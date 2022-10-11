I may be a day late and a dollar short, but LaFayette High School ought not merge with Valley. In my mind they are too far apart geographically and culturally. Back in the day when I was attending high school there was a major push to consolidate the small school I attended with the larger school in the town next to us. My daddy, who was county commissioner at the time, was opposed to this move and convinced enough voters to squash the consolidation.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO