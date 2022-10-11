Read full article on original website
Related
Blink-182 reunion: Band announce tour and new music with Tom DeLonge
Blink-182 have delighted fans by announcing their biggest world tour yet and new music for 2023.The shows and new material will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker.In the UK and Ireland, the multi-platinum, award-winning group will play venues in London, Glasgow, Dublin, and Belfast, among other major cities.Mr Hoppus, Mr DeLonge, and Mr Barker have been in the studio together for the first time in a decade, after Mr DeLonge left the band in 2015 to spend more time with his family.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Blink-182 announce new world tour with suggestive innuendoKourtney Kardashian reveals that her therapist told her to date Travis BarkerBrendan Fraser in tears as The Whale receives standing ovation at London screening
Blink-182 reunites with Tom DeLonge, release tour dates
(KFDX/KJTL) — The Tom, Mark, and Travis Show is making a comeback in 2023. Blink-182, one of the most commercially successful pop-punk bands of all time, announced on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, that singer, guitarist, and founding member Tom DeLonge is returning to the trio ahead of a new single set to be released on […]
Every Blink-182 album ranked from worst to best
Blink-182's 'classic' line-up are back in business: here's the legacy they're building upon, reviewed and ranked
ETOnline.com
Blink-182 Reuniting for Tour and New Single
Blink-182 is back! The iconic rock band announced on Tuesday that they're reuniting for a 2023 World Tour, and releasing a new single, "Edging," which is set to drop on Friday, Oct. 14. "We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming," a statement alongside a video on the band's official...
RELATED PEOPLE
Robert Plant Once Said John Bonham’s Drumming on 1 Led Zeppelin Song Didn’t Sound Human, and He’s Got a Point
John Bonham's drumming on one Led Zeppelin song didn't sound human according to singer Robert Plant.
What The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Said About John Lennon’s Death
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger discussed how he reacted to John Lennon's death in the media. He also discussed John's life.
Jimmy Page Said 1 Led Zeppelin Riff Took Fans Out of Their ‘Comfort Zone,’ and We Hear His Point
Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page said one riff took listeners out of their comfort zone, and we can hear his point.
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant Once Explained How ‘Fortunate’ He Was to Stop Using Drugs
Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant said he was fortunate to stop using drugs after having a frank conversation with himself.
Joe Satriani hails Wolfgang Van Halen's Taylor Hawkins tribute gig performances as "the most natural, beautiful thing I’d seen in a long time"
Joe Satriani salutes Wolfgang Van Halen for his guest spot at the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in London and LA
Mick Jagger Compared 1 of The Rolling Stones’ Songs to The Beach Boys’ ‘California Girls’
Mick Jagger said one of The Rolling Stones' songs about different types of women was similar to The Beach Boys' "California Girls."
Led Zeppelin’s Airplane Didn’t Belong to Them and Cost $2,500 an Hour to Rent
Led Zeppelin’s airplane actually belonged to someone else and set the band back $2,500 an hour.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jimmy Page and Robert Plant Needed Just 2 Takes to Record an Underrated ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song
Careful listeners of 'Led Zeppelin III' heard an underrated song Jimmy Page and Robert Plant needed just two takes to make.
Mark Hoppus Will Dive Deeper Into Blink-182 and Cancer Battle in Upcoming Memoir
Watch: Blink 182 & Foo Fighters Cover Band FINAL Battle. Mark Hoppus will soon go from "Adam's Song" to "Mark's Book." The Blink-182 bassist recently revealed he's working on a memoir that details his life in the rock band, as well as his battle with lymphoma. "I started writing a...
1 Beatles Song Didn’t Become a Top 10 Hit Until the 1990s
One of The Beatles' songs was partially completed by a rock star who was a member of a group that peaked in the 1970s.
Stereogum
When We Were Young Fest Announces 2023 Lineup With Green Day, Blink-182, & More
The 2022 edition of the pop-punk/emo-leaning When We Were Young festival hasn’t even happened yet — it’ll go down on three different days later this month — but the organizers have already revealed the lineup for 2023’s event, which will take place on October 21 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. It’s headlined by Green Day and Blink-182 — the latter just announced today that they were reuniting with Tom DeLonge, and WWWY is just one stop on a massive global tour.
Reunited with co-founder Tom DeLonge, Blink-182 coming to Minnesota
Blink-182 are bring their world tour to Minnesota in early 2023, including previously estranged co-founder Tom DeLonge. The punk-pop band will play at the Xcel Energy Center on May 4, 2023, marking the first concert of the U.S. leg of the tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
13 Times Celebs Got Fed Up With Invasive Interview Questions And Walked Out
When a radio host made a joke about her close friend Drew Barrymore's childhood experiences with addiction, Cameron Diaz called him out on it, then swiftly ended the chat.
Jimmy Page’s First Stage Name Was Nelson Storm
As a teenager, Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page went by the stage name Nelson Storm in a band called Red E. Lewis & the Red Caps.
thehypemagazine.com
Maggie Lindemann On Her New Album “Suckerpunch,” SWIXXZ. John Feldmann, Z100, Future Plans & More
Having accumulated more than a billion streams since she began releasing music, Maggie Lindemann’s sound has shifted in 2020 to align with her own musical inspirations and to motivate a generation of young women searching for their own voices. Suckerpunch is her newly-released studio album, her first full-length album after a series of single, EP and collaborative releases. It undoubtedly builds upon the sharp songwriting and singularly honed-in sounds which Lindemann had established with 2021’s Paranoia EP, and chronicles a journey of self-discovery over the course of its 15 tracks.
Comments / 0