(Milton, IN)--Tempers boiled over at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Milton Town Council and ended with the resignation of the president. Some of the complaints began last month when Council President John Noland indicated during a public meeting that he had hired a young man to be the town's marshal. That attempted hiring was done before the candidate had gone for formal training. When other council members objected, Noland got into a brief dispute with a man in the audience. Then, Tuesday night, a council member challenged Noland on the purchase of a new fire truck. Noland, as a result, immediately resigned Tuesday night.

MILTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO