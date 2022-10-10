Read full article on original website
Donald Trump's Actions During Hurricane Ian Are Raising Eyebrows
Adding to an already turbulent year, Hurricane Ian stirred up another kind of turbulence in the final hours of September 2022. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida with almost unprecedented force, killing at least 14, leaving more than 2 million people without power. News footage shows the Sunshine State looking like a war zone of splintered houses, flooded streets, and torn-up roads, via NBC News. While many residents evacuated their homes ahead of the hurricane, many others stuck it out, either because they underestimated the storm's strength, or because they simply couldn't afford the cost of getting out of town, per The Washington Post.
Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report
Obama in January 2017 said a two-term Trump presidency would be "a problem," according to Bloomberg. The then-president made the statement to a group of reporters in a talk uncovered by a FOIA request. In 2016, Obama backed Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the presidential election. President...
Ex-Obama Speechwriter Tells Democrats The ‘Best Way To Take Down' Donald Trump
Cody Keenan, who was chief speechwriter for former President Barack Obama, has offered what he believes is a surefire way for Democrats to combat Donald Trump. Humor is the key to riling the twice-impeached, one-term and notoriously thin-skinned former president, Keenan suggested on the latest episode of Mediaite podcast “The Interview.”
Trump called a secret Oval Office bathroom the 'Monica Room' and claimed he had to have it remodeled because Obama used it: book
Trump dubbed his "secret bathroom" just off the Oval Office the "Monica Room," according to a new book. The book by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman said that Trump told guests he fully renovated his bathroom after Obama left. Officials later confirmed that the claim wasn't true, and only the toilets...
Did Trump really hide classified documents in his former wife’s grave? Or is the left now as bonkers as the right?
Poor Ivana Trump: even in death she hasn’t been able to escape her ex-husband’s drama. After being found dead at the bottom of her stairs in July, Donald Trump’s first wife suffered the ignominy of being laid to rest near the first hole of Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. Burying someone on a golf course is weird – even for a Trump – and theories immediately began to swirl. New Jersey exempts cemetery land from taxes, so was this a creepy form of tax avoidance? (Short answer: possibly, but it doesn’t make much business sense and seems unlikely.)
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump left office just over a year ago now, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth rememebring what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that brought him to power. Post-election analysis...
Trump's ex-chief of staff told him that 'the public will come to your grave and piss on it' if he didn't lower the flag in honor of McCain's death: book
John Kelly gave Trump a stark warning when he refused to lower flags in honor of John McCain's death. Kelly told Trump that he should reconsider because people will "piss" on his grave, according to an upcoming book. Trump kept flags raised at full staff until pressure from parties caused...
Billy Baldwin, Kathy Griffin, Donald Trump himself and more celebrities react to news of New York's civil fraud lawsuit against the former POTUS
A bombshell. On Sept. 21, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, some of his children and other Trump Organization associates, claiming they inflated the value of Trump properties to get bank loans, or deflated them for tax relief. The AG, a Democrat, called it the "art of the steal." NBC News reported that the 220-page lawsuit alleges more than 200 instances of fraud over 10 years. James's office is seeking approximately $250 million in penalties. "These acts of fraud and misrepresentation were similar in nature, were committed by upper management at the Trump Organization as part of a common endeavor for each annual Statement, and were approved at the highest levels of the Trump Organization — including by Mr. Trump himself," the lawsuit states. On Twitter, James said, "There aren't two sets of laws for people in this nation: former presidents must be held to the same standards as everyday Americans." Following the lawsuit, several celebrities and notable names reacted publicly on Twitter.
Trump privately asked Obama how he got high approval ratings, book says
Trump asked Obama how he kept his approval ratings high in 2016, according to a forthcoming book by NYT's Maggie Haberman. Trump posed the question when the two men first met in the Oval Office after he won the 2016 election. Trump publicly skewered Obama but was privately fixated with...
Donald Trump Slams President Joe Biden For Destroying 'Rule Of Law' With Mar-A-Lago Raid
Former POTUS Donald Trump had some harsh things to say about President Joe Biden this week, accusing him of “destroying the rule of law” as officials look into the more than 300 classified documents that were seized during the raid of his Floridian Mar-a-Lago compound back in August.
Fox News’ own poll says Trump was wrong in Mar-a-Lago paper case
A new Fox News poll shows a solid two-thirds majority of voters believe it was “inappropriate” for former president Donald Trump to have taken a stash of more than 11,000 documents belonging to the government at the end of his term in the White House. The survey also...
Jeb Bush Fires Back at Trump’s Call to Probe His Dead Father
2016 Republican presidential hopeful and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush fired back at Donald Trump’s calls to investigate his late father, former President George H.W. Bush. At a rally Sunday evening in Arizona, Trump claimed that George H.W. Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant.” “They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that, it was quite secure,” Trump added. Late Sunday, the younger of the Bush brothers responded. “I am so confused,” Jeb Bush tweeted. “My dad enjoyed a good Chinese meal and enjoyed the challenge of 7-10 split. What the heck is up with you?” he continued, referencing a bowling outcome where the player has left two pins while eyeing a spare. Dating back to the 2016 campaign, Trump frequently attacked Jeb Bush for being “low energy.”
Jen Psaki dodges question when Hunter Biden story is brought up on MSNBC
During a Sunday appearance on NBC News, former Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki appeared to brush off a question about the federal investigation into the president’s son Hunter Biden.Meet the Press host Kristen Welker discussed news earlier this month that federal agents believe they have enough evidence to potentially bring charges for tax issues and a false statement related to a gun purchase against Hunter Biden, asking Ms Psaki, now an MSNBC analyst, “How large is this looming over the president and Democrats broadly?”The former Biden administration official barely acknowledged the potential charges in her response.“It was a...
Donald Trump is raising money off a "ransacking" in Florida — but it has nothing to do with Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian barreled toward the Gulf Coast, former President Donald Trump emailed his supporters about a very different situation in Florida — the FBI raid of his home, Mar-a-Lago. "It has already been proven that so much has been wrongfully taken," Trump said in the email. "It was...
Trump said making new secret 'rich friends' was the thing he liked best about the presidency, book says
Former President Donald Trump said that the "rich friends" he secretly made while in office had made his term in the White House worth it, according to new extracts from a book by The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. In extracts from the book, "Confidence Man," published in the Atlantic...
In Mar-a-Lago case, Trump reportedly told lawyer to mislead Archives
In the world surrounding Donald Trump, Alex Cannon is not a figure with an especially high profile, but it’s a safe bet the former president knows who he is. After all, Cannon started working for the Trump Organization in 2015, and worked for the Republican’s 2016 campaign. With...
Bret Baier presses ex-CIA intel officer standing by Hunter Biden 'Russian info' letter: 'It wasn't true'
David Priess, a former CIA officer, joined 'Special Report' to defend his signing of the letter positing Hunter's laptop could have been a Russian info campaign.
Trumps Cut Price on Florida Rental That Includes Access to Mar-a-Lago Beach Club
The monthly rental price that the Trump family is asking for their Mar-a-Lago-adjacent beachfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, has just been dropped to $195,000—and it comes with access to the Mar-a-Lago Beach Club next door. The Bermuda-style spread has long been a piece of the family property portfolio...
Trump Aide Caught on Security Camera Moving Boxes at Mar-a-Lago: Report
An aide to Donald Trump was seen on a security camera moving storage boxes at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence. According to The New York Times, Walt Nauta was spotted transferring the boxes from a storage room both before and after the Justice Department issued a subpoena in May requesting the return of all classified material and documents retained by Trump after he left the White House. It is unclear if Nauta is the same aide in as The Washington Post’s Wednesday report, which says an unnamed staffer moved boxes “at the specific direction of the former president.” According to the Times, “it is not clear whether that employee was Mr. Nauta, and a person familiar with the matter and with Mr. Trump’s orbit said it could be a different staff member.” The Times said the footage “showed Walt Nauta, a former military aide who left the White House and then went to work for Mr. Trump at Mar-a-Lago, moving boxes from a storage room that became a focus of the Justice Department’s investigation, according to the people briefed on the matter.” It is unclear if those boxes are the same that were picked up by the FBI during its Aug. 8 search.
