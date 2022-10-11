First trailer for James Wan’s ‘M3GAN’ reveals the Chucky meets Elon Musk horror movie we really didn’t need

Read full article on original website
A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again
Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
ComicBook
Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"
Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
Jamie Lee Curtis Explains Why She Had to Be Guarded By Security at Her Own Movie Screening
Fans are counting down the days until Halloween Ends comes out in theaters and streaming on Peacock on Oct. 14. Meanwhile, the star of the franchise, Jamie Lee Curtis, is doing promotions, and she shared a hilarious story about why exactly the movie studio sent a security guard to her movie screening.
First look at Netflix's new psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh
If Don't Worry Darling just didn't give you enough of your Florence Pugh fix, then you're in luck - she'll be back sooner than you think in a brand new Netflix thriller. The psychological drama, set in 1862 in the Irish Midlands, is an adaption on the best selling novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue, the author of Room, so you just know it's going to be good.
What Horror Movie Is Absolutely Brilliant, But Too Disturbing For You To Ever Rewatch?
Midsommar was fantastic, but seeing it once was enough to freak me out for a lifetime.
Britney Spears says she’ll probably never perform again because she’s ‘pretty traumatized for life’
In the past year, Britney Spears has gotten married, become an internet folk hero, and successfully ended an infamous conservatorship. But the singer famous for hits like “…Baby One More Time” and “Toxic” is still reeling from what she says was mistreatment while her personal and professional life were being controlled by her family.
Abandoned At Prom: Butcher Jeffrey Dahmer Ditched The Only Girl He Ever Dated To Secretly Hang With Boyfriend
Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was a drunken weirdo in high school who walked out on his first and only date at the senior prom. He later admitted to her that he did it because he was gay! Just one month after that prom, in June 1978, he killed his first in a long line of victims, according to police. "My first date was with a mass murderer," Bridget Geiger, Dahmer's prom partner, said in an interview. "But I was lucky. As far as I know, I'm the only woman to ever date Jeff Dahmer... and I got away alive!"Dahmer's classmates...
Susan Sarandon Only Did ‘Witches of Eastwick’ Because She ‘Couldn’t Deal With Them Suing Me’
Actor Susan Sarandon got honest about her part in the 'The Witches of Eastwick' -- namely, that she didn't want to do it. Here's what she said.
Kristen Wiig pushes Carol Burnett's wheelchair on a boat as they film Mrs. American Pie in LA with Leslie Bibb
SNL alum Kristen Wiig and the legendary Carol Burnett did their best early seventies glam as they filmed a boat scene for Apple TV+ comedy Mrs. American Pie on Thursday. The 49-year-old Oscar-nominated screenwriter is executive producing and starring as Maxine Simmons, a woman trying to join Palm Beach high society.
A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana
People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’
Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’
Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
The Old Man review – Jeff Bridges can barely put his socks on, but he sure can shoot
Bridges plays an ex-CIA agent who has been in hiding for decades. Now, he’s paranoid old enemies are out to get him. Are they? Of course!
‘Back to the Future’ Fans Brought to Tears by Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd’s Emotional Reunion: ‘This Is So Beautiful’
“Back to the Future” fans were brought to tears on social media after videos from New York Comic Con went viral for capturing the emotional reunion between stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. The duo appeared visibly moved when they took the stage to a huge applause from the crowd, with Fox emotionally hugging Lloyd and Lloyd putting his arm around Fox. One video of the reunion has earned over 7 million views on Twitter. “Watching [Michael J. Fox] hug Christopher Lloyd like this is so beautiful,” wrote one Twitter user. “I think it’s safe to say that today belongs...
Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant
Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
Daniel Radcliffe Panicked When He Heard J.K. Rowling Was Writing Another ‘Harry Potter’ Book
Daniel Radcliffe once admitted that he experienced a bit of a panic when he heard J.K. Rowling might make another ‘Harry Potter’ book after believing he was done with the franchise.
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
Hugh Jackman Just Threw Back To Ryan Reynolds Calling Him Out For Retiring From Wolverine And LOL
Hugh Jackman posted a throwback of Ryan Reynolds calling him out for retiring from Wolverine and it's hilarious.
Kathy Najimy Explains Why Mary's Crooked Smile Is Backwards in Hocus Pocus 2: 'We Can Justify It'
"It's on the other side mainly because it's so hard for me to do it on the side I did it on 30 years ago," Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy said in a recent interview Kathy Najimy is clearing the air about her character's signature quirk in the Hocus Pocus film franchise. In 1993's iconic Hocus Pocus, Najimy's Mary Sanderson has a crooked smile, a detail Najimy, 65, improvised during shooting. In the newly-released sequel, Najimy continues to use the misshapen smile, but this time on the...
Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”
The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
