FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
greenepublishing.com
Farm Tour 2022: A free family weekend October 15-16
The 15th Annual Farm Tour takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16. It features 40 farms across North Florida and South Georgia, with dozens of vendors. Many stops on the tour are just down the road in Jefferson and Madison Counties. Last year, more than 15,000 people hit the road to see a wide range of agricultural operations in our area. The 2022 tour promises to inspire just as many people to get out to discover or revisit the people and places that produce our food.
WALB 10
City of Valdosta hosts annual Taste of Downtown event
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Valdosta held the perfect event to start the weekend. The Taste of Downtown event on Thursday featured live music, a wristband that can get you two free drinks, a punch card, and even a menu with discounted prices to participating restaurants. “We are just getting...
Farm Share to stage food distribution in Havana Saturday
Farm Share said in a news release Thursday that it will stage a food distribution event Saturday with Blessings of Hope at 711 North Main Street in Havana.
ecbpublishing.com
When Heaven holds a foot race
Life for James Wiley Roe began much like any other boy. He was born on Aug. 21, 1921, in Jefferson County at the “Old Cobb Place,” a local saw-mill camp that was owned and operated by J.R. Hughes. When James was just 18 months old, however, he fell ill to a mysterious disease that affected his mobility severely, and the young boy suffered fever, fatigue, vomiting and stiffness in his neck and limbs. Local doctors were helpless to cure little James, and could do little to provide his worried parents with answers as to what was causing his afflictions.
Group behind Slim Chickens working to support area charities
A Tallahassee-based team is working to support Big Bend charities by building up new businesses. Their latest project is called Slim Chickens.
greenepublishing.com
Join Madison Coffee Company for their grand opening
Madison Coffee Company will hold their grand opening and ribbon cutting on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. The Madison Coffee Company is a new business to Madison where they are providing goods such as coffee, baked goods, protein shakes, smoothies and more. Madison's newest business is owned by Geraldo and Christine Rodriquez and is located at 375 NE Marion St., in Madison. All are welcome to come out and celebrate the grand opening.
Florida Teen Attacked By Shark Reunites With Flight Crew That Cared For, Transported Her
On June 30 of 2022, Addison Bethea, of Perry, Florida, was attacked by a shark while scalloping off of Keaton Beach. Addison was scalloping when she was bitten by a shark estimated to be about 9 feet in length. The shark was aggressive and attacked
thefamuanonline.com
Ranking Tacos goes from food truck to restaurant
Rankin Tacos is a family owned Mexican-American restaurant that has been serving the Tallahassee community since February 2020. The restaurant features three dining areas that include traditional booth seating, a covered patio and lawn deck that also serves as the host site for events such as live shows and luncheons.
FDOT issues Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Oct. 16
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
WCTV
Former Gadsden County Judge Stewart Parsons dies
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) – Stewart Parsons, a Gadsden County judge who retired in 2015, has died unexpectedly. The County says it has lowered flags to half-staff in honor of Parsons. Flags will remain lowered until Parsons is laid to rest. Arrangements have not been announced.
WCTV
Tallahassee woman working to help family start over after Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lives changed forever two weeks ago Wednesday, after Hurricane Ian made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm. For the millions of families impacted, the recovery journey is just beginning. A Tallahassee woman knows that all too well, watching from afar as her mother and 10-year-old...
ecbpublishing.com
Oops! They did it again!
As folks approached the Courthouse Circle on their way home acfrom work around sunset on Tuesday, Oct. 11, they encountered the flashing blue lights of law enforcement vehicles blocking off the lanes and rerouting traffic. The roundabout was still blocked when, about an hour later, the pottery class at Jefferson Arts ended and some of its members headed east on Highway 90. Even after 8 p.m. as candidate forums wrapped up inside the courthouse and the attendees crossed over the circle to their cars, the intersection of Jefferson and Washington Streets remained impassible.
iheart.com
Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Florida
When it comes to finding the next home, people are thinking about how to stretch their dollar. With a rapidly-changing housing market, Americans are on the hunt for comfortable places for both their lifestyle and their budget. That's why HomeSnacks unveiled their 2022 lists of the cheapest places to live for every state.
Two men dead following single vehicle accident on I-10 in Gadsden County
Two men are dead following a vehicle accident on Interstate 10 in Gadsden County Friday night. For an unknown reason, the tractor trailer maneuvered from the outside lane into the inside lane.
ecbpublishing.com
Willie James “Bubba” Geathers
Willie James "Bubba" Geathers passed on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at New Bethel M.B. Church in Waukeenah, with burial in Springfield Cemetery in Lloyd. Viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at 1215 N. Jefferson St. in Monticello. Tillman of Monticello (850-997-5553) is serving the family. Mr. Geathers was a retired logger, avid fisherman and a member of New Bethel. Survivors include his children, Emma G. Hall, Minnie G. Merritt, Emily G. (Roscoe) Greene, Claretha G. Ross and Frances G. (Frank) Hargrove, and Noble and Solomon Geathers; siblings, Charlie and Ollie Hughes, and Aline Johnson; 24 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren and countless other relatives and friends.
WCTV
Cauzican Pet Care shares three pets up for adoption
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Cauzican Foster Dogs host an event every Saturday at Pet Smart to try to get their pets adopted. For more information, you can visit Cauzican Care’s Facebook at this link.
Leon County Commission to Consider 244 Unit Multi-Family Project on Cawthon Property
On October 11, the Leon County Commission will consider an item on their agenda designed to “conditionally approve” the Cawthon Multi-Family Residential development and its “development plan application.” The location of the new development is on Bannerman Road southeast of Glenoak Trail. The development will be adjacent to a commercial project, which will consist of […]
WCTV
20 years after mother and son vanished in south Georgia, family is still searching
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Thursday marks twenty years since a young mother and her son vanished in South Georgia. Then 25-year-old Paula Wade and her 3-year-old son Brandon Wade disappeared on October 13, 2002. There were no clues at their apartment, a complex that was then called ‘The Commons and that is now known as ‘The Gables of St. Augustine’ located 1415 St Augustine Road in Valdosta.
franklincounty.news
Defendants convicted in long-term drug trafficking investigation in Franklin and Gulf Counties
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA — Sentencing the last of 16 defendants, federal prosecutors concluded prosecution of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization operating primarily within Franklin and Gulf Counties. The convictions and sentences were announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida on October 14. “Cooperative...
WALB 10
1 injured in Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department. The incident happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m. Police said one person is in custody for questioning. The person shot was taken to a...
