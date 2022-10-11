Read full article on original website
I’ve tried Mark Zuckerberg’s new Meta Quest Pro VR face-tracking headset – it left me shocked
MARK Zuckerberg has unveiled a brand new virtual reality headset that can track your eyes and face. The high-end Meta Quest Pro is the latest set of VR goggles to come out of Facebook's parent company – and I've already tried it. For months, we've been hearing about a...
Mark Zuckerberg defended the $1,500 price tag for Meta's new VR headset as 'break-even', adding that Apple charges 'as much as it can' for hardware
Mark Zuckerberg called out Apple for profiteering off its tech gadgets in a podcast interview on Tuesday.
PC Magazine
Zuckerberg Finally Adds Legs to His Metaverse
The most requested feature is finally coming to Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse: Legs. That may sound odd. But the avatars in Meta’s main social VR app Horizon Worlds move along without any human-looking legs. Instead, avatars float around with no lower body. The reason why is because movable, walking...
Business Insider
Some Meta employees call key metaverse projects 'make Mark happy' as a nod to Mark Zuckerberg's changing priorities, report says
Some Meta staff refer to certain metaverse projects as "make Mark happy," the NYT reported. "Make Mark happy" was shortened into the acronym "MMH," two Meta employees told the NYT. Mark Zuckerberg has changed his priorities one year on since rebranding Facebook to Meta, per NYT. Two workers at tech...
Mark Zuckerberg urged Meta staff to have virtual meetings when many of them didn't have VR headsets, report says
Meta employees rushed to buy VR headsets and set them up before managers realized, a source told The New York Times.
TechRadar
Become Iron Man with your Oculus Quest 2: the game reveals at Meta Connect 2022
The Meta Connect 2022 keynote is all wrapped up and it was full of big VR announcements. Alongside the full reveal of the Meta Quest Pro (formerly Project Cambria), Meta announced that several new titles and game updates are coming to Meta’s best VR headsets. So whether you’re looking to pick up the new Meta Quest Pro, or are already in love with your Oculus Quest 2, you’ll be able to enjoy everything that was shown off.
itechpost.com
All Youtube Users Will Get a Handle: Here's What You Have to Know
Our online identities are mostly more about our usernames than our actual names. Platforms across social media like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Reddit, and more, use handles to identify a user better in a more direct way using its uniqueness. Looking back, YouTube is the platform that's left to not...
KTVZ
Why Meta’s virtual-reality avatars are finally getting legs
MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Why is it so hard to build a metaverse avatar — a visual representation of ourselves in the digital world — that walks on two legs? A cartoonish digital version of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled his new avatar legs and jumped up and down at a virtual-reality event Tuesday. Early avatar models introduced by Meta, as well as Microsoft, have been ridiculed for appearing as legless, waist-up bodies floating around their virtual worlds. That’s in part because tech companies have been eager to show off their progress in building out virtual-reality environments while still working on the technical challenges of making avatars more human-like and realistic.
Facebook owner Meta unveils new $1,500 VR headset aimed at businesses
Meta's new $1,500 Quest Pro virtual-reality headset costs significantly more than the previous version, but it's aimed for high-end users and businesses.
CNET
Bubble Spotted Zipping Around Black Hole With 'Mind Blowing Velocity'
In May, the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration shocked the world when it released an image of what appears to be a splotchy French cruller on fire. In reality, this wasn't a doughnut. It was a stunning portrait of Sagittarius A*, the mighty black hole anchoring our galaxy, its gravitational pull silently brushing every star, planet and asteroid within.
Mark Zuckerberg showed his full avatar, which now has legs, in real-time for the first time after Meta was slammed for poor graphics
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg debuted the new metaverse avatars at the company's Connect conference. Zuckerberg's avatar featured legs, which he said was "probably the most requested feature." The company also announced a new $1,499 Quest Pro virtual reality headset, and new partnerships. Mark Zuckerberg debuted his new avatar in real-time...
CNBC
Meta unveils Quest Pro, new 'mixed reality' headset that supports AR and VR
Meta has launched a new headset called the Meta Quest Pro. The Quest Pro will be 'mixed reality' headset meaning it supports AR and VR. This comes a year after Mark Zuckerberg formalized Facebook's pivot to Meta and the metaverse.
Vox
The $1,500 ticket to Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse
Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, released its long-awaited new virtual reality headset on Tuesday during Meta Connect, its annual developer conference. The new headset, called the Quest Pro, is a high-end device meant to have functionality rivaling a computer. In his keynote on Tuesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg called the new device “the next major step for VR” and “an important milestone on the path to building the metaverse.”
Ars Technica
Meta continues to shovel money into the growing VR gaming segment
Meta's Connect keynote presentation Tuesday afternoon spent a lot of time talking about how virtual reality—and the coming high-end Quest Pro headset—would help revolutionize the future of work and socializing. But the company also spent a lot of time talking up the gaming sector that has so far been the primary use case driving the relative market success of the Quest 2 headset.
CNET
nationalinterest.org
Zuckerberg’s Metaverse Is off to a Rough Start
Last year Mark Zuckerberg made a big gamble and staked the future of Facebook on the metaverse, even changing his firm’s name to Meta. Now, the New York Times has published a report on the company’s struggles in developing its metaverse plans. “Meta has spent billions of dollars...
ZDNet
Everything Meta just revealed at its Meta Connect 2022 event
Meta's Connect 2022 event played home to the expected debut of its Quest Pro headset. While the oft-leaked product likely surprised no one, the company's focus on the enterprise and business applications of the new hardware might have disappointed VR gamers hoping for some cutting-edge hardware they could call their own.
CNET
