LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – A new EPIC-MRA poll exclusive to ABC12 continues showing that the fight over abortion rights likely will determine the race for Michigan governor. Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s lead over Republican Tudor Dixon shrank over the past month. But more of the 600 likely voters polled said the candidates’ stances on abortion rights are more likely to influence who they support than the economy or education.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO