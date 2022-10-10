ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Starting Quarterback

Jerry Jones said earlier this season that he would love a controversy at the starting quarterback position. Well, the Cowboys have won four straight games with backup Cooper Rush. Is there actually a quarterback controversy brewing in Dallas?. No. Jones announced following Sunday's win over the Rams that the Cowboys...
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys need Dak Prescott to be contenders

There is a lot of hullabaloo around the play of Cooper Rush recently and whether or not the Dallas Cowboys should stick with him as their QB1. The simple answer is absolutely NOT. While Rush has not played in a game the Dallas Cowboys have lost, he has not really done much for the Dallas Cowboys to win. This is an important distinction to make.
atozsports.com

One move that would push the Cowboys over the top

The Dallas Cowboys have exceeded most expectations early this season. Many felt that the season was going to go down the drain with Dak Prescott sidelined, combined with the week one showing. Instead, Mike McCarthy and company have righted the ship in a big way. Dallas is a riding a...
Lake Charles American Press

Deflated passing game, Cowboys need lift to balance offense

When he came to town, Gary Goff promised an offense that would light up the sky with footballs. But in his first five games as the McNeese State head coach, Goff’s air attack has been grounded. Inconsistent play at quarterback, missed connections with receivers and a still-learning offensive line...
Yardbarker

Cowboys Win 22-10 Vs the Rams

Cowboys Win! The Dallas Cowboys week five match up brought them to Los Angeles to play the Rams. The Cowboys came to play, setting the tone on defense with a strip sack returned for a touchdown. Then special teams showed up with a blocked punt, all in the beginning of the first quarter. The Cowboys were ready to play and the Rams came out flat. Once the nerves settled the game had its moments, a few big plays from each offense, but the game was dominated by defense. This streak of wins is credited to great defensive play.
