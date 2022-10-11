ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Blink-182 reunion: Band announce tour and new music with Tom DeLonge

Blink-182 have delighted fans by announcing their biggest world tour yet and new music for 2023.The shows and new material will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker.In the UK and Ireland, the multi-platinum, award-winning group will play venues in London, Glasgow, Dublin, and Belfast, among other major cities.Mr Hoppus, Mr DeLonge, and Mr Barker have been in the studio together for the first time in a decade, after Mr DeLonge left the band in 2015 to spend more time with his family.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Blink-182 announce new world tour with suggestive innuendoKourtney Kardashian reveals that her therapist told her to date Travis BarkerBrendan Fraser in tears as The Whale receives standing ovation at London screening
KLST/KSAN

Blink-182 reunites with Tom DeLonge, release tour dates

(KFDX/KJTL) — The Tom, Mark, and Travis Show is making a comeback in 2023. Blink-182, one of the most commercially successful pop-punk bands of all time, announced on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, that singer, guitarist, and founding member Tom DeLonge is returning to the trio ahead of a new single set to be released on […]
ETOnline.com

Blink-182 Reuniting for Tour and New Single

Blink-182 is back! The iconic rock band announced on Tuesday that they're reuniting for a 2023 World Tour, and releasing a new single, "Edging," which is set to drop on Friday, Oct. 14. "We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming," a statement alongside a video on the band's official...
Stereogum

When We Were Young Fest Announces 2023 Lineup With Green Day, Blink-182, & More

The 2022 edition of the pop-punk/emo-leaning When We Were Young festival hasn’t even happened yet — it’ll go down on three different days later this month — but the organizers have already revealed the lineup for 2023’s event, which will take place on October 21 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. It’s headlined by Green Day and Blink-182 — the latter just announced today that they were reuniting with Tom DeLonge, and WWWY is just one stop on a massive global tour.
thehypemagazine.com

Maggie Lindemann On Her New Album “Suckerpunch,” SWIXXZ. John Feldmann, Z100, Future Plans & More

Having accumulated more than a billion streams since she began releasing music, Maggie Lindemann’s sound has shifted in 2020 to align with her own musical inspirations and to motivate a generation of young women searching for their own voices. Suckerpunch is her newly-released studio album, her first full-length album after a series of single, EP and collaborative releases. It undoubtedly builds upon the sharp songwriting and singularly honed-in sounds which Lindemann had established with 2021’s Paranoia EP, and chronicles a journey of self-discovery over the course of its 15 tracks.
