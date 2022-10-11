ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVU FOX 2

These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state

OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Shell of a home going for $765K in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - The shell of a home in Oakland is selling for $765,000. While the 1390 square foot residence is in need of some serious renovations, the property has a ton of potential. The listing was posted to Redfin last Wednesday along with photos of the home's partially burned...
OAKLAND, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

‘Evictorbook’ unmasks corporate landlords in Oakland and SF, logs their eviction histories

Watchdog groups in Oakland and San Francisco have a new tool to hold corporate entities accountable for alleged unfair housing practices. Evictorbook is the culmination of thousands of volunteer hours that compiled data from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and the San Francisco Rent Board on evictions, building complaints and building permits with state records of corporate ownership to untangle the web of corporate landlords and the shell companies through which they operate.
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

Iconic Oakland hot dog shop at the heart of new art exhibit

There was something about Kasper’s, the long-abandoned flatiron building at the point where Shattuck and Telegraph meet, that inspired Oakland photographer Malcolm Ryder to take out his Samsung Galaxy and capture an image of the graffiti-covered restaurant. Over the course of the next seven years, Ryder returned to photograph the hot dog shop as it was transformed again and again, by an unknown number of artists displaying distinctive styles of artistic expression in vibrant bursts of color.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Shutter#Vegan#Food Drink#Montreal Deli#Canadians#Berkeley Bowl#Sharks
KRON4 News

1 person dies after morning shooting near park in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after a shooting in Oakland on Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. on the 600 block of 11th Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence that there was a shooting but could not find a victim. […]
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

Three New Restaurants Just Opened Below the Golden Gate Bridge

Cavallo Point, the former army base turned resort just below the Golden Gate Bridge in Sausalito, is debuting three new restaurants on October 13. Nestled within the expansive Golden Gate National Recreation Area, the resort and conference center, which were originally constructed in 1866, had just one restaurant and a bar for years. Now executive chef Michael Garcia, who was born in San Francisco before moving to Daly City, is at the helm of three new projects on the grounds. Garcia grew up cooking and skateboarding in the Bay Area before working through restaurants including Stars and Farallon in the Palace Hotel; he says each of the three menus is an ode to his career in and love of the region. “They’re homages to my roots,” Garcia says. “While reinterpreting inspirational dishes from history, too.”
SAUSALITO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Residents Blame ‘Birdseed Lady' for San Francisco Rat Infestation

Residents and business owners in San Francisco's Glen Park said they have been overwhelmed by birds, mice and rats in the past few months. Many of the residents and business owners believe a big part of the reason can be tied to who they refer to as the "birdseed lady." The resident has been spotted repeatedly dumping piles of bird seed throughout the neighborhood.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Gabriella Korosi

One Plus Restaurant in Berkeley

This summer I was visiting a dear friend who was visiting her son in Albany, California. One day we went to see the University of California Botanical Garden at Berkeley. We had a wonderful time exploring the botanical gardens and after we had a lovely lunch and were looking for a nice place to have a cup of coffee. As we were wandering around the streets of Berkeley, we found a restaurant called One Plus. It looked like a very interesting place. We walked into the restaurant to look around. All the tables were full the only table we saw was at the other end of the little restaurant.
BERKELEY, CA
oaklandside.org

Oakland mayor’s race: an interview with candidate Ignacio De La Fuente

We invited nine of the 10 people running to be the next mayor of Oakland to sit down with us for in-depth interviews, asking them mostly the same questions. Such as, how many police officers does the Oakland Police Department need? How would they help the City Council and the city administration work together better? How would they fix Oakland’s potholes? We developed these questions with help from hundreds of Oakland residents who answered our election survey this summer; thank you to everyone who weighed in.
OAKLAND, CA
reelsf.com

Dirty Harry - Stalking Scorpio - Portsmouth Square

After arresting Scorpio at Kezar Stadium Callahan, still bruised from his earlier beating at Mount Davidson, is summoned to the D.A.’s office and is incredulous to learn that Scorpio has been released because the, shall we say, unconventional confession tactics rendered all of the evidence inadmissible in court. The D.A. admonishes him not to get involved again.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Newly formed Oakland homeless encampment on Caltrans property cleared

A surprise sweep of a newly formed homeless encampment on state property has forced some unhoused West Oakland residents to move – yet again. Dozens of Caltrans workers and California Highway Patrol officers surrounded the fenced in Caltrans maintenance property at 34th Street and Mandela Parkway on Wednesday.
OAKLAND, CA

