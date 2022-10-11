Read full article on original website
wilmingtonde.gov
Wilmington Recognizes Outstanding Community Service with its 18th Annual Wilmington Awards and Access Wilmington Awards
Mayor Purzycki and Council President Congo honor outstanding citizens and agencies for accomplishments, community service, and life-long achievements. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, and Council President Ernest “Trippi” Congo, honored six City residents with the 2022 Wilmington Awards and two local organizations with an Access Wilmington Award during a public ceremony last night at the Louis L. Redding City/County Building, 800 North French Street, in Downtown Wilmington.
delawarepublic.org
Community refrigerator program expands to Dover
A community refrigerator program is expanding into Dover — one small-scale response to rising food insecurity across the state. Relying on support from local faith groups and food banks, a new community refrigerator will be available 24 hours a day outside the Westside Family Healthcare clinic in Dover. The...
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington announces parking enforcement overhaul
Wilmington Mayor Purzycki said his office is overhauling the city’s parking enforcement program. The mayor’s office says the revamp includes lowering parking ticket prices from $40 to $25, changing residential parking permits and improving signage and communications with the public. Residents have often complained about the city’s parking...
NBC Philadelphia
Driving Through Delaware? Getting You Around I-95 Closure This Weekend
Give yourself some extra time and plan to take alternate routes this weekend as a stretch of busy Interstate 95 in Wilmington, Delaware, will be closed for road improvements. "Paving, striping and related work between the Exit 8/ US 202 interchange and the 2nd Street on-ramp will require the extended weekend closure of I-95 Southbound through Wilmington," DelDOT said in a news release.
WMDT.com
Delaware Teacher of the Year announced
MILFORD, Del. – A Milford teacher has been named Delaware State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of Lulu Ross Elementary is now the First State’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. Lockwood hopes to use her new position in order to advocate for the betterment of underserved student populations.
PhillyBite
Best Antique Stores in Delaware
- If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find an extensive variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
delawarebusinessnow.com
My take: Groundhog Day and Avelo eying the Wilmington-New Castle Airport
The other day, one of the many rankings that find their way to our Email Inbox showed Delaware with the lowest average fares in the nation. The ranking from a site known as CouponFollow was based on a long-term average that included rare periods when commercial jets flew in and out of Wilmington-New Castle Airport (ILG).
delawarebusinessnow.com
Opinion: Newark parking nearing a tipping point?
The other day, I heard the tale of a work-related trip to Newark that ended in frustration. The driver told me he checked out all the parking lots but could not find a single space. Granted, the story is unusual. I have never struggled to find a parking space in...
WMDT.com
Free community fridge comes to Dover, in effort to combat food insecurity
DOVER, DE- Westside Family Healthcare in Dover unveiled a new free community fridge on Friday, that seeks to provide 24-hour food for those in need in the Dover area. The launching of the fridge is the result of a year-long collaboration between Westside Family Healthcare, Planting for Our Future, and Ubuntu Impact.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware housing assistance program reopens applications
The Delaware Housing Authority reopens applications for its rental assistance program with new guidelines. The Delaware Housing Assistance Program temporarily stopped taking new applications in September, offering the Housing Authority a chance to adjust the program to both new US Treasury policies and rising demand for rental assistance. The program...
Cape Gazette
Lionel Drew Maull, former state trooper
Lionel Drew Maull, “Lonnie,” as he was lovingly known by family and friends, peacefully departed this life Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, after suffering a stroke May 7, 2022. Lonnie was born Oct. 4, 1963, to the late Joseph E. Maull Sr. and...
shorelocalnews.com
Killcohook: A little piece of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river
To drive from New Jersey to Delaware, you don’t have to cross a bridge, or even take a ferry. Just go to Salem County, where seven miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge you’ll find Killcohook, an incorporated area of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river, that is if they’ll let you in.
WDEL 1150AM
Bear woman dubbed "Delaware's Oprah" recognized at Delaware Tech Hispanic Heritage celebration
A native of Mexico has been recognized in Delaware for helping people meet the challenges that she once faced: adjusting to life in a new country. Laura Leos of Bear arrived in the United States with her husband in 2006. Seeking a source of income, she began a home baking business. Leos also started a social media page that became Ventas Latina Delaware.
ajmc.com
Delaware’s ChristianaCare Embeds PCP Care Within the Cancer Center
Winners of the Association of Community Cancer Centers 2022 Innovator Awards, presented at the National Oncology Conference, include a program to embed primary care in a cancer center and an effort to increase compliance with giving patients same-day medication education. With patients who have cancer living longer, building connections between...
WBOC
Police Investigating Possible Shooting in Newark
NEWARL, Md.- Police were on the scene Saturday afternoon for a possible shooting in Newark. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office, along with several other agencies, were called to Basket Switch Rd. for a possible shooting. The scene has since been marked safe. No word on any injuries. There is no...
chescotimes.com
Hank’s Place to reopen in Kennett Sq., Tuesday
Hank’s Place will officially open to the public on Tuesday October 18th at its new location, 201 Birch Street in Kennett Square — in the former home on Kennett Steak and Mushroom. A community staple for over 70 years, Hank’s Place is known for its homestyle cooking, friendly...
WDEL 1150AM
Middletown man charged with home improvement fraud
A Middletown man has been charged in connection with two incidents of home improvement fraud. According to New Castle County Police, the incidents occurred in the Newark-area community of Middle Run Crossing in March and May of this year. One man said he paid 52-year-old Mark Perry more than $17,000 for renovations that were never completed as well as materials that were never purchased. Another main claimed he lost $10,000.
Local family practitioner passes away
Charles “Chuck” Wagner, MD., who operated Milton Family Practice as well as Wagner and Prigg in Milton, passed away on October 8 after a long illness. Dr. Wagner served the Milford and Milton areas as a family practice physician for almost 40 years. Born in Charleston, West Virginia, in December 1944, Wagner was the second of nine children born to ... Read More
WMDT.com
Milford teacher named Delaware 2023 Teacher of the Year
MILFORD, Del. – A fifth-grade teacher from the Milford School District is Delaware’s 2023 State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of LuLu Ross Elementary School now is Delaware’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. She will use her position to advocate for historically underserved populations of students.
McConnells give Ursuline $1.75 million to keep growing
A Wilmington couple was surprised by thunderous cheers when dozens of Ursuline Academy Lower School students gathered to thank the couple for a $1.75 million donation. Paul and Linda McConnell’s gift will be split. The first $1.25 million will be used to create the Paul and Linda McConnell Young Scholars program, which will provide tuition assistance to low-income families in ... Read More
