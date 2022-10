We are through six weeks of the 2022 football season and the Tigers are headed toward uncharted territory, where it's unknown if there has truly been a progression or regression. Mizzou has had three consecutive .500 regular seasons and at this point in the season is 2-4, although one could argue it probably should be no worse than 4-2 and could even be 5-1 with a win over the No. 1 team in the country.

