Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO