Electronics

PC Magazine

Zuckerberg Finally Adds Legs to His Metaverse

The most requested feature is finally coming to Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse: Legs. That may sound odd. But the avatars in Meta’s main social VR app Horizon Worlds move along without any human-looking legs. Instead, avatars float around with no lower body. The reason why is because movable, walking...
TechRadar

Become Iron Man with your Oculus Quest 2: the game reveals at Meta Connect 2022

The Meta Connect 2022 keynote is all wrapped up and it was full of big VR announcements. Alongside the full reveal of the Meta Quest Pro (formerly Project Cambria), Meta announced that several new titles and game updates are coming to Meta’s best VR headsets. So whether you’re looking to pick up the new Meta Quest Pro, or are already in love with your Oculus Quest 2, you’ll be able to enjoy everything that was shown off.
itechpost.com

All Youtube Users Will Get a Handle: Here's What You Have to Know

Our online identities are mostly more about our usernames than our actual names. Platforms across social media like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Reddit, and more, use handles to identify a user better in a more direct way using its uniqueness. Looking back, YouTube is the platform that's left to not...
KTVZ

Why Meta’s virtual-reality avatars are finally getting legs

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Why is it so hard to build a metaverse avatar — a visual representation of ourselves in the digital world — that walks on two legs? A cartoonish digital version of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled his new avatar legs and jumped up and down at a virtual-reality event Tuesday. Early avatar models introduced by Meta, as well as Microsoft, have been ridiculed for appearing as legless, waist-up bodies floating around their virtual worlds. That’s in part because tech companies have been eager to show off their progress in building out virtual-reality environments while still working on the technical challenges of making avatars more human-like and realistic.
CNET

Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg showed his full avatar, which now has legs, in real-time for the first time after Meta was slammed for poor graphics

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg debuted the new metaverse avatars at the company's Connect conference. Zuckerberg's avatar featured legs, which he said was "probably the most requested feature." The company also announced a new $1,499 Quest Pro virtual reality headset, and new partnerships. Mark Zuckerberg debuted his new avatar in real-time...
Vox

The $1,500 ticket to Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, released its long-awaited new virtual reality headset on Tuesday during Meta Connect, its annual developer conference. The new headset, called the Quest Pro, is a high-end device meant to have functionality rivaling a computer. In his keynote on Tuesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg called the new device “the next major step for VR” and “an important milestone on the path to building the metaverse.”
Ars Technica

Meta continues to shovel money into the growing VR gaming segment

Meta's Connect keynote presentation Tuesday afternoon spent a lot of time talking about how virtual reality—and the coming high-end Quest Pro headset—would help revolutionize the future of work and socializing. But the company also spent a lot of time talking up the gaming sector that has so far been the primary use case driving the relative market success of the Quest 2 headset.
CNET

nationalinterest.org

Zuckerberg’s Metaverse Is off to a Rough Start

Last year Mark Zuckerberg made a big gamble and staked the future of Facebook on the metaverse, even changing his firm’s name to Meta. Now, the New York Times has published a report on the company’s struggles in developing its metaverse plans. “Meta has spent billions of dollars...
ZDNet

Everything Meta just revealed at its Meta Connect 2022 event

Meta's Connect 2022 event played home to the expected debut of its Quest Pro headset. While the oft-leaked product likely surprised no one, the company's focus on the enterprise and business applications of the new hardware might have disappointed VR gamers hoping for some cutting-edge hardware they could call their own.
CNET

