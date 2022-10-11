Read full article on original website
Delaware Gazette
Roundabout completed in Orange
LEWIS CENTER — Closed since March, East Powell Road is now open at Lyra Drive. The City of Columbus closed the road on March 21 to build a new roundabout in Orange Township. “This project will extend Lyra Drive from the Lyra Drive extension project terminus to East Powell Road,” said a notice about work. “A new roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Lyra Drive and East Powell Road. Improvements include lighting, drainage, waterline, sanitary, sidewalk, shared use path and landscaping.”
richlandsource.com
ODOT cautions motorists traveling on Ohio 603
OLIVESBURG -- The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a traffic alert for motorists traveling along the northern part of Richland County. State Route 603, just northwest of the SR 603 and SR 545 (Olivesburg Road) intersection, is closed for a culvert replacement.
Ohio officers enforcing new law for mandatory lights on Amish buggies
A new law that makes flashing yellow lights mandatory on Amish buggies, and other horse-drawn vehicles across the state, is now being enforced by a number of police agencies in Northeast Ohio.
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of October 10
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of October 10. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Stillwater Farms Stumbles Out Of The Gate
As expected, a large chunk of the Marysville City Council’s regular meeting Monday was devoted to the proposed rezoning of seven parcels of land on the west side of the city near the U.S. Route 33/U.S. Route 36/State Route 245/State Route 4 and Northwest Parkway interchange to make way for Stillwater Farm’s 600+ unit housing development which would be built just south of the conjunction of highways.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG wind turbines near end of usefulness – will stop spinning in 2024
After putting Bowling Green on the green energy map nearly 20 years ago, the city’s four wind turbines have come to the end of their lives. Bowling Green Public Utilities Director Brian O’Connell reported Monday evening that the turbines will stop spinning in 2024, when the maintenance contract for the industry dinosaurs is no longer renewable.
Mount Vernon News
Knox homeowners offered help fixing, replacing home sewage systems
Homeowners in Knox County who cannot afford to deal with failing septic systems may find the financial assistance they need from a $150,000 award to Knox County Public Health. According to a news release, the Ohio EPA awarded Knox County Public Health $150,000 in principal forgiveness loans for repairing and replacing low-income property owners’ household sewage treatment systems.
crawfordcountynow.com
Marjorie E. Montgomery
Marjorie E. Montgomery, 81, of Galion, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born on May 5, 1941, in Galion, Ohio. Marjorie (Marge) married James R. Montgomery on April 26, 1958 and he preceded her in death on March 17, 2022. Marge and Jim...
Four Columbus-area golf courses under new management by Chicago-based KemperSports
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Four Columbus-area golf courses are under new management. KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company headquartered in Chicago, has partnered with the city of Dublin to manage The Golf Club of Dublin and Bayberry Capital to manage New Albany Links and Bent Tree Golf Club in Sunbury. […]
SR-315 reopens after Wednesday night crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A portion of State Route 315 northbound was closed after an accident involving a semi-truck Wednesday night. At 10:40 p.m. Wednesday night a few lanes of SR-315 were closed at Goodale Avenue due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. According to Columbus police, the ramp from Broad […]
Intel reportedly laying off thousands of workers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WCMH) — Intel plans to lay off employees across a number of divisions, potentially around the time it reports its quarterly earnings in October, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday. The computer chip-making company — which is in the early construction stages of a $20 billion semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany — has […]
ashlandsource.com
Wooster resident killed, Mansfield man evaluated at scene for minor injuries in Ashland County crash
MOHICAN TOWNSHIP – A Wooster resident was killed and a Mansfield man was evaluated at the scene for possible minor injuries after a Wednesday afternoon crash in Ashland County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Gale A Stauffer, 57, of Wooster, was pronounced deceased at University Hospitals Samaritan...
How long until we change the clocks in Columbus?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Look inside: Penthouse-style condo in historic Downtown building
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus building dating to 1917 has been renovated and restored to house luxury condominiums overlooking Downtown. Located at 51 N. High St., The Citizens Condominium is home to 63 units converted into condos in December 2021. Constructed in 1917, the space served as the Citizen’s Savings and Trust Bank Building […]
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
foodsafetynews.com
Possible Salmonella outbreak in Ohio linked to cookies from a home bakery
Allen County Public Health Department in Ohio is investigating a possible outbreak of infections from Salmonella bacteria in cookies that it reports are linked to the illnesses. The health department referenced potential Salmonella contamination of pumpkin pie stuffed cheese cake cookies from Bluffton Baking Co. in a Facebook post. The...
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Judy Ann Blicke Howard Rhode
Judy Ann Blicke Howard Rhode, 91, of Bucyrus, died October 9, 2022 at the OSU Medical Center in Columbus following a short period of declining health. Judy was born in Bucyrus on September 8, 1931 to Juilliard Hall and Evalyn Quay Blicke. Growing up, she was known to be a hardworking tomboy, having held jobs as a janitor and filling station attendant in her youth. She also worked on a dude ranch in Colorado.
crawfordcountynow.com
Harold W. “Curly” Siefert
Harold “Curly” Siefert, 81, of Nevada, passed peacefully at Altercare of Bucyrus on Friday, October 7, 2022. He was born August 27, 1941 in Bucyrus to the late Floyd “Flip” and Lucy (Frisch) Siefert. He completed his schooling at Bucyrus High School and worked 36 years at Timken. Following his retirement he worked on motorcycles, cars, trucks and tractors for friends and fellow Nevada residents.
huroninsider.com
Kelleys Island’s Village Pump restaurant, Vermilion shopping plaza up for sale
KELLEYS ISLAND and VERMILION – Have you ever wanted to own a historic Kelleys Island restaurant or a shopping plaza? If you have a couple million dollars, this could be your opportunity. The Village Pump. The iconic Village Pump Restaurant and Bar on Kelleys Island is up for sale...
