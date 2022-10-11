Read full article on original website
Wetumpka Herald
Edgewood Academy playing for home playoff seeding
Coming off a huge region win over Macon East, the Edgewood Academy football team now has an even bigger game in front of it. Edgewood Academy hosts Hooper Academy this Friday night in an AISA AA Region 1 matchup. The Wildcats, which are 3-4 overall and 2-2 in region play, can clinch a first-round home playoff game with the win. Edgewood has not hosted a first-round playoff game since 2019 and have played all three playoff games (1-2) on the road since Chad Michael took over as head coach in 2020.
wdhn.com
Plenty of activities are on tap for Homecoming at Troy’s football game Saturday
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — This Saturday, homecoming takes over Veterans Memorial Stadium as Troy hosts Texas State. The football game kicks off at 2:30 but the fun begins long before that. The homecoming parade is set for 10 a.m. when the University will announce the winners of the Queen...
Wetumpka Herald
Stanhope Elmore volleyball trying for sixth straight postseason appearance
The Stanhope Elmore volleyball team is hoping to make the playoffs for the sixth straight season on Thursday. Stanhope Elmore, which is the No. 2 seed in the AHSAA Class 6A, Region 3 volleyball tournament, plays No. 3 seed Carver Montgomery on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in the semifinals of the area tournament.
Wetumpka Herald
BAKER'S DOZEN: Elmore County volleyball wins 13th straight area championship
The Elmore County volleyball team continued its 13-year run of dominance on Wednesday night. The Lady Panthers swept past Holtville and Marbury, both by a score of 3-0, to claim the AHSAA Class 5A, Area 7 volleyball championship. Elmore County has now won 13 consecutive area championships and the Lady...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher reflects on interference being a factor in final play against Alabama
Jimbo Fisher admits that the final play against Alabama could have been called interference. “They all can. That’s a judgement, that’s their opinion. I’m not going to get into that,” Fisher said on the SEC coaches media teleconference. As the Aggies have a bye week this...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Will Anderson Jr. deflects fan, media criticism of Alabama's struggles: 'We're still the standard'
Will Anderson Jr. said he blocks out the fan and media criticism of Alabama’s struggles this season, and instead focuses on the task at hand. So while fans and media may focus on close calls against Texas and Texas A&M, Anderson said Alabama is still playing to its goal.
WAPT
JSU has the answer to the question, Who Is SWAC?
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders believes his team is SWAC because they are undefeated so far this season and have been dominant. That very well could be all the answer you need to the question Who is SWAC? Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr said that during his postgame press conference following an unsavory interaction between himself and Coach Prime after JSU defeated them 26-12 on their homecoming.
Bryce Young injury update on ‘progress’ made in practice for Tennessee
**Update from Wednesday evening: Bryce Young ‘on a pitch count’ in Alabama practice. The search for breadcrumbs in Nick Saban’s comments about Bryce Young’s injured right shoulder continues as Alabama hits the midweek point of Tennessee prep. After sitting out last week’s win over Texas A&M,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy explains the circumstances behind the timing of Bryan Harsin leaving Auburn
Greg McElroy is well aware of the perception around Bryan Harsin at Auburn, and admitted in the latest episode of his “Always College Football” podcast that Harsin is likely the next coach to be fired, at least that’s the consensus around college football. There’s one major hold...
Look: Alabama Football Star Posts A Cryptic Message
Alabama DB Eli Ricks posted a cryptic message to his Instagram story ahead of this weekend's game vs. Tennessee after limited playing time since transferring from LSU. In his story, Ricks shared a photo of himself in a Tigers uniform soundtracked by the song "Test & Recognise" by Seekae. With the lyrics:
WVNews
No. 3 Alabama braces for big road test at No. 6 Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel recognizes the enormous opportunity awaiting his sixth-ranked Volunteers only too well. The No. 6 Volunteers host No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) on Saturday, and it's the first time since 1989 that both have been unbeaten going into the Third Saturday of October rivalry game. Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) is trying to crack college football's elite for the first time since 2006, when the Vols last beat Alabama.
WATCH: Tennessee assistants Jerry Mack and Rodney Garner preview Alabama
Tennessee running backs coach Jerry Mack and defensive line coach Rodney Garner met with the media on Tuesday morning to preview Saturday's big game between No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) and No. 6 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC). Here's what they had to say about the SEC's game of the week that will be broadcast on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Wetumpka Herald
22-04976
PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by William L. Jeffcoat and Linda L. Jeffcoat, husband and wife for and during their joint lives, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for American Advisors Group, on March 25, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 2014 Page 16450; the undersigned Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on September 1, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Commencing at the Northwest corner of Northeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 29, Township 19 North, Range 20 East, thence North 88 degrees 00 minutes East 206.0 feet for the Point of Beginning. Thence continue North 88 degrees 00 minutes East 620 feet, thence South 2 degrees 00 minutes East 140 feet, thence South 88 degrees 00 minutes West 620 feet, thence North 2 degrees 00 minutes West 140 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said parcel of land lies in the Northeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 29, Township 19 North, Range 20 East. Also, an easement for a 25 feet road in ingress and egress to the above described property, described as commencing at the Northwest corner of Northeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 29, Township 19 North, Range 20 East, thence continue North 88 degrees 00 minutes East 826.0 feet for the Point of Beginning. Thence continue North 88 degrees 00 minutes East 888 feet to the West Right-of-Way line of a County paved road, thence go in a Southerly direction along said Right-of-Way line 25 feet, thence South 88 degrees 00 minutes West 888 feet, thence North 2 degrees 00 minutes West 25 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said parcel of land lies in the Northeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 and the Northwest 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 29, Township 19 North, Range 20 East. Said property is one and the same as property conveyed by Deed Card 13183 and encumbered by Mortgage recorded in RLPY Bk 2014 Page 16450.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1901 Pleasant Hill Road , Wetumpka, AL 36092. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from September 1, 2022 until October 4, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from October 4, 2022 until December 14, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama. Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 22-04976 Wetumpka Herald:Oct. 12, 2022 22-04976.
alabamanews.net
Dallas Co. Mourns Loss of Central Alabama Fair Manager
The Selma-Dallas County community is mourning the sudden loss of one the area’s most prominent civic leaders. John T. Haskell managed the Central Alabama Fair for more than a decade — and used it to help countless people in need. Haskell was the driving force behind the Central...
WSFA
Milo’s plans Thursday grand opening in Clanton
CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - Milo’s Hamburgers will begin welcoming customers at its new location in Clanton Thursday. The restaurant is the Birmingham-based chain’s 24th location in Alabama. It will offer dine-in and drive-thru services. Officials said during it’s first week of business in Clanton, Milo’s will donate 20...
Wetumpka Herald
COMPLETION
PUBLIC NOTICE GMC Blue Service, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Elmore County Public Works Building (Re-Roofing) for the Elmore County Commission, Owner, and have made request for final statement of said Contract. Project Title: Elmore County Public Works Building (Re-Roofing) Owner: Elmore County Commission 100 E. Commerce Street, Suite 200 Wetumpka, Alabama 36092 Contractor: GMC Blue Service, Inc. 6062 Buford Hwy, Ste 207 Norcross, GA 30071 Property Location: Elmore County Public Works Building 155 County Shop Rd Wetumpka, AL 36092 Roof Consultant: Roof Asset Management, Inc. 4950 Woodfield Dr. Millbrook, AL 36054 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 12, 19, 26 and Nov. 2, 2022 COMPLETION.
WSFA
Alabama National Fair, Autauga County Fair closed Wednesday due to weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair and Autauga County Fair will not open Wednesday due to inclement weather, according to officials. The Alabama National Fair is expected to reopen Thursday for Senior Day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a $2 admission with a non-perishable food item for the Montgomery Area Food Bank. Carnivals and rides will open at 3 p.m. Thursday.
alabamawx.com
EXPIRED Severe T-Storm Warning — Parts of Barbour, Bullock, Macon, Russell Co. Until 4:15 pm
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Northeastern Bullock County in southeastern Alabama…. Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama…. Northeastern Barbour County in southeastern Alabama…. Western Russell County in southeastern Alabama…. * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 326 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Guerryton,...
Wetumpka Herald
22-07618
PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Rachel Peden, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Real Estate Funding Corporation, on February 21, 2020, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 2020 Page 11458 and being modified in RLPY Book 2022 Page 50614; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on November 21, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Commence at the Northeast corner of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 12, Township 18 North, Range 21 East, thence South 00 degrees 04 minutes East 26.9 feet to the concrete marker on the North right of way of Patton Street; thence in the Southwest direction along said right of way 1322 feet to a 1/2 inch pipe at the intersection of the West right of way of Thornton Street and the North right of way of Patton Street and the Point of Beginning: thence North 31 degrees 25 minutes 58 seconds West a distance of 200.62 feet along the West right of way of Thornton Street to a 1/2 inch pipe; thence leaving said right of way of said Thornton Street, South 58 degrees 01 minutes 51 seconds West a distance of 150.77 feet to a point; thence South 31 degrees 25 minutes 52 seconds East a distance of 205.61 feet to an iron pin; S. D. Martin, 11726, on the North right of way of Patton Street; thence North 56 degrees 07 minutes 57 seconds East a distance of 150.78 feet along said right of way to the Point of Beginning. Said parcel lying in the West 1/2 of Section 12, Township 18 North, Range 21 East, Elmore County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 31 Thornton St , Tallassee, AL 36078. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 22-07618 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 12, 19 and 26, 2022 22-07618.
thehornettribuneonline.com
University first HBCU in state to receive NCTA certification
Alabama State University has gained another important designation. The Testing and Psychological Services Center (TPSC) has earned “Test Center Certification” by its accrediting organization, the National College Testing Association (NCTA). The certification is in recognition of the centers outstanding testing practices. Alabama State University is the only Historically...
