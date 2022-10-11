Read full article on original website
Tennessee Economic Development Council holds fall conference in Kingsport
Economic development leaders from across Tennessee are gathering in Kingsport for a three-day convention to discuss supporting the state's economy.
SORBA Tri-Cities kicking off Ride Challenge & Raffle
SORBA Tri-Cities kicking off Ride Challenge & Raffle.
Bays Mountain to welcome 2 new bobcats to park
Two new bobcat kittens can call Bays Mountain Park home after making the journey from Montana to Tennessee.
Tucker Long is our Storm Team Student of the Week!
(WJHL)- Every week, News Channel 11 highlights a 'Storm Team Student of the Week'!. Tucker Long is this week's Storm Team Student of the Week!. Tucker is a 1st grader at Mountain City Elementary School in Mountain City, TN.
Meet the Finalists: Best Coffee in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) – Hundreds of nominations later, the battle for the title of Tri-Cities Best Coffee is still underway. While you keep voting, News Channel 11 has compiled a brief description of each nominee.
Youngkin to make appearance in Southwest Virginia Friday
NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is set to make a couple of appearances in Southwest Virginia on Friday. In one news release, Youngkin will make an announcement in Norton that involves an investment in small modular reactors (SMR) sites. Transportation to the event site is available at the Rural King parking lot […]
Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during Fire Prevention Week
Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during Fire Prevention Week.
Addressing gaps in foster care in Northeast Tennessee
Addressing gaps in foster care in Northeast Tennessee.
GCSD: Woman shot in leg, deputies searching for man
GCSD: Woman shot in leg, deputies searching for man.
Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing suspect
Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing suspect.
Previewing Rogersville’s Heritage Days Festival
Neyla Price and Landry Russell, get us ready for three days of fun in Rogersville, as Heritage Days gets underway this Friday!. For more information call 423-272-1961 or go to rogersvilleheritage.org.
Scholarship awarded to local single mom who survived Colorado theater shooting
Hollie Fraser said she decided to become a nurse after surviving the 2012 Colorado movie theater shooting. On Monday, she was surprised with a $20,000 scholarship to help her continue her education.
Eastman seeking candidates for work-based learning program open to high school students
Eastman Chemical Company is seeking candidates for its 2023 work-based learning program, which is open to students of Dobyns-Bennett and West Ridge high schools.
Chuckey-Doak, Dobyns-Bennett move up in latest AP prep football poll
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some local teams moved up while one moved down in the latest AP Tennessee prep football poll. Dobyns-Bennett moved up two spots to No. 3 in Class 6A following a bye week for the Indians. In Class 5A, Daniel Boone remained at No. 5...
UT football captain arrested, accused of assaulting man who allegedly entered wrong apartment
UT football captain arrested, accused of assaulting man who allegedly entered wrong apartment.
ETSU Theatre & Dance to present “Androcles & The Lion”
Rebekah Williams and Levi Jones, are two of the actors bringing the Aesop Fable “Androcles & The Lion” to life at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts!. For more information call 423-439-2787 or go to etsu.edu/cas/theatre.
42nd annual Elizabethton Ladies Guild Craft Show happening this weekend
Juanita Olson and Liz Gagne, dropped by Daytime to showcase some of the wonderful hand-crafted items that will be a part of this Saturday's Elizabethton Ladies Guild Craft Show!. For more information go to stelizabethsparish.org.
Former firefighter burned while fighting fire in Carter County
A man was injured while battling a fire in the Watauga community Monday morning.
Model City Antique & Flea Fall & Holiday Market happens this weekend in Kingsport
Robin Griswold shares with us all the details of this weekend's Model City Antique & Flea Fall & Holiday Market!. For more information go to modelcityantiqueandflea.com.
The Tri-Cities Kidney Walk happening this weekend in downtown Johnson City
Michelle Dicken with the National Kidney Foundation, gets us ready for the Tri-Cities Kidney Walk happening this Sunday!
