Kaley Cuoco Opens Up About Her Pixie Cut on The Big Bang Theory: ‘That Decision Bit Me in the Ass’
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, a new book from Grand Central Publishing available Tuesday, October 11, the cast and producers of the hit sitcom reunited for over 120 hours of interviews with Glamour senior editor Jessica Radloff to talk about life on-and-off screen. In this exclusive excerpt, Kaley Cuoco (Penny Hofstadter) opens up about her much-discussed pixie cut in 2014 and the surprising lesson she learned after making the chop.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Debuts Her Baby Bump: See Her Precious Pic With Tom Pelphrey
Watch: Kaley Cuoco Says BF Tom Pelphrey "Saved Me in All the Ways" Kaley Cuoco's baby bump pictures are out of this universe. The Big Bang Theory alum showed off her baby bump on social media for the first time while announcing she is expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey.
‘Little House on the Prairie’: This Star Died Days Before His Final Episode Aired
Little House on the Prairie featured many of our favorite actors. One actor died a few days before his last episode aired. Here's what we know.
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
‘NCIS’: Mark Harmon’s Wife Pam Dawber Receives Sad News of Former Colleague’s Death
Mark Harmon’s wife, Pam Dawber, faced some hard news this week when she learned that her friend and co-creator of Mork & Mindy, Dale McRaven, passed away. McRaven died at his home in Los Angeles on September 5 following complications from lung cancer, according to his son, David McRaven. He was 83.
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos
Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
Chicago Med fans furious after star’s surprise exit during season 8 premiere and blast show’s ‘abrupt cast changes’
CHICAGO Med fans have been left heartbroken after a fan-favorite cast member made a surprise exit during the season 8 premiere. Viewers are furious as the star had not been on the show for long, making the departure feel “abrupt.”. During Wednesday’s season 8 premiere of Chicago Med, fans...
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
'Hot Mess' Drew Barrymore Had Screaming Off-Air Meltdown Before Taping Talk Show Episode
Talk about waking up on the wrong side of the bed. Taping for Drew Barrymore's recent episode of her talk show was anything but a typical day at the office, with the actress seemingly losing her cool before the cameras rolled. According to an insider, Barrymore arrived to set late...
Trace Adkins Recalls Nearly Dying When His Ex-Wife Shot Him In 1994: “It Was What My Hunting Buddies Call A ‘Kill Shot'”
For those of y’all who are into both country music and soap operas, there’s a pretty good chance you’ve either heard about, or began watching Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon’s new TV series Monarch. We’re only two episodes in so far, but we already have a...
'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Jax Taylor Says Being Full-Time Dad to Son Cruz 'Really Saved My Life'
The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed son Cruz in April 2021 Jax Taylor can't believe how much fatherhood has changed his life. The Vanderpump Rules alum, 43, recently appeared on Dear Media's Scheananigans With Scheana Shay where he talked about how he went from being "a partier" to being a devoted father to son Cruz Michael, whom he shares with wife Brittany Cartwright, 33. "I was not into this whole life I'm having now," Taylor said of himself before marriage and his son's birth. "If you ask anybody I know or anyone knows me...
epicstream.com
Ben Affleck Not Happy With His 3-Month Marriage to Jennifer Lopez? Jennifer Garner’s Ex-husband Allegedly Required to Change His Style, Ditch Smoking by His Wife
Ben Affleck is allegedly unhappy with how his three-month marriage to Jennifer Lopez has turned out. During a recent outing with his son, Samuel, Affleck reportedly looked as though he was deep in thought and had a hard time smiling. Ben Affleck Is Struggling In His Marriage To Jennifer Lopez?
GMA’s Sam Champion shuts down Robin Roberts’ request and walks off set as he juggles weatherman job & DWTS gig
GOOD Morning America meteorologist Sam Champion has shut down his co-host Robin Roberts' request for a specific dance. He walked off the set as he told her that he can barely move around the space. On Monday's show, Robin talked about a tennis player that was set to join them...
International Business Times
Malia Obama Enjoys Stroll With Rumored Boyfriend Dawit Eklund After Rory Farquharson Split
Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund are fueling romance rumors with another outing. Obama, 24, and Eklund, 33, were photographed taking a stroll together in New York City Monday. In snaps published by Page Six, the former first daughter was dressed casually in an oversized denim shirt, beige...
Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt, 41, is strapped down on a stretcher and taken to hospital in NYC after 'outburst where he threw objects'... two months after arrest for punching man
Actor Michael Pitt was seen strapped down to a stretcher and taken to a hospital in New York on Friday after an emotional outburst. The star, who is best known for his work on Boardwalk Empire, had a public meltdown on a Brooklyn street which involved him throwing objects, TMZ claimed, which caused onlookers to call the police.
Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’
Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College
“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
The Bold and the Beautiful Star Heather Tom Suffers a Deep Loss
Heather Tom had some sad personal news to share. Bold and the Beautiful Star Heather Tom Suffers a Deep LossSoap Hub. Heather Tom shared some sad news recently. The Bold and the Beautiful actress had to say goodbye to a long-time member of her family.
