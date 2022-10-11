Read full article on original website
Related
2 found guilty in 2018 Providence drive-by murder
A jury found Chandanoeuth Hay, 32, and Jaythan Hang, 23, guilty of murder, conspiracy, and gun charges in the death in the death of David Page.
Police probing lack of response to Providence laundromat assault
"It came out of nowhere," CJ Miller said. "I think that his pride might have got in the way."
Police find ‘large amount’ of edibles inside Pawtucket man’s home
Police arrested a Pawtucket man Wednesday after a "large amount" of THC edibles were found inside his home.
Suspected gunman in deadly Fall River shooting held without bail
The New Bedford man believed to be involved in a deadly shooting in Fall River over the weekend faced a judge Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford man gets 4 years for fentanyl trafficking
A New Bedford man was sentenced to four years in state prison on trafficking charges after they found over 30 grams of fentanyl in his apartment.
2 teens hit by car in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Two teenagers were taken to the hospital Friday after they were hit by a vehicle in Attleboro. The 17-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy were struck around 6:40 a.m. while crossing at the intersection of County and Bushee streets, according to Attleboro police. The driver, an 88-year-old man, failed to stop or […]
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Valet Switcharoo; Doggie Doo-doo Don’t
1:18 p.m. – A caller told police a couple were shouting at each other on Marlborough Street. Police confirmed it was a verbal argument only; the couple left in a rideshare car. 1:30 a.m. – An employee of Ocean State Veterinary Clinic on South County Trail told police a...
frmedia.org
Laliberte’s Case Continued Until December 2
Fall River City Councilor Pam Laliberte was in district court this morning to be arraigned on charges she harrassed a Westport woman and intimidated witnesses in the case. Defense attorney Frank Camera has filed a motion to dismiss the charges and the case was continued until December 2nd. “I think...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opioid overdose alert issued for 4 RI communities
Health officials recorded a recent increase in non-fatal opioid overdoses in Cumberland, Lincoln, Smithfield, and North Smithfield.
ABC6.com
No good deed goes unpunished: Providence man assaulted after offering to pay for laundry
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — What was supposed to be a good deed, turned into a nightmare for one Providence resident. The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday at Freeway Laundry on Broadway. Christian Miller told ABC6 news he was doing his laundry on Sunday when he overheard a...
Police nab 3rd suspect in deadly Fall River shooting
Two men who were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Fall River faced a judge Tuesday while officials continued to search for the shooter.
New Bedford Fentanyl Trafficker Sentenced to Four Years in Prison
FALL RIVER — A 42-year-old fentanyl dealer from New Bedford will be spending four years in state prison, after he was sentenced last week in Fall River Superior Court. Brian Still received the prison term after pleading guilty on Oct. 7 to trafficking more than 18 grams of fentanyl, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marijuana, gun seized during North Smithfield traffic stop
Police said they arrested two men Sunday after a traffic stop on Eddie Dowling Highway, seizing over 90 ounces of marijuana and a handgun.
New Bedford City Councilor Found Not Guilty of Drunk Driving
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn has been found not guilty of operating under the influence of alcohol in a 2021 crash that saw him hit two other vehicles after leaving a bar downtown. Dunn will have to spend one year on probation for...
Why Puerto Ricans rallied to change a Providence street name
Its former Bishop Street name bared too much resemblance to a vulgar word in Puerto Rican Spanish.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police respond to report of fight with group of juveniles and possible shooting
Police in Fall River are investigating after a fight that may have led to a shooting. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, Fall River Police responded to Forest Street Tuesday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. for a report of a fight and a possible gunshot. It appears that there may have...
ABC6.com
Mother says her 6-year-old overdosed on medication given by Woonsocket school nurse
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket mother said her 6-year-old is recovering Wednesday after he overdosed on his ADHD medication that he was given by a school nurse. Gianna Read said every morning after eating breakfast, her son Giovanni routinely takes his medicine called Quillivant XR, with a nurse at Harris Elementary School.
‘Road diet’ seeks to reduce crashes, speeding on Main Avenue in Warwick
The four-lane roadway will be reduced to three lanes, with one lane in each direction and a two-way left-turn lane in the center.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Letter_Suicides in Bristol County Jail
The all too frequent suicides that occur in the Bristol County jails cause incredible heartache and expense to decedents’ families, the staff and ultimately to the taxpayers. When a suicide was preventable it is the staff that suffers the blame and emotional effects, rather than the Sheriff who sets...
Jose Roberto Zelaya identified as victim of Fall River shooting death
Massachusetts State Police officers, the Fall River police department and Homicide Unit prosecutors have identified a man who was pronounced dead after there was a report of an altercation and shooting outside a restaurant. Police officers found the male victim – Jose Roberto Zelaya, 45 – lying on the ground...
Comments / 0