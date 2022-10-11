Read full article on original website
Earth to Be Dealt Double Blow As Giant Hole Forms in Sun's Atmosphere
A coronal mass ejection looks set to graze the planet, adding to a geomagnetic storm forecast for October 1.
2 images show how incredible the James Webb Space Telescope truly is
James Webb continues to wow with the level of detail that astronomers are able to capture with the space telescope. Now, James Webb has captured a new image that when compared with previous images of the same location, shows the true potential of NASA’s newest space telescope. James Webb’s...
Draconid Meteor Shower 2022: What You Need to Know about Unusual Light Show
The Draconids take place between October 6 and 10 and some years can produce up to 1,000 meteors per hour.
Huge geomagnetic storms are expected to reach Earth tomorrow
The night sky in New York could light up with auroras during G2-class storms.
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope sends back new images of Neptune
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has sent back its first images of Neptune, the clearest photos of the eighth planet from the sun's rings in more than 30 years, the space agency said Thursday.
dailygalaxy.com
Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)
Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
A shift in Jupiter’s orbit could have a bizarre impact on Earth
Earth, and every other planet within our Solar System that we know of, orbits the Sun. Beyond our small region of the universe, planets everywhere orbit their stars. Even tiny changes in these orbits can change things drastically, too. Now, a new study says a shift in Jupiter’s orbit could make parts of Earth more livable by raising the temperature of our most frigid zones.
techeblog.com
Hubble Space Telescope Observes an Impossibly Fast Jet Being Propelled at Nearly the Speed of Light
NASA / ESA’s Hubble Space Telescope observed an event, GW170817, that involved a collision between two neutron stars, which are the cores of massive supergiant stars. The energy released was so massive that it would match that of a supernova explosion, resulting in a jet propelled through space at nearly the speed of light.
natureworldnews.com
Collision Between Earth and Theia Immediately Led to the Formation of the Moon [New Theory]
The Moon formed only in a matter of hours following the collision between Earth and Theia, a space object the size of Mars, according to a new simulation put forth by a novel study. Most theories in the past claim our Moon formed from the debris of this heavenly collision,...
Telescope Images Reveal Stunning Aftermath of NASA’s DART Asteroid Crash
NASA‘s Double Asteroid Redirect Test–the DART probe–successfully collided with the asteroid Dimorphos on Monday, Sept. 26. The collision knocked the asteroid off course, and NASA technicians were waiting to see if the impact shortened the asteroid’s orbit. Now, new images show the aftermath of DART’s impact in the night sky.
James Webb Space Telescope reveals the 'bones' of a distant galaxy in stunning new image
The new image will be compared to an older one captured by Hubble to help scientists learn more about the structure and composition of spiral galaxies
Northern Lights alert: Multiple solar energy blobs heading toward Earth
Multiple Coronal Mass Ejections, which are energy blobs from the sun, could cause northern lights tonight. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center says several bursts of energy where shot out from the sun over the past 48 hours. They aren’t predicting a direct strike from these energy bursts, but expect a “glancing blow.”
The asteroid targets of this NASA mission are turning out to be very strange
NASA's Lucy spacecraft still has five years of trekking through space before it sees its first Trojan asteroid, but mission scientists are already getting a sense of what these rocks look like.
Huge 6,000-mile-long debris trail now follows asteroid slammed by Nasa Dart spacecraft
New observations of an asteroid slammed by Nasa’s Dart spacecraft last week have revealed the space rock now has a long comet-like tail of dust and debris from the collision stretching thousands of miles across.The dust trail formed from ejecta blasted from asteroid Dimorphos’s surface on collision with the Dart probe was spotted by astronomers using the Southern Astrophysical Research (Soar) Telescope in Chile.They estimated the debris likely stretches about 10,000km or 6000 miles from the point of impact on the asteroid.“It is amazing how clearly we were able to capture the structure and extent of the aftermath in...
Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
IFLScience
Scientists Are Racing To Record Indigenous Carvings On Australia's Ancient Boab Trees
Australia’s boab trees (Adansonia gregorii) are related to Africa’s baobabs that can live for 2,000 years. Boabs were a major source of food and shelter for the Indigenous people of the Tanami Desert, who engraved their bark with symbols resembling the famous rock art to the west. Despite the importance of these carvings to the culture, the trees are little-studied and threatened by climate change and old age.
Watch the Draconid meteor shower rain fire over Earth on Oct. 8 and 9
The Draconid meteor shower peaks on Oct. 8 and 9, but will be largely outshined by the full Hunter's Moon.
Ars Technica
Black hole “burps” at half the speed of light, years after devouring star
Back in October 2018, astronomers spotted the bright flare of a star being shredded by a black hole 20 million times more massive than our Sun 665 million light years away—a so-called "tidal disruption event" (TDE) dubbed AT2018hyz. But otherwise the event seemed unremarkable, and after a few months of monitoring the black hole in visible light, the TDE faded, and astronomers moved on. But AT2018hyz had a surprise in store. Nearly three years later, the black hole suddenly reanimated, baffling astronomers, according to a new paper published in The Astrophysical Journal.
Astronomy.com
NASA’s Juno mission reveals bizarre details of Europa’s surface
Juno captured the dark side of Jupiter’s moon during its flyby on Sep. 29. The craft came within 219 miles (352 kilometers) of Europa's surface, obtaining the highest resolution view (below) of this ocean world. At first glance, you might think you’re looking at a slide under a microscope...
Strange Ripples Have Been Detected at The Edge of The Solar System
The bubble of space encasing the Solar System might be wrinkled, at least sometimes. Data from a spacecraft orbiting Earth has revealed ripple structures in the termination shock and heliopause: shifting regions of space that mark one of the boundaries between the space inside the Solar System, and what's outside – interstellar space. The results show that it's possible to get a detailed picture of the boundary of the Solar System and how it changes over time. This information will help scientists better understand a region of space known as the heliosphere, which pushes out from the Sun and shields the planets in...
