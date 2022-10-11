ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

Comments / 1

Related
Delaware Gazette

Roundabout completed in Orange

LEWIS CENTER — Closed since March, East Powell Road is now open at Lyra Drive. The City of Columbus closed the road on March 21 to build a new roundabout in Orange Township. “This project will extend Lyra Drive from the Lyra Drive extension project terminus to East Powell Road,” said a notice about work. “A new roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Lyra Drive and East Powell Road. Improvements include lighting, drainage, waterline, sanitary, sidewalk, shared use path and landscaping.”
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

ODOT cautions motorists traveling on Ohio 603

OLIVESBURG -- The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a traffic alert for motorists traveling along the northern part of Richland County. State Route 603, just northwest of the SR 603 and SR 545 (Olivesburg Road) intersection, is closed for a culvert replacement.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of October 10

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of October 10. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
HURON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crawford County, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
County
Crawford County, OH
City
Marysville, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
unioncountydailydigital.com

Stillwater Farms Stumbles Out Of The Gate

As expected, a large chunk of the Marysville City Council’s regular meeting Monday was devoted to the proposed rezoning of seven parcels of land on the west side of the city near the U.S. Route 33/U.S. Route 36/State Route 245/State Route 4 and Northwest Parkway interchange to make way for Stillwater Farm’s 600+ unit housing development which would be built just south of the conjunction of highways.
MARYSVILLE, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG wind turbines near end of usefulness – will stop spinning in 2024

After putting Bowling Green on the green energy map nearly 20 years ago, the city’s four wind turbines have come to the end of their lives. Bowling Green Public Utilities Director Brian O’Connell reported Monday evening that the turbines will stop spinning in 2024, when the maintenance contract for the industry dinosaurs is no longer renewable.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Mount Vernon News

Knox homeowners offered help fixing, replacing home sewage systems

Homeowners in Knox County who cannot afford to deal with failing septic systems may find the financial assistance they need from a $150,000 award to Knox County Public Health. According to a news release, the Ohio EPA awarded Knox County Public Health $150,000 in principal forgiveness loans for repairing and replacing low-income property owners’ household sewage treatment systems.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marjorie E. Montgomery

Marjorie E. Montgomery, 81, of Galion, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born on May 5, 1941, in Galion, Ohio. Marjorie (Marge) married James R. Montgomery on April 26, 1958 and he preceded her in death on March 17, 2022. Marge and Jim...
GALION, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Turbine#Wind Farm#Aircraft#Airstrip#Buckeye Central
NBC4 Columbus

SR-315 reopens after Wednesday night crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A portion of State Route 315 northbound was closed after an accident involving a semi-truck Wednesday night. At 10:40 p.m. Wednesday night a few lanes of SR-315 were closed at Goodale Avenue due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. According to Columbus police, the ramp from Broad […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Intel reportedly laying off thousands of workers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WCMH) — Intel plans to lay off employees across a number of divisions, potentially around the time it reports its quarterly earnings in October, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday. The computer chip-making company — which is in the early construction stages of a $20 billion semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany — has […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NBC4 Columbus

Look inside: Penthouse-style condo in historic Downtown building

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus building dating to 1917 has been renovated and restored to house luxury condominiums overlooking Downtown. Located at 51 N. High St., The Citizens Condominium is home to 63 units converted into condos in December 2021. Constructed in 1917, the space served as the Citizen’s Savings and Trust Bank Building […]
COLUMBUS, OH
93.1 WZAK

Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio

Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
COLUMBUS, OH
foodsafetynews.com

Possible Salmonella outbreak in Ohio linked to cookies from a home bakery

Allen County Public Health Department in Ohio is investigating a possible outbreak of infections from Salmonella bacteria in cookies that it reports are linked to the illnesses. The health department referenced potential Salmonella contamination of pumpkin pie stuffed cheese cake cookies from Bluffton Baking Co. in a Facebook post. The...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Judy Ann Blicke Howard Rhode

Judy Ann Blicke Howard Rhode, 91, of Bucyrus, died October 9, 2022 at the OSU Medical Center in Columbus following a short period of declining health. Judy was born in Bucyrus on September 8, 1931 to Juilliard Hall and Evalyn Quay Blicke. Growing up, she was known to be a hardworking tomboy, having held jobs as a janitor and filling station attendant in her youth. She also worked on a dude ranch in Colorado.
BUCYRUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Harold W. “Curly” Siefert

Harold “Curly” Siefert, 81, of Nevada, passed peacefully at Altercare of Bucyrus on Friday, October 7, 2022. He was born August 27, 1941 in Bucyrus to the late Floyd “Flip” and Lucy (Frisch) Siefert. He completed his schooling at Bucyrus High School and worked 36 years at Timken. Following his retirement he worked on motorcycles, cars, trucks and tractors for friends and fellow Nevada residents.
BUCYRUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy