Best tight end in college football? Impact of Brock Bowers goes well beyond UGA football box score

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 4 days ago
Marcus Freeman had an interesting tweet on Sunday morning. The Notre Dame head coach was fresh off a 28-20 win over BYU. He took the time to try and tout his tight end Michael Mayer.

The Notre Dame junior caught 11 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns. That kind of performance elicitedthe following tweet from Freeman, in which he declared Mayer the best tight end in the sport.

Mayer is an unquestionably great tight end. He’s Notre Dame’s best player and he’s likely going to hear his name called on the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft.

But best tight end in college football? Not so Brock-Bowers-in-the-open-field, my friend.

Bowers and Mayer have each found the endzone five times this season. Mayer’s have all come via touchdown catches, while Bowers has two via the air and three via the ground.

Mayer has 33 receptions on the season, while Bowers has just 25 catches in carries. But Bowers has been far more productive in his touches, totaling 460 yards. Mayer has a total of 351 all-purpose yards.

The Notre Dame tight end had his best game of the season on Bowers’ least productive effort. He had just two catches for 36 yards on the afternoon, both season-low totals.

#College Football#Uga#Nfl Draft#Box Score#American Football#Byu#Notre Dame#Brock Bowers In#Cox Media Group
Commanders QB Carson Wentz broke a finger in TNF, availability unknown

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is back in the news this week. Appearing to be in pain during a Thursday Night Football win against the Chicago Bears, the quarterback completed 12 of his 22 pass attempts for 99 passing yards and notably trucked Bears linebacker Roquan Smith. Now multiple Saturday reports confirm that Wentz sustained a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand specifically.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bold fantasy football predictions for Week 6

Our analysts reveal their boldest fantasy predictions for Week 6. Which will come to pass?. Hope you sold high on CEH... Andy Behrens: This is the week the sell-high window on Clyde Edwards-Helaire officially closes, friends. He's coming off a game in which he was stonewalled by the Raiders and he's about to face Buffalo, the NFL's second-ranked run defense. CEH was emphatically outplayed by Jerick McKinnon last week (and arguably by Isiah Pacheco the week before) and he's essentially been a part-time player all year; he's played more than 50 percent of the Chiefs' offensive snaps in only one game this season. This is the week Edwards-Helaire drops from the year-to-date top 10 at RB. Against the Bills, he's finishing outside the position's top 25.
NFL
Packers G Jon Runyan Jr. fined $5K by his father, NFL VP of rules Jon Runyan

What's the heaviest punishment you've ever received from your parents? Green Bay Packers guard Jon Runyan Jr. might have you beat. The third-year player was fined $5,215 for leg-whipping an opponent during last week's game against the New York Giants in London, according to ESPN. Like every NFL player, Runyan received a letter explaining the discipline and warning further offense would mean escalating sanctions.
GREEN BAY, WI
AP Source: Brady could be fined for apparent kick of Jarrett

The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tampa Bay's Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP...
ATLANTA, GA
