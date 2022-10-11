PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by William L. Jeffcoat and Linda L. Jeffcoat, husband and wife for and during their joint lives, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for American Advisors Group, on March 25, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 2014 Page 16450; the undersigned Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on September 1, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Commencing at the Northwest corner of Northeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 29, Township 19 North, Range 20 East, thence North 88 degrees 00 minutes East 206.0 feet for the Point of Beginning. Thence continue North 88 degrees 00 minutes East 620 feet, thence South 2 degrees 00 minutes East 140 feet, thence South 88 degrees 00 minutes West 620 feet, thence North 2 degrees 00 minutes West 140 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said parcel of land lies in the Northeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 29, Township 19 North, Range 20 East. Also, an easement for a 25 feet road in ingress and egress to the above described property, described as commencing at the Northwest corner of Northeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 29, Township 19 North, Range 20 East, thence continue North 88 degrees 00 minutes East 826.0 feet for the Point of Beginning. Thence continue North 88 degrees 00 minutes East 888 feet to the West Right-of-Way line of a County paved road, thence go in a Southerly direction along said Right-of-Way line 25 feet, thence South 88 degrees 00 minutes West 888 feet, thence North 2 degrees 00 minutes West 25 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said parcel of land lies in the Northeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 and the Northwest 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 29, Township 19 North, Range 20 East. Said property is one and the same as property conveyed by Deed Card 13183 and encumbered by Mortgage recorded in RLPY Bk 2014 Page 16450.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1901 Pleasant Hill Road , Wetumpka, AL 36092. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from September 1, 2022 until October 4, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from October 4, 2022 until December 14, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama. Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 22-04976 Wetumpka Herald:Oct. 12, 2022 22-04976.

