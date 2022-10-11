Read full article on original website
1017thepoint.com
WAYNE COUNTY COUNCIL APPROVES RAISES
(Richmond, IN) -- The Wayne County Council has voted for a 6 1/2% pay raise for county employees for 2023. The decision will still require the Council to approve the overall budget during its October 19th meeting. In other Council business, Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter received permission to hire...
Sidney Daily News
2022 Residential Beautification Awards announced
SIDNEY — The city of Sidney announced the winners of the 2022 Residential Beautification Awards during the City Council meeting on Oct. 10. The awards are given to recognize exterior improvements to residences. Improvements can include exterior renovation and rehabilitation, general clean-up, landscaping, or any other activity that improves the property and neighborhood.
Allen County opens door to credit payments
LIMA — Allen County is expanding its payment options at various locations. The Allen County Commissioners have assigned Treasurer Krista Bohn to oversee the financial transaction project. The project entails obtaining a new device for the departments within Allen County including the Auditor, Coroner, Recorder, Clerk of Courts, County...
1017thepoint.com
MILTON TOWN COUNCIL PRESIDENT RESIGNS AFTER HEATED MEETING
(Milton, IN)--Tempers boiled over at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Milton Town Council and ended with the resignation of the president. Some of the complaints began last month when Council President John Noland indicated during a public meeting that he had hired a young man to be the town's marshal. That attempted hiring was done before the candidate had gone for formal training. When other council members objected, Noland got into a brief dispute with a man in the audience. Then, Tuesday night, a council member challenged Noland on the purchase of a new fire truck. Noland, as a result, immediately resigned Tuesday night.
Sidney Daily News
My choice in the governor’s race
As I sit down to begin wordsmithing this guest editorial, the calendar reflects that there are less than 30 days before the November election. Early voting begins this week (Wednesday, Oct. 12). Likely all who are registered to vote have received campaign literature in the mail extolling the virtues of the various candidates.
Judge reverses zoning order to demolish Troy building damaged in 2020 tornado
TROY — A historic Troy building, damaged in a 2020 tornado will remain standing after a Miami County judge reversed an order to have the building demolished. >>VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows tornado moving through Troy Public Square. The Tavern Building on West Main Street in Troy was damaged during...
Lima PODS now require permit
LIMA — The portable on-demand storage units also known as PODS are now under a new ordinance following Monday evening’s council meeting. The City of Lima now requires a permit for the use of PODS. Residential PODS are used for storing furniture, supplies for renovations or personal items...
countynewsonline.org
Elks provide Community Service Grant
On September 27th members from The Greenville Elks Lodge #1139 presented a check to the Arcanum Police Department in the amount of $750 through the Community Service Grant. The Ohio Elks Association provides Community Service Grants to purchase equipment for a Municipality, Police Department, Fire Department, Park Department etc., which they would not otherwise be able to purchase, which will allow them to do their jobs better.
1017thepoint.com
HEARING THURSDAY NIGHT FOR NEW SOLAR PARK IN WAYNE COUNTY
(Wayne County, IN)--A public hearing is set for Thursday night for a proposed new solar park in Wayne County. This one would cover 28 acres and would be located in the area of the intersection of Round Barn and Gates Road near Centerville. An IMPA power station already exists there. The park would include more than 13,000 panels with construction starting next spring or summer. Thursday night’s meeting is a 6 o’clock in the Wayne County Administration Building.
Rapid progress made on the construction of Fairborn High School, expected to open in 2024
Aerial views show the progress of the construction of Fairborn High School, according to the Fairborn City Schools social media post. The High School is expected to open in August of 2024 on Commerce Boulevard, according to Fairborn Superintendent, Gene Lolli. Sports fields and a new stadium will be added...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County GOP to host annual Hog Roast
GREENVILLE, OH ─ The Darke County Republican Party will host its annual GOP Hog Roast Sunday, October 16 at the Darke County Fairgrounds in the Coliseum. The event starts at 3:30 and is free to the public. This annual tradition is an important forecast for the November elections. Many...
countynewsonline.org
Cancer Association of Darke County Fundraiser
Cancer Association of Darke County is holding a fundraiser and will be selling pizzas, cookies, tenderloins and pretzels. The proceeds of this fundraiser will be used to help Darke County cancer patients. Your help is needed to make this successful in order to continue to support local residents who are battling a difficult illness.
WISH-TV
Indiana town under siege from speeding trucks
REDKEY, Ind. (WISH) — Bridge construction around the east central Indiana town of Redkey is creating a traffic nightmare. The Indiana Department of Transportation project started in July and is supposed to be finished sometime this year. Larger trucks and semitractors are being directed around the project, but the...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City homecoming court announced
The Tipp City High School (TCHS) homecoming court includes, Jillian Magato front row from left to right, Emily Richardson, Georgia Luneke, Megan Landis, Lauren Swihart, Lizzie Miller, and Ryan Hartke, back row from left to right, Carson Mayer, Jeffrey Martin, Cael Liette, Josh Dietz and Payton Bey. The homecoming parade...
Times-Bulletin
Van Wert Co. Fire/EMS busy
VAN WERT COUNTY — Van Wert County Fire/EMS departments have been busy over the past week. Over a three-day period they were on-scene for a fire at a large dairy farm, a semitrailer accident, and a house fire at the corner of First and North Washington Street here in town.
wyso.org
Deal reached to clean-up toxic waste in Clark County
A local federal judge has approved a plan to clean up thousands of gallons of toxic industrial waste in Clark County. The consent decree comes after residents have been sounding the alarm for years about the potential for water contamination at the site. In the late seventies, the Tremont City...
Pak-Rite holding hiring event in Brookville
According to a release, Pak-Rite will hold a hiring event to fill full-time positions for material handlers on Monday, October 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 1 Collective Way, Suite A in Brookville.
Construction complete: New lanes open on US-35
“An efficient infrastructure network is essential for economic growth in the Dayton region,” stated Chris Kershner, President and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. “US 35 is a key artery between downtown Dayton and Ohio’s largest single-site employer, WPAFB.”
WHIO Dayton
Crews battle large field fire for hours in southern Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A large field fire in southern Darke County this afternoon has several fire departments working to contain the blaze. The large fire was in an area off state Route 49 and Gettysburg Pitsburg Road, in the county’s Monroe Township, according to Darke County Sheriff’s police and fire radio dispatch.
miamivalleytoday.com
Ag vehicle overturns
COVINGTON — A large three-wheeled commercial agricultural vehicle overturned on private property in the 8,000 block of Covington-Bradford Road, north of Covington, around 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct 10. Covington Fire Department and Rescue Squad responded to a report of an “ATV crash” and instead, found the large commercial...
