Auburn, AL

Daily Mississippian

College football pick ’em: Week 7

For a bowl-bound Rebels squad looking to continue its dominance, a wild-card team like the Auburn Tigers signals a worrisome week for Ole Miss coaches. Auburn, a disappointing 3-3 on the season and 1-2 against FBS opponents, has a habit of ruining the dreams of teams bound for a stellar season. They pushed an SEC champion Alabama squad to four overtimes last season and were one of only two teams to defeat the Rebels during the regular season. The other was Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Makes His Opinion On Auburn Extremely Clear

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin isn't taking Auburn lightly heading into this weekend. The Tigers are currently 3-3 through their first six games, but Kiffin doesn't care. He thinks that they're still a talented team and that his squad will have their hands full when they go up against them.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Kickoff Time Set for Ole Miss, LSU

The Southeastern Conference has announced a 2:30 p.m. kickoff for Ole Miss’ Oct. 22 road contest at LSU, with the contest televised on CBS. The game will mark the 111th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and LSU dating back to 1894. The Tigers are the Rebels’ second-most played opponent behind Mississippi State.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Georgia football commit AJ Harris rises in 247Sports rankings

On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Phenix City (Ala.) Central defensive back and Georgia commitment AJ Harris saw his rating rise from a 96 to a 97 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 27 on 247Sports to No. 23 overall. He is the No. 2 cornerback in the country and the No. 2 overall recruit in Alabama on 247Sports. Harris committed to Georgia over Alabama, Florida, and Clemson on June 16.
ATHENS, GA
WAPT

JSU has the answer to the question, Who Is SWAC?

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders believes his team is SWAC because they are undefeated so far this season and have been dominant. That very well could be all the answer you need to the question Who is SWAC? Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr said that during his postgame press conference following an unsavory interaction between himself and Coach Prime after JSU defeated them 26-12 on their homecoming.
JACKSON, MS
collegeandmagnolia.com

How to Watch and Listen: Auburn @ Ole Miss; Time, TV Channel, Weather

Game time: 11:00 am CST/12:00 pm EST - Saturday, October 15th, 2022. TV channel: ESPN (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup) TV Announcers: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden. Stream: Watch ESPN. Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream (Andy Burcham/Stan White/Ronnie Brown) Weather: Cloudy, potential...
OXFORD, MS
Opelika-Auburn News

Tilt at the top: Auburn High, Central enter showdown highly ranked

The region title runs through Phenix City. And Friday’s epic showdown will be a top-four matchup. It’s fitting, because Auburn High and Central-Phenix City have met each other in each of the last three years in the Class 7A semifinals — the state’s Final Four. For this one, with region championship implications, both are in the top four in the ASWA rankings.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika business owner, Auburn alums to appear on Family Feud this week

Is Family Feud host Steve Harvey an Auburn fan? Survey says… maybe. At the very least he made a family with Auburn-Opelika connections feel like he was pro-orange and blue when they filmed three episodes of Family Feud earlier this year. The episodes will air this week starting Tuesday.
OPELIKA, AL
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Lets not rush in to LHS, Valley merger

I may be a day late and a dollar short, but LaFayette High School ought not merge with Valley. In my mind they are too far apart geographically and culturally. Back in the day when I was attending high school there was a major push to consolidate the small school I attended with the larger school in the town next to us. My daddy, who was county commissioner at the time, was opposed to this move and convinced enough voters to squash the consolidation.
LAFAYETTE, LA
thebamabuzz.com

5 unique music festivals near Opelika you can’t miss

Looking for live music? These five festivals near Opelika are well worth the road trip! Read below for all the details on these upcoming live music events. Set in a wooded area in the small town of Waverly, the Standard Deluxe print shop and music venue is hosting its tenth annual “Fall Boogie” this Saturday, October 15.
OPELIKA, AL
franchising.com

Guthrie’s Opens Newest Restaurant in Opelika, AL

Local chicken finger restaurant bringing its unique take on golden fried chicken fingers and southern hospitality off Columbus Pkwy. October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // Opelika, AL - Guthrie’s announced today that its newest restaurant in Opelika, AL is now open at 1305 Columbus Parkway. “The timing was just...
OPELIKA, AL
247Sports

247Sports

