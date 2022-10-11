Read full article on original website
CNET
'House of the Dragon': Mysaria's Mysterious Episode 8 Return Explained
Episode 8 of House of the Dragon provided a mix of gruesome and touching moments, from an unexpected death to a moving appeal from King Viserys to his wife and firstborn daughter to cut the drama. With all of the politics, murder and family bonding, you may have missed the 30 seconds or so Mysaria returned to the screen.
Polygon
Andor is the angriest Star Wars has ever been
Traditionally in Star Wars, getting pissed off doesn’t get you very far. Like a lot of annoying things in the Star Wars mythos, you can blame the Jedi for this: When your most iconic characters and ideas revolve around cool space wizards who adhere to a strict moral code, stepping outside that code becomes the sole provenance of the bad guys. Where this gets tricky for Jedi is that normal, understandable human emotions become anathema. While expansions to the canon add a bit of nuance — love, for example, isn’t forbidden as much as attachment is, and how it can warp a Jedi’s balance in the Force — more negative emotions like fear and anger are more verboten.
one37pm.com
'Andor' Episode 6 Recap: "The Eye"
Now, this episode of Andor? Yeah, Episode 6 brought a major punch, showing us just how incredible the payoff can be once a show gets its sea (space) legs. And on top of that, we even got a free laser light show out of the deal. Well, kind of. Bright...
With Andor Leading the Way, the Future of Star Wars TV Looks Bright Again
With six episodes in the can, it's safe to say Andor is a new kind of Star Wars television show. Strip it of its late-70s sci-fi veneer and coterie of weirdo names that sound like bad anagrams, and there remains a taut, tense, and terrific man-on-a-mission narrative that feels like a moody riff on The Dirty Dozen. And while the story of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) may spin out of a Star Wars movie, we still don't know who he is. What made him so eager to fight and (spoilers) die for a rebellion that he once scarcely understood or even cared about? Andor, a show that puts drama over spectacle, is aching to help us figure that out.
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
TVGuide.com
The Winchesters: Latest News, Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything Else to Know
After more than a year since it was first announced, The Winchesters is finally about to hit our screens. Supernatural fans have patiently waited for this prequel series that will tell the origin story of how Dean and Sam's parents — John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) — met and fell in love. The show will be narrated by Jensen Ackles' Dean Winchester himself, and Ackles is also producing the show along with his wife Danneel and Supernatural alum Robbie Thompson.
epicstream.com
Ahsoka: Actor Who Plays Grand Admiral Thrawn Reportedly Revealed
Last month, Lucasfilm made it official that up-and-coming actor Eman Esfandi has been chosen to play Ezra Bridger in the highly anticipated Ahsoka series. In case you weren't aware, several reports say that the MandoVerse spinoff show will serve as an extension of Star Wars Rebels which ended in 2018 after a successful four-year run.
CNET
'Andor' Release Schedule: When Will Episode 7 Hit Disney Plus?
The Star Wars galaxy is ever-expanding on Disney Plus The latest to land is Andor, a prequel series that takes place five years before the events of Rogue One. Six of the 12 episodes are available now, and we'll get one episode each Wednesday until Nov. 23. Diego Luna returns...
IGN
Andor: A Mon Mothma Line Could Tease the Return of a Major Star Wars Villain
This post contains spoilers for Star Wars: Andor spoiler-free premiere review if you're not caught up on the series yet. We’re at the midway point of Season 1 of Tony Gilroy’s Andor, and while most of the action has been focused on an Ocean’s Eleven-inspired heist of an Imperial payload on Aldahni, it’s important to pay attention to what’s been going on in other corners of the galaxy. “The Eye” rounds off with news that 80 million credits have been stolen from underneath the Empire’s nose. As the news ripples through the Galactic Senate, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) talks about the planet Ghorman and how the Empire is taking away its people’s rights by cutting off trade. Although we don’t get to learn whether Mothma’s bill to protect this “peaceful and faithful ally” gets passed, the mere mention of Ghorman sets up the return of two former Star Wars villains.
wegotthiscovered.com
The new ‘Andor’ has a small but devastating ‘Rogue One’ callback
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode six. Andor episode six had a lot of buildup behind it, but delivered in style. The heist on the Imperial base was tense, visually dazzling, and superbly acted, in many ways putting recent Bond movies to shame. The Rebel unit succeeded in their mission to steal the Imperial payroll and escape, though sadly not without multiple casualties along the way (though we won’t miss the two-faced Arvel Skeen…).
Collider
‘Andor’ Episode 6 Review: The Eye Illuminates a Somber Victory for the Rebels
As the Dhanis make their annual pilgrimage to celebrate The Eye, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and the rest of the Aldhani rebels infiltrate the ranks of the Imperial garrison to make their attack, but not without great loss. The sixth episode of Andor sees Susanna White return to direct Dan Gilroy’s script for what appears to be the final act on Aldhani before the series heads in a new direction.
‘Andor’ Has a Heartbreaking ‘Rogue One’ Easter Egg You Probably Missed
If you’re behind on Andor, the latest in Disney+’s line of Star Wars TV shows, then you need to catch up ASAP. You need to be caught up in order to read this spoiler-y article, sure, but you also need to get caught up because oh my god. Andor isn’t just the best Star Wars show right now. It’s quite possibly the best show right now, period. It’s a stunning, immaculately-executed political thriller with undeniable relevance to today. And after watching Episode 6, “The Eye,” it’s clear that Andor isn’t just changing what Star Wars will be moving forward — it’s also retroactively changing how we view all the Star Wars that came before.
Polygon
Andor is already one of Star Wars’ very best
It’s not hard to take a new Star Wars show with a bit of apprehension. Like Marvel movies and shows, they’re announced at press conferences as a collection of titles and dates, maybe with a couple actors and a logline if the executives on stage are feeling generous. Art can come from this, but this is not how it is made.
Kurt Sutter’s Western ‘The Abandons’ Rustles Up Series Order At Netflix
Kurt Sutter has got the green light for his outlaw western series The Abandons. The streamer has handed the Sons of Anarchy a ten-part series order for his period action drama, which was first revealed by Deadline a year ago. The series, which will see Sutter serve as showrunner and exec producer via his SutterInk banner, is set in the Old West. It follows a group of diverse, outlier families pursuing their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon when a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out. These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the...
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ and the Case of the Baffling Theatrical Strategy
Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festivals to great reviews, whetting the appetite of exhibitors who hoped/prayed that Netflix might provide the very expensive sequel a significant theatrical life. Maybe two weeks? Three? A full month or more, in a real wide release? On October 6, Johnson announced on Twitter… that “Glass Onion” would open November 23 for a one-week “sneak preview event” on about 600 domestic screens. Womp womp. Tickets are now on sale for that one-week debut, which (at this writing) will be followed by a month of no public availability...
‘Decision to Leave’: Filmmaker Park Chan-wook Comes Down With a Serious Case of ‘Vertigo’
If you know the work of Park Chan-wook — key member of the Korean New Wave, cinematic agent provocateur, architect of the greatest hammer fight sequence ever and the closest thing to a K-Pop Brian De Palma we’re likely to be blessed with in this lifetime — then you know this is a filmmaker who isn’t afraid of high style. His motto seems to be that if it’s baroque, don’t fix it; from his “Vengeance Trilogy” onward, he’s given us dizzying, punch-drunk examples of genre movies and melodramas dosed with liberal amounts of sex, violence and swooping, swirling camera...
Every new Star Wars movie and TV show confirmed so far
Here's the lowdown on all the new Star Wars movies coming our way over the next few years
wegotthiscovered.com
An unsung sci-fi sleeper hit fights back on streaming to force the hand of destiny
You’d have thought a slick and glossy sci-fi thriller boasting an intriguing concept adapted from one of the genre’s undoubted icons that boasted a star-studded cast, gained strong reviews from critics and fans, before recouping its budget two and a half times over at the box office would live long in the memory, but The Adjustment Bureau has long since been left behind by pop culture.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Lower Decks: Boimler Takes Command in a Clip From "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" (Exclusive)
The "Crisis Point" sequel that Star Trek: Lower Decks fans have been waiting for is finally here in this week's episode, "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus." Paramount+ has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from Star Trek: Lower Decks' second sendup of Star Trek's cinematic entries. The clip picks up where the previous sneak peek left off. Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), playing the role of Capt. Dagger, commands his ship, the USS Wayfarer, to come to the rescue of the USS Cerritos. The Romulan triplets they faced off against retreat, but "Dagger" decides to "let 'em run" while he ensures the Cerritos crew is safe. You can watch the clip from "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus," debuting Thursday on Paramount+, above.
‘Barbarian’ Sets HBO Max Release Date
“Barbarian” is hitting streamers just in time for your Halloween movie marathon. Zach Cregger’s bloody feature film will arrive on HBO Max on Oct. 25. Alongside a 4k Ultra HD release, the digital version will also include never-before-seen bonus scenes, behind-the-scenes footage and extra commentary. Cregger’s debut horror film (which ranked No. 2 on Variety‘s list of this year’s top horror movies) got the internet buzzing as soon as the jam-packed trailer came out in June. Since hitting theaters last month, it’s received rave reviews online, with most noting its impressive jump-scares, eerie tonal shifts and crazy plot twists. The...
