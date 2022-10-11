ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Solar Flare#Solar Prominence#Around The Sun#Space Com#Lsb H T
dailygalaxy.com

Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

A shift in Jupiter’s orbit could have a bizarre impact on Earth

Earth, and every other planet within our Solar System that we know of, orbits the Sun. Beyond our small region of the universe, planets everywhere orbit their stars. Even tiny changes in these orbits can change things drastically, too. Now, a new study says a shift in Jupiter’s orbit could make parts of Earth more livable by raising the temperature of our most frigid zones.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Portugal
The Independent

Huge 6,000-mile-long debris trail now follows asteroid slammed by Nasa Dart spacecraft

New observations of an asteroid slammed by Nasa’s Dart spacecraft last week have revealed the space rock now has a long comet-like tail of dust and debris from the collision stretching thousands of miles across.The dust trail formed from ejecta blasted from asteroid Dimorphos’s surface on collision with the Dart probe was spotted by astronomers using the Southern Astrophysical Research (Soar) Telescope in Chile.They estimated the debris likely stretches about 10,000km or 6000 miles from the point of impact on the asteroid.“It is amazing how clearly we were able to capture the structure and extent of the aftermath in...
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Scientists Are Racing To Record Indigenous Carvings On Australia's Ancient Boab Trees

Australia’s boab trees (Adansonia gregorii) are related to Africa’s baobabs that can live for 2,000 years. Boabs were a major source of food and shelter for the Indigenous people of the Tanami Desert, who engraved their bark with symbols resembling the famous rock art to the west. Despite the importance of these carvings to the culture, the trees are little-studied and threatened by climate change and old age.
WILDLIFE
Ars Technica

Black hole “burps” at half the speed of light, years after devouring star

Back in October 2018, astronomers spotted the bright flare of a star being shredded by a black hole 20 million times more massive than our Sun 665 million light years away—a so-called "tidal disruption event" (TDE) dubbed AT2018hyz. But otherwise the event seemed unremarkable, and after a few months of monitoring the black hole in visible light, the TDE faded, and astronomers moved on. But AT2018hyz had a surprise in store. Nearly three years later, the black hole suddenly reanimated, baffling astronomers, according to a new paper published in The Astrophysical Journal.
ASTRONOMY
Astronomy.com

NASA’s Juno mission reveals bizarre details of Europa’s surface

Juno captured the dark side of Jupiter’s moon during its flyby on Sep. 29. The craft came within 219 miles (352 kilometers) of Europa's surface, obtaining the highest resolution view (below) of this ocean world. At first glance, you might think you’re looking at a slide under a microscope...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Strange Ripples Have Been Detected at The Edge of The Solar System

The bubble of space encasing the Solar System might be wrinkled, at least sometimes. Data from a spacecraft orbiting Earth has revealed ripple structures in the termination shock and heliopause: shifting regions of space that mark one of the boundaries between the space inside the Solar System, and what's outside – interstellar space. The results show that it's possible to get a detailed picture of the boundary of the Solar System and how it changes over time. This information will help scientists better understand a region of space known as the heliosphere, which pushes out from the Sun and shields the planets in...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy