ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Some Dunkin’ customers unhappy with revamped rewards program

By Nexstar Media Wire, AJ Jondonero
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o17n1_0iUbhzMo00

NEW YORK ( WPIX ) — Dunkin’ recently announced its new rewards program, Dunkin’ Rewards, which replaces the DD Perks program — but not everyone is on board.

The revamped program introduces more food and beverage rewards and more flexibility on when and how customers can use their points, among other benefits, according to a press release issued Thursday.

However, some of the doughnut shop’s patrons are not happy with the new program.

Their main complaint is that it takes more points to earn a free drink through the new rewards program compared to the old one .

The original ‘Dunkin’ Donut’ used to have a handle for dunking

Under the old program, 200 points, which can be earned by spending $40, is enough to get customers a free drink. With the new program, spending the same amount can only get a free cup of tea. If customers want a free coffee, they need to earn at least 500 points. For a “crafted” drink, which includes espressos and cold brew, 700 points are needed.

Many of those dismayed with the new perks program took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

“The new Dunkin’ rewards program is straight up criminal and I hate everything about it,” wrote one user . “I feel betrayed.”

Another wrote , “Booooo Hisssss. BOOOOOOO.”

Customers also slammed the revamped program on Reddit , with one writing , “Of course, we all know this new rewards program was done to cut costs. So, a big thank you to Dunkin — I’ll now save $300/month not buying your coffee anymore! Cost cutting successful!”

Dunkin’ is also doing away with its rewards program’s free birthday treat perk. Instead, members now get triple the points on purchases made the day before, the day of, or the day after their birthday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
iheart.com

Walmart Employees Blast Manager For Sleeping With Both Of Them (VIDEO)

Two employees at a Walmart in Georgia did not take kindly to a store manager who was messing around with the both of them at the same time. The two videos were posted on TikTok after Walmart customer Keaira witnessed an argument between two women One woman even grabs the intercome and yells "Attention, all Walmart associates. Wayne from OGP has been having a constant affair. They've been trying to hide it. That's why she wears a mask."
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rewards Program#Food Drink
ZDNet

McDonald's customers are really unhappy (Chick-fil-A's just laugh)

The pandemic is, apparently, officially over. This means some businesses will be adjusting by ordering their employees back to the office. Other businesses, however, concluded that, having adjusted their way of doing business and raising their investments in technology, perhaps there's no point going back to older ways. Also: Remote...
RESTAURANTS
Chicago Food King

My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs

Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.
CHICAGO, IL
msn.com

National Coffee Day 2022: Freebies from Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme, Panera; What about Starbucks?

There’s one thing we know for certain – Americans love their coffee. Figures from the National Coffee Association shows 60% of Americans choose coffee each day over other beverages, including water. And while a lot of that coffee is consumed at home, people are happy to take it to go, as well. The association showed drive-through and in-app ordering of coffee has jumped more than 30% in the last year.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WGN Radio

Chicago sees increase in ‘check washing’ scams

David Maimon, associate professor of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University, joins Lisa Dent to explain what check washing scams are and what you can do to protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

Where to find the most delicious Mexican food in Chicago

food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Congressional Black-Jewish Relations Caucus condemns antisemitic comments from rapper Ye

The leaders of a bipartisan congressional caucus dedicated to supporting relations between Black and Jewish Americans and addressing issues that impact both groups released a statement Wednesday denouncing rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, for the antisemitic comments he has made recently.  The heads of the Congressional Caucus on Black-Jewish Relations, Reps. Brenda Lawrence […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy