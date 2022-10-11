Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
New Format Replaces Old KGO Radio in San FranciscoNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
One Plus Restaurant in BerkeleyGabriella KorosiBerkeley, CA
KTVU FOX 2
These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state
OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
Oakland’s Horn Barbecue faces money woes, unsafe work allegations
Graveyard shift workers were given bear mace to protect themselves against intruders, they told SFGATE.
KTVU FOX 2
Shell of a home going for $765K in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - The shell of a home in Oakland is selling for $765,000. While the 1390 square foot residence is in need of some serious renovations, the property has a ton of potential. The listing was posted to Redfin last Wednesday along with photos of the home's partially burned...
‘Evictorbook’ unmasks corporate landlords in Oakland and SF, logs their eviction histories
Watchdog groups in Oakland and San Francisco have a new tool to hold corporate entities accountable for alleged unfair housing practices. Evictorbook is the culmination of thousands of volunteer hours that compiled data from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and the San Francisco Rent Board on evictions, building complaints and building permits with state records of corporate ownership to untangle the web of corporate landlords and the shell companies through which they operate.
everythingsouthcity.com
South San Francisco Welcomes New Downtown Business D&C Cajun Seafood on Grand Avenue
South San Francisco, CA October 11, 2022 Press Release. Last Friday, District 5 City Council Candidate Tom Carney was invited to perform the ribbon-cutting ceremony for D&C Cajun Seafood. Restaurant entrepreneur, Liu Wei, and his staff served a number of delicious dishes including its famous House Special Pan Fried Pork Bao.
This is California’s safest city, and it’s in the Bay Area
Safety is a key factor for many people when it comes to choosing a place to live, and according to a new study from Wallet Hub, a city in the Bay Area is one of the safest in the nation.
How San Francisco's 'queen of momos' made dumplings go viral
"Don't cut it. ... If you can, take the whole bite."
oaklandside.org
Iconic Oakland hot dog shop at the heart of new art exhibit
There was something about Kasper’s, the long-abandoned flatiron building at the point where Shattuck and Telegraph meet, that inspired Oakland photographer Malcolm Ryder to take out his Samsung Galaxy and capture an image of the graffiti-covered restaurant. Over the course of the next seven years, Ryder returned to photograph the hot dog shop as it was transformed again and again, by an unknown number of artists displaying distinctive styles of artistic expression in vibrant bursts of color.
1 person dies after morning shooting near park in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after a shooting in Oakland on Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. on the 600 block of 11th Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence that there was a shooting but could not find a victim. […]
Eater
Three New Restaurants Just Opened Below the Golden Gate Bridge
Cavallo Point, the former army base turned resort just below the Golden Gate Bridge in Sausalito, is debuting three new restaurants on October 13. Nestled within the expansive Golden Gate National Recreation Area, the resort and conference center, which were originally constructed in 1866, had just one restaurant and a bar for years. Now executive chef Michael Garcia, who was born in San Francisco before moving to Daly City, is at the helm of three new projects on the grounds. Garcia grew up cooking and skateboarding in the Bay Area before working through restaurants including Stars and Farallon in the Palace Hotel; he says each of the three menus is an ode to his career in and love of the region. “They’re homages to my roots,” Garcia says. “While reinterpreting inspirational dishes from history, too.”
Another SF luxury high-rise flooded. This time police say it was intentional
It happened again. Another residential high-rise in San Francisco flooded with water gushing down the stairway when most were probably still asleep. "I opened the stairway and there was a running stream of high pressured water."
NBC Bay Area
Residents Blame ‘Birdseed Lady' for San Francisco Rat Infestation
Residents and business owners in San Francisco's Glen Park said they have been overwhelmed by birds, mice and rats in the past few months. Many of the residents and business owners believe a big part of the reason can be tied to who they refer to as the "birdseed lady." The resident has been spotted repeatedly dumping piles of bird seed throughout the neighborhood.
'Birdseed Lady' linked to growing rat problem in San Francisco neighborhood
Hundreds, possibly thousands of pounds of birdseed have been dumped around Glen Park over the past two years by the "Birdseed Lady." The excessive birdseed has attracted rodents and caused thousands in damage to local business owners - who even tried to take matters into their own hands.
Developers ditch plans at former San Francisco car wash site
Supervisor Dean Preston says he's now trying to convert the site into 100% affordable housing.
One Plus Restaurant in Berkeley
This summer I was visiting a dear friend who was visiting her son in Albany, California. One day we went to see the University of California Botanical Garden at Berkeley. We had a wonderful time exploring the botanical gardens and after we had a lovely lunch and were looking for a nice place to have a cup of coffee. As we were wandering around the streets of Berkeley, we found a restaurant called One Plus. It looked like a very interesting place. We walked into the restaurant to look around. All the tables were full the only table we saw was at the other end of the little restaurant.
Supervisor says Blue Angels 'should not be allowed to fly over SF'
A San Francisco City Supervisor made a controversial tweet over the weekend, decrying one of the Bay Area’s favorite traditions. “The Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over San Francisco,” SF District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston wrote.
oaklandside.org
Oakland mayor’s race: an interview with candidate Ignacio De La Fuente
We invited nine of the 10 people running to be the next mayor of Oakland to sit down with us for in-depth interviews, asking them mostly the same questions. Such as, how many police officers does the Oakland Police Department need? How would they help the City Council and the city administration work together better? How would they fix Oakland’s potholes? We developed these questions with help from hundreds of Oakland residents who answered our election survey this summer; thank you to everyone who weighed in.
This San Francisco neighborhood ranked in list of 'World's Coolest 51'
One San Francisco neighborhood has made it on the list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world. Dogpatch, an up-and-coming area that sits between Potrero Hill and the bay, was ranked as number 36 by the hospitality website Time Out.
reelsf.com
Dirty Harry - Stalking Scorpio - Portsmouth Square
After arresting Scorpio at Kezar Stadium Callahan, still bruised from his earlier beating at Mount Davidson, is summoned to the D.A.’s office and is incredulous to learn that Scorpio has been released because the, shall we say, unconventional confession tactics rendered all of the evidence inadmissible in court. The D.A. admonishes him not to get involved again.
KTVU FOX 2
Newly formed Oakland homeless encampment on Caltrans property cleared
A surprise sweep of a newly formed homeless encampment on state property has forced some unhoused West Oakland residents to move – yet again. Dozens of Caltrans workers and California Highway Patrol officers surrounded the fenced in Caltrans maintenance property at 34th Street and Mandela Parkway on Wednesday.
