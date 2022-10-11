Read full article on original website
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
Digital Trends
The Apple Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro may change our smartwatch future
Rugged smartwatches are going to become a mainstream thing, and you can thank Samsung and Apple for it. I put Samsung’s name ahead of Apple’s because, technically, Samsung released a somewhat rugged smartwatch before Apple during this latest period of interest in the niche — but the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a very different beast from the Apple Watch Ultra. However, together they will encourage other companies to add a tougher model to their own range of smartwatches. Get ready, because many more tough smartwatches are coming.
Digital Trends
The iPhone 14 Pro’s A16 chip comes with a huge hidden cost
When Apple launched the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineups this year, one of the biggest differentiating factors between the two models was the silicon inside. Apple’s new A16 Bionic is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus still use the last-gen A15 that debuted with the iPhone 13 series. The reasoning behind this decision comes down to the manufacturing price of the A16, which turns out to be more than twice the cost of the A15.
Apple quietly made a small, unannounced change inside the iPhone 14 that makes it 'the most repairable iPhone in years' for DIY-ers
The iPhone 14 can be opened from the front and the back by unscrewing two screws, making the phone easier to repair, iFixit recently revealed.
9to5Mac
Old and dying AirPods: 7 options for replacing, selling, and recycling
AirPods launched back in 2016 with AirPods Pro arriving in 2019. If you have had first or second-gen AirPods or first-gen AirPods Pro for several years, the batteries are probably wearing out. Let’s look at a range of options for what to do with dying old AirPods including replacing, selling, and recycling.
Is Your iPhone Showing an Orange Dot? Apple Says It's About 'Transparency and Control'—Here's What You Need To Know
Apple has been full of surprises lately—there are new features on the iPhone 14 Pro, exciting updates on the Apple Watch and AirPods Pro, and even the new ability to unsend iMessages! And one other thing that has had many people talking has to do with the mysterious appearance of an orange dot on iPhones.
This is the iPhone you should buy your mom
Responding to a question from the audience at the Code Conference event he attended a few weeks ago, Apple CEO Tim Cook said “buy your mom an iPhone.” The executive offered the reply to a reporter asking about Apple’s plans to embrace RCS on iPhone, a richer communication text messaging system than SMS that Google uses on Android. This is part of the famous blue vs. green text bubbles dispute that Google is still entertaining in the US in its desperation to somehow convince Apple to get on board.
9to5Mac
M2 MacBook Air lows highlight Wednesday’s best deals at $150 off, Apple Watch Series 8, more
Wednesday’s best deals are ushering in a fresh batch of price cuts for the second day of Amazon’s fall Prime Day event. Leading the way are a pair of all-time lows on M2 MacBook Airs from $1,049, which come joined by the original M1 counterpart at the best price of the year at just $799. Then go check out some of the first discounts live on Apple Watch Series 8 from $349. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Android Authority
How to close all Safari tabs on an iPhone
If you’re someone who routinely opens hundreds of tabs, you may decide one day to close them all and start again. Especially if your browser is wheezing under the weight like an asthmatic whale. But closing hundreds of tabs individually is a tedious and time-consuming process. Here’s how to quickly close all Safari tabs on an iPhone. It only takes two taps.
ETOnline.com
The Best Amazon Prime Day Apple Deals on AirPods, iPads, and Apple Watches
Whether you’re looking for a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, Amazon have some of the best Apple deals you can shop right now during the retailer's second Prime Day of the year — The Prime Early Access Sale. Shop now as Prime Day is only running through Wednesday, October 12.
The Verge
The Apple Watch Series 8 is still available for $50 off for Prime Day
It’s almost time to ring the bell for the cows to come home on Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, but before that happens we want to note you can still get the Apple Watch Series 8 for $50 off. The best part? This one’s not just exclusive to Amazon or Prime members, as a couple of other major retailers are currently matching Amazon’s price and making it widely available.
9to5Mac
Apple in October: New MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and more expected
Even though 2022 is quickly coming to an end, there are still some other announcements we expect from Apple before then. While it’s unlikely that Apple will hold another special event in October, it can still make announcements via press releases. This month, we’re expecting updates to the MacBook Pro, new iPad hardware, and more.
9to5Mac
Netflix ad-supported tier launching next month: $7 per month, 720p streaming
Netflix has officially announced its new ad-supported tier, which will launch on November 3. In the United States, this new “Basic with Ads” plan will cost $6.99 per month. You’ll see around four to five minutes of ads per hour and video quality will be limited to 720p…
Which Items Do You Always Buy At The Dollar Store, And Which Items Do You Never Buy There?
In times like these, knowing which products you can save money on is a life-changer.
9to5Mac
Zuckerberg on Apple: Unannounced price of unannounced headset is too expensive
Ask for the views of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Apple, and it will come as no surprise that he’s critical. It seems this even applies to products the Cupertino company hasn’t even yet announced. The Facebook founder effectively criticized Apple for its (unknown) pricing strategy on its...
9to5Mac
Holiday Peanuts specials will not air on PBS this year, streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ alongside new festive originals
Apple’s overall deal with WildBrain sees Apple TV+ as the exclusive streaming destination for all things Snoopy and Peanuts, including archive classics and wholly new specials and series. For the last two years, Apple allowed PBS to air the iconic Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas Peanuts specials. This year, they...
TechCrunch
Apple brings more of its services, including iCloud and Apple Music, to Microsoft platforms
Windows users participating in Microsoft’s Windows Insiders program can get the latest iCloud for Windows app, which enables the integration, starting today. “For the last few years, Windows customers who have Android phones have experienced that promise with integration across messaging, calling and photos directly to their Windows PC, bringing the two most important devices in their lives closer together,” CNET quoted Microsoft as saying. “We’re making it easier than ever for customers to access their iPhone photos and the entertainment they love from Apple on their Xbox and Windows devices.”
9to5Mac
Kuo: Here’s Apple’s roadmap for shifting more iPhone and Mac production outside of China
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out today with some new predictions on how Apple can continue to reduce its reliance on China. According to Kuo, Apple is adjusting its “supply chain management strategy” in response to the ongoing “de-globalization trend.”. Based on recent supply chain surveys, here’s...
ZDNet
Microsoft: iCloud Photos, Apple TV and Apple Music are coming to Windows 11
Microsoft seemingly has come to some kind of partnership agreement with Apple and is bringing support for iCloud Photos to the Windows 11 Photos app. Microsoft also announced on October 12 that the Apple Music and Apple TV apps available in the Microsoft Store at some point in 2023. "Excited...
9to5Mac
Roku smart home products spotted; appear to be rebadged Wyze products
Photos of what appear to be Roku smart home products have been posted, supported by shipping manifests. It follows the company branching out into audio with speakers intended for use in home theater setups. A photo on Reddit shows a smart light strip similar to the Hue Lightstrip, and another...
