Fall River, MA

Crime & Safety
WPRI 12 News

2 teens hit by car in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Two teenagers were taken to the hospital Friday after they were hit by a vehicle in Attleboro. The 17-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy were struck around 6:40 a.m. while crossing at the intersection of County and Bushee streets, according to Attleboro police. The driver, an 88-year-old man, failed to stop or […]
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Valet Switcharoo; Doggie Doo-doo Don’t

1:18 p.m. – A caller told police a couple were shouting at each other on Marlborough Street. Police confirmed it was a verbal argument only; the couple left in a rideshare car. 1:30 a.m. – An employee of Ocean State Veterinary Clinic on South County Trail told police a...
frmedia.org

Laliberte’s Case Continued Until December 2

Fall River City Councilor Pam Laliberte was in district court this morning to be arraigned on charges she harrassed a Westport woman and intimidated witnesses in the case. Defense attorney Frank Camera has filed a motion to dismiss the charges and the case was continued until December 2nd. “I think...
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Fentanyl Trafficker Sentenced to Four Years in Prison

FALL RIVER — A 42-year-old fentanyl dealer from New Bedford will be spending four years in state prison, after he was sentenced last week in Fall River Superior Court. Brian Still received the prison term after pleading guilty on Oct. 7 to trafficking more than 18 grams of fentanyl, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Letter_Suicides in Bristol County Jail

The all too frequent suicides that occur in the Bristol County jails cause incredible heartache and expense to decedents’ families, the staff and ultimately to the taxpayers. When a suicide was preventable it is the staff that suffers the blame and emotional effects, rather than the Sheriff who sets...
