krcgtv.com
Reopened Boone Health clinic could ease Missouri's healthcare crisis
Mexico — On Tuesday, the Boone Health Primary Care facility in Mexico, formerly known as Noble Health, opened for appointments. The practice will serve as an internal medicine clinic, which offers lab work, chronic disease management, and diabetes management for Mexico residents and the surrounding area. Diane Hagedorn, office...
KOMU
COLUMBIA − Law enforcement is urging the public to avoid Kelsey Drive and Shamrock Drive in northeast Columbia as they investigate a shooting. Police say they were dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive for a vehicle collision, but upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, October 13
Law enforcement is investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening. Police say they were dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive for a vehicle collision, but upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Police believe he crashed after being shot and that the shooting did not happen at Kelsey Drive.
abc17news.com
Shooting victim crashed near Kelsey Drive in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police were dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive and closed off the intersection at Kelsey and Shamrock drives near Indian Hills Park. Neighbors told ABC17 someone was shot and crashed into multiple cars. The age of the shooting victim is not known. The shooter allegedly ran away.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Kansas abortion clinic struggles to meet demand; Columbia car wash chain acquires new St. Louis locations
Missouri experienced the nation's second sharpest decline in WIC participants during the COVID-19 pandemic as the state battles with a burdensome disbursement system. WIC, which stands for Women, Infants and Children, is a federal nutrition program for low-income women and children. It lost roughly 20,000 Missouri participants in February from two years earlier. Meanwhile, an abortion clinic in Kansas City, Kansas, that opened days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year is struggling to keep up with demand. The clinic is only able to see 10-15% of patients requesting appointments. And, Club Car Wash acquired most of Tidal Wave's St. Louis-area locations, bringing the Columbia-based car wash to more than 100 locations across eight states. Start your Tuesday with the morning's business news below.
Bond denied for Columbia man charged with murder on High Quest Drive
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man charged in killing a 58-year-old woman and putting her body in a closet made his first appearance in court Wednesday, via video. Adam Conner, 37, was arrested Tuesday morning. He was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. A second-degree murder charge could result in a sentence of 10-30 years The post Bond denied for Columbia man charged with murder on High Quest Drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
No one hurt in Jefferson City house fire
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Cordell Street. Fire personnel saw smoke coming from the house and quickly extinguished the fire. There was moderate fire damage to one room and smoke damage throughout the house.
Firefighters were at the scene Wednesday morning of a house fire in west Columbia. The post No one injured in Columbia house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Firefighters respond to fire at west Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters are responding Wednesday morning to a fire at an apartment complex in west Columbia. Crews dispatched to the Broadway Apartments in the 2900 block of W. Broadway just before 8 a.m., according to Columbia's Fire & Rescue Dispatch website. An ABC 17 News crew at the scene saw firefighters using a The post Firefighters respond to fire at west Columbia apartment complex appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Crews respond to shots fired on Clark Lane Wednesday morning
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to two separate calls of shots fired early Wednesday morning. At approximately 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to 5014 Clark Lane on reports that two to three gunshots were fired. According to the calls, the shots were fired out of an unidentified van.
Faulty wires result in family losing entire home
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) A Boone County family's mobile home was burnt down Saturday evening, and with it destroyed several irreplaceable items. "I lost my mom's necklace that had ashes in it. My grandbaby's half-brother passed away in May, we lost his ashes," Tammy Crow said. The house fire on Saturday occurred on Wyatt Lane and The post Faulty wires result in family losing entire home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Missouri Task Force 1 returns home after two-week deployment in Florida
COLUMBIA − Missouri Task Force 1 returned home Wednesday afternoon, 13 days after the unit was deployed to Fort Myers Beach, Florida, to help with hurricane recovery. The crew of 55 firefighters was demobilized from that location on Sunday, Oct. 9, after helping locals recover from the damages caused by Hurricane Ian.
kwos.com
No CRT in JCMO schools
Many Jefferson City school parents were up in arms back last year when then Superintendent Larry Linthacum said a theoretical classroom discussion on current events could have included students talking about Critical Race Theory as a way to generate dialogue. Superintendent Bryan McGraw joined us on Wake Up Mid – Missouri …
KOMU
League of Women Voters co-hosts election forum for Boone County candidates
COLUMBIA - The League of Women Voters and Columbia Public Library co-sponsored an election forum on Wednesday night. Several community members attended in-person at the library, while others joined via Zoom. The purpose of the forum is to allow the community to hear from candidates who are running in several...
KOMU
Voluntary Action Center collecting clothing items for winter
COLUMBIA - Voluntary Action Center (VAC) will kick off Winter Warm Up, a modified version of the former Warm Up Columbia on Oct. 17. With this change, VAC says it is better able to serve the needs of individuals and families in our community. VAC will collect clean, gently used...
KOMU
Jefferson City Fire Department responds to structural fire
JEFFERSON CITY - On Wednesday afternoon, the Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a reported structural fire at a single family residence in the 1100 block of Cordell St. A total of 19 personnel responded to the incident along with one ambulance and 2 chief officers from Cole County Emergency...
Lake Regional Pharmacy consolidates locations
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Lake Regional Pharmacy revealed on Monday that it plans to reduce its amount of pharmacy locations, according to a press release. Pharmacies in Lake Ozark (1870 Bagnell Dam Blvd.) and Laurie (156 Missouri Blvd,) will close at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Clinic and therapy sites will remain open at these The post Lake Regional Pharmacy consolidates locations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Columbia police investigating suspicious death on High Quest Drive
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police were dispatched to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive at 3:40 p.m. for a welfare check. While checking the residence, police began to investigate a suspicious death. Neighbors claim two women lived in the house. "The circumstances surrounding the death have been proven to...
kjluradio.com
Columbia man sentenced for stealing Centralia dump truck after armed robbery
A Columbia man pleads guilty to using a stolen dump truck as a getaway vehicle. It was last Friday when Jonathan Morrow pleaded down to one count of stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to ten years on the stealing charge and seven years on the tampering charge. The court also gave him credit for 162 days he’d already served.
939theeagle.com
Columbia getting its third ALDI grocery store in highly-visible location
One of America’s fastest-growing retailers is building its third Columbia grocery store near the Wal-Mart on Conley, close to Highway 63. Officials at the city familiar with the site tell 939 the Eagle that a new ALDI is what is being built in that highly-visible location. ALDI currently has two Columbia stores: on East Green Meadows road and on the Business Loop.
