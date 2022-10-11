This post contains spoilers for Star Wars: Andor spoiler-free premiere review if you're not caught up on the series yet. We’re at the midway point of Season 1 of Tony Gilroy’s Andor, and while most of the action has been focused on an Ocean’s Eleven-inspired heist of an Imperial payload on Aldahni, it’s important to pay attention to what’s been going on in other corners of the galaxy. “The Eye” rounds off with news that 80 million credits have been stolen from underneath the Empire’s nose. As the news ripples through the Galactic Senate, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) talks about the planet Ghorman and how the Empire is taking away its people’s rights by cutting off trade. Although we don’t get to learn whether Mothma’s bill to protect this “peaceful and faithful ally” gets passed, the mere mention of Ghorman sets up the return of two former Star Wars villains.

