out is recorded.
Popculture
Marvel Changes Release Dates for 4 Major Movies
Marvel Studios made a handful of changes to its release slate on Tuesday, including the dates for Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four and Avengers: Secret Wars. According to a report by Deadline, Blade's production has been delayed, forcing it to fall back nearly a year in the schedule. The other movies have been moved accordingly.
Popculture
Netflix Users Push a Terrible Movie Into the Top 5
Netflix's streaming charts are booming with an odd mix of confusing titles. Three years after it released to poor critical response, the Adam DeVine-starring comedy Jexi is finding success on Netflix, so much so that it currently ranks as one of the most-popular titles on the streamer. Released in 2019,...
Popculture
'Big Brother' Contestant Involved in 'Ghastly Accident,' Co-Star Says
The Big Brother family is rallying their support around one of their own. Rico Swavey, who appeared on Big Brother Naija Season 3, the Nigerian version of the reality show, is in "critical" condition after he was reportedly involved in a "ghastly accident" on Tuesday, Oct. 11. At this time,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
15 Times TV Shows Said "Screw Storyboarding" And Clearly Invented The Plot As They Went Along
Sometimes, when a TV series is on the air for a long time, it starts to seem like the writers are running out of ideas. As a result, these shows get the Riverdale treatment, and they add storylines that are so convoluted it feels like they belong to a different show entirely.
Collider
Damon Wayans & Damon Wayans Jr. Team Up for Father-Son Comedy at CBS
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are set to star in a father-son multi-camera comedy for CBS, Deadline has reported. The currently untitled series is co-written by Wayans and Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing). The comedy revolves around Poppa played by Wayans, who is a legendary talk radio host and happily divorced. Things will take a comedic turn when he has to drag his grown son played by Wayans Jr., who inherited all his charm and none of his work ethic, into adulthood before he turns 40.
Comments / 0