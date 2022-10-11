Read full article on original website
Related
Eater
After 65 Years, a Santa Monica Burger Icon Closes Next Week
Ever since the owners of Big Jo’s announced on Instagram a week ago that they’d be permanently closing due to leasing and rent-hike issues, there have been long lines out the door of the 65-year-old burger restaurant. They’ve been selling out every day, says co-owner Joy Lee.
Eater
Inside Henderson’s Newest Destination for Brunch and Dry-Aged Beef
Chef and owner Matthew Meyer has set an opening date for his new restaurant 138°. The Henderson chophouse opens on October 15, in the space of his previous spot, Served Global Dining. The new restaurant centers on Meyers’ dry-aged program, in which proteins spanning beef, chicken, pork, and fish...
Eater
Three New Restaurants Just Opened Below the Golden Gate Bridge
Cavallo Point, the former army base turned resort just below the Golden Gate Bridge in Sausalito, is debuting three new restaurants on October 13. Nestled within the expansive Golden Gate National Recreation Area, the resort and conference center, which were originally constructed in 1866, had just one restaurant and a bar for years. Now executive chef Michael Garcia, who was born in San Francisco before moving to Daly City, is at the helm of three new projects on the grounds. Garcia grew up cooking and skateboarding in the Bay Area before working through restaurants including Stars and Farallon in the Palace Hotel; he says each of the three menus is an ode to his career in and love of the region. “They’re homages to my roots,” Garcia says. “While reinterpreting inspirational dishes from history, too.”
Eater
Much-Acclaimed Oakland BBQ Restaurant Subject of Myriad Workplace Complaints
Oakland pitmaster Matt Horn is under scrutiny following allegations concerning work conditions at his original restaurant Horn Barbecue. At least 10 current or former workers at the restaurant told SFGATE about ongoing payment issues, sourcing woes, and on-the-job hazards. Workers, who retained anonymity or told the outlet they were subject to NDAs, say Horn’s restaurant closed without warning twice this year, and paychecks sometimes came weeks late or bounce. Horn told SFGATE this happened only a handful of times, and workers confirmed Horn squared up with them eventually.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
The Silver Lake Sandwich Sensation Serving LA’s New Favorite Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
In post-2020 Los Angeles dining, it’s surprising enough to see a chef-owner maintain the same space for more than a decade — not to mention one that he’s pivoted successfully (more than once) through the pandemic and has now spun into an all-day restaurant with influences spanning Southern California, New York City, and South Korea. For all these reasons and more, Eric Park’s Bodega Park, which opened quietly in February of this year, is causing a sandwich stir — think melty cheese pulls of its bacon, egg, and cheese and aji chicken burrito — on Instagram and beyond.
vinlove.net
Hanoi fish noodle shop sells 400 bowls a day, used to be on American TV
Ca Van noodle shop is located on Quan Thanh street, selling more than 400 bowls a day, up to 700 bowls on peak days. In particular, this fish noodle shop was introduced on the American television channel CNN. In Hanoi it is not difficult to find a restaurant selling fish...
Eater
Underground Atlanta Soon Gains a Pizzeria Serving New York-Style Pies With Caribbean Flavors
Pop-up Dolo’s Pizza is opening as a permanent restaurant in November along Lower Alabama at downtown entertainment district Underground Atlanta. Owned by Alyson Williams and chef Yusef Walker, Dolo’s Pizza serves 12-inch New York-style pies with Caribbean flavors and ingredients. (Think pizzas topped with marinara, cheese, plantains, and jalapeños or pies garnished with callaloo, roasted tomatoes, and Jamaican ackee sauce.) Dolo’s Pizza previously popped up at Our Bar ATL on Edgewood Avenue as well as at Gilly Brew Bar in Stone Mountain before landing as a regular pop-up at Underground Atlanta last year.
12tomatoes.com
Arroz con Pollo (Chicken and Rice)
The delightful Puerto Rican favorite marries juicy adobo chicken pieces with subtly flavored rice. Arroz con Pollo (which translates to rice with chicken) is a delicious Latin comfort food featuring beautifully balanced herb spiced rice along with velvety chicken. It’s a one pot dish brimming with delicious flavors that layer together into the almost perfect inexpensive home meal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eater
Cheba Hut Brings “Toasted” Subs with Pot-Theme to Denton
Got the munchies? Then you’re exactly the customer Cheba Hut is looking for in Denton. This marijuana-themed sub shop’s owner, Bhavik Bhakta, chose Denton because it “fits the expressive culture of Cheba Hut, with artwork, music festivals, and more,” a press release said. And it doesn’t hurt that it’s close to the University of North Texas.
Eater
8 Haunted Bay Area Restaurants and the Ghost Stories Behind Them
We all have our favorite haunts in the Bay Area, those restaurants that serve the same comfort foods that mom used to make or elicit fond memories of meals shared with friends. While some Bay Area restaurants are known for their ever-changing menus and unique ambiance, others serve ghostly apparitions alongside lunch and dinner entrees. If you’re looking for a spooky dining experience this Halloween season, look no further than these eight Bay Area restaurants.
Eater
A First-Ever Worker Town Hall Brings Restaurant Concerns Into Focus
In the spring of 2020, restaurant and bar workers raised several concerns about their workplaces, showing they were fed up with how they were treated — focusing on pay, harassment, and a lack of support for their overall well beings. Two years later, some of that outcry has subsided, but now local groups are trying to turn the volume back up.
Eater
Outer Sunset Korean Chinese Restaurant Hotline Closes After Just Five Months
Hotline, the Outer Sunset restaurant with a steam table showcasing Korean-Chinese hybrid food called junghwa, is closing on October 16. Owners Eddo Kim and Clara Lee, who also own the popular Inner Sunset superette Queens, made the announcement via Hotline’s Instagram Monday, writing in part, “We’d be lying if we said we weren’t heartbroken.”
Eater
Portland’s Restaurant Industry Mourns the Death of Chef Sarah Pliner
One of the brightest stars in Portland’s culinary pantheon, chef Sarah Pliner, was tragically struck and killed by a truck on October 4 at the age of 50. Pliner’s career began in the ’90s, cooking under pioneering Portland chef Philippe Boulot at the Heathman Restaurant and Bar. Pliner, a three-time James Beard Award semifinalist, gained local and national acclaim at the French-Asian bistro Aviary, which she co-founded with Jasper Shen and Kat Whitehead; she eventually assumed sole ownership of the restaurant. In August 2020, Pliner closed Aviary partially due to the pandemic; she had most recently been lending her talents to Rick Gencarelli’s Greek restaurant Bluto’s, as well as offering multi-course dinners at Fullerton Wines. According to the Oregonian, she had been working toward opening another restaurant, which she planned to call Carte Postale.
Eater
Naomi Pomeroy’s Ripe Cooperative Will Close This Week
Ripe Cooperative — the restaurant, wine shop, and grab-and-go market from celebrated Portland chef Naomi Pomeroy — will close after service this Saturday, October 15. The chef posted on Instagram announcing the restaurant’s impending closure, also noting that she would leave the space that was previously home to her groundbreaking tasting menu restaurant Beast.
Eater
Texas Hospitality Pros Are Bringing Their Casual San Marcos Restaurant to East Austin
San Marcos counter-service restaurant Industry is heading to East Austin this fall. Industry East will open at 1211 East Fifth Street, Suite 150 starting on Saturday, October 22. Industry’s menu includes all-day fare like brisket tacos, smoked beet Reubens, chile relleno, burgers, queso, and brunch on Sundays. The meats and...
Eater
Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around D.C.
PSL season seems to start earlier every year, and by the time October comes around, taste buds are in search of a seasonal alternative. With the changing leaves comes a flavor shift from bright and tangy to warm, rich, hot, and spiced. Apple cider doughnuts, cakey and coated with cinnamon sugar, are synonymous with autumnal excursions to an apple-picking orchard.
Eater
The Best Restaurants to Dine at Right Now Opened in 2016
The first time it occurred to me that the best restaurants to eat at right now opened in either the year 2016 or 2017, I was sitting across from a bowl of fly’s head in Williamsburg. Yes, I was back at Win Son, the Taiwanese American restaurant I visited a handful of times after it appeared in Bon Appétit four years ago, almost forgot about, then returned to last week after a friend texted me to say that the spot, in their words, “still fucks.”
Eater
Dominique Ansel Debuts an Exclusive Cronut Flavor for Vegas Launch
Dominique Ansel shook the doughnut world when he invented the Cronut, a fried and frosted croissant-doughnut hybrid with flaky layers. Nearly ten years later, he is finally opening a Las Vegas location for his pastry shop and bringing his treats to the Las Vegas Strip. The Cronut flavors vary monthly and by location, with flavors like cherry jam and cappuccino, Earl Grey ganache and Okinawa black sugar ganache, and mango and milk chocolate surfacing on the menus of the bakery’s other locations in recent months.
Eater
Hill East Burger Swings Into Southeast With Perfected Patties and a Taxidermied Armadillo
The local owners of barbecue standard-bearer Sloppy Mama’s and hip Tex-Mex joint Republic Cantina just unveiled a sizzling new bar on Capitol Hill. Anticipated smoked burger saloon Hill East Burger is a joint effort between Joe Neuman (Sloppy Mama, Chris Svetlik (Republic Cantina), and D.C. bartending vet Ben Alt, an alum of Martha Dear, Tail Up Goat, and Reliable Tavern.
Eater
Charleston Dessert Company Churns Out Shrimp-Shaped Ice Cream, Despite Owner’s Aversion
Six-time James Beard semifinalist pastry chef Cynthia Wong doesn’t understand the appeal of Lowcountry boil, but she does get the temptation of yuzu-coconut sherbet masquerading as a heap of shrimp and corn. Wong’s company Life Raft Treats recently premiered its latest optical illusion at a Sundae Social in Charleston, South Carolina — and the resemblance to the classic Southern dish is uncanny.
Comments / 0