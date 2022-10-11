ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaley Cuoco Opens Up About Her Pixie Cut on The Big Bang Theory: ‘That Decision Bit Me in the Ass’

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, a new book from Grand Central Publishing available Tuesday, October 11, the cast and producers of the hit sitcom reunited for over 120 hours of interviews with Glamour senior editor Jessica Radloff to talk about life on-and-off screen. In this exclusive excerpt, Kaley Cuoco (Penny Hofstadter) opens up about her much-discussed pixie cut in 2014 and the surprising lesson she learned after making the chop.
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
People

'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Jax Taylor Says Being Full-Time Dad to Son Cruz 'Really Saved My Life'

The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed son Cruz in April 2021 Jax Taylor can't believe how much fatherhood has changed his life. The Vanderpump Rules alum, 43, recently appeared on Dear Media's Scheananigans With Scheana Shay where he talked about how he went from being "a partier" to being a devoted father to son Cruz Michael, whom he shares with wife Brittany Cartwright, 33. "I was not into this whole life I'm having now," Taylor said of himself before marriage and his son's birth. "If you ask anybody I know or anyone knows me...
epicstream.com

Ben Affleck Not Happy With His 3-Month Marriage to Jennifer Lopez? Jennifer Garner’s Ex-husband Allegedly Required to Change His Style, Ditch Smoking by His Wife

Ben Affleck is allegedly unhappy with how his three-month marriage to Jennifer Lopez has turned out. During a recent outing with his son, Samuel, Affleck reportedly looked as though he was deep in thought and had a hard time smiling. Ben Affleck Is Struggling In His Marriage To Jennifer Lopez?
Daily Mail

Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt, 41, is strapped down on a stretcher and taken to hospital in NYC after 'outburst where he threw objects'... two months after arrest for punching man

Actor Michael Pitt was seen strapped down to a stretcher and taken to a hospital in New York on Friday after an emotional outburst. The star, who is best known for his work on Boardwalk Empire, had a public meltdown on a Brooklyn street which involved him throwing objects, TMZ claimed, which caused onlookers to call the police.
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
HollywoodLife

David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College

“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
