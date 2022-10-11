Read full article on original website
Related
abc12.com
Whitmer signs new statewide college scholarship program into law
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WJRT) - Most Michigan high school graduates are eligible for more state financial aid under a bill signed into law Tuesday. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the Michigan Achievement Scholarship at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield. The bill increases amounts students can receive for post high school education. “These...
abc12.com
Michigan triples low-income weatherization program with federal funds
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Three times more low-income households in Michigan will qualify for a program to make their homes more weather tight and cut energy usage this year. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is tripling its weatherization program thanks to an influx of funding from the nearly $1 trillion federal infrastructure spending bill passed earlier this year.
abc12.com
Exclusive poll: Whitmer winning on the issue most important to voters
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – A new EPIC-MRA poll exclusive to ABC12 continues showing that the fight over abortion rights likely will determine the race for Michigan governor. Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s lead over Republican Tudor Dixon shrank over the past month. But more of the 600 likely voters polled said the candidates’ stances on abortion rights are more likely to influence who they support than the economy or education.
abc12.com
Absentee ballot numbers in Michigan show high voter turnout
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Some 1.6 million voters in Michigan have requested absentee ballots and 150,000 have cast ballots for the general election, which is less than a month away. The state is expecting high voter turnout because of several high-impact races - and a ballot initiative seeking to enshrine...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc12.com
State Brownfield grants offer incentives for three Mid-Michigan projects
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The state is giving hundreds of thousands of dollars to three Mid-Michigan communities to clean up contaminated sites slated for redevelopment. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy awarded more than $20 million to 67 Brownfield clean-up projects statewide so the sites can become redevelopment-ready.
abc12.com
Saginaw passes Detroit for Michigan's highest violent crime rate
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The latest FBI annual crime report for 2021 lists Saginaw as the Michigan city with the highest violent crime rate. The city passed Detroit for the No. 4 spot in the nation. The rate includes an average of violent crimes compared to the number of residents.
abc12.com
Kroger hiring 1,000 more employees for holiday season
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Kroger stores in Michigan are hoping to hire 1,000 more employees for the holiday season and beyond. The grocery giant has open positions in stores across Mid-Michigan and with several related business units. Kroger now offers an average hourly wage of $17, which could increase to $22...
abc12.com
Researchers find unique whaleback barge sunk in Lake Superior 120 years ago
WHITEFISH POINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Researchers announced the discovery of a unique whaleback barge that sank in Lake Superior during a violent storm 120 years ago this week. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society located the 292-foot Barge 129 in 650 feet of water about 35 miles offshore from Vermilion Point, which is located about five miles west of Whitefish Point in Chippewa County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc12.com
Lockhart Chemical files for bankruptcy after Flint River oil spill
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Lockhart Chemical, which is blamed for dumping thousands of gallons of an oily substance into the Flint River, filed for bankruptcy in Pennsylvania this week. The company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy Monday in Pennsylvania's western district, where Lockhart's corporate office is located. Chapter 7 bankruptcy...
abc12.com
Weather, war, and economy making a tough year for area farmers
OTISVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - It's harvest season, and some Mid-Michigan farmers are struggling after a perfect storm of bad luck. Cash-crop farmers already faced a tough start to the year. Wet and cold conditions forced a late planting season. As the harvest moves along, they're expecting up to a 15% drop in yields.
Comments / 0