CNET

iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS

Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro may change our smartwatch future

Rugged smartwatches are going to become a mainstream thing, and you can thank Samsung and Apple for it. I put Samsung’s name ahead of Apple’s because, technically, Samsung released a somewhat rugged smartwatch before Apple during this latest period of interest in the niche — but the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a very different beast from the Apple Watch Ultra. However, together they will encourage other companies to add a tougher model to their own range of smartwatches. Get ready, because many more tough smartwatches are coming.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The iPhone 14 Pro’s A16 chip comes with a huge hidden cost

When Apple launched the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineups this year, one of the biggest differentiating factors between the two models was the silicon inside. Apple’s new A16 Bionic is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus still use the last-gen A15 that debuted with the iPhone 13 series. The reasoning behind this decision comes down to the manufacturing price of the A16, which turns out to be more than twice the cost of the A15.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Old and dying AirPods: 7 options for replacing, selling, and recycling

AirPods launched back in 2016 with AirPods Pro arriving in 2019. If you have had first or second-gen AirPods or first-gen AirPods Pro for several years, the batteries are probably wearing out. Let’s look at a range of options for what to do with dying old AirPods including replacing, selling, and recycling.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

This is the iPhone you should buy your mom

Responding to a question from the audience at the Code Conference event he attended a few weeks ago, Apple CEO Tim Cook said “buy your mom an iPhone.” The executive offered the reply to a reporter asking about Apple’s plans to embrace RCS on iPhone, a richer communication text messaging system than SMS that Google uses on Android. This is part of the famous blue vs. green text bubbles dispute that Google is still entertaining in the US in its desperation to somehow convince Apple to get on board.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

M2 MacBook Air lows highlight Wednesday’s best deals at $150 off, Apple Watch Series 8, more

Wednesday’s best deals are ushering in a fresh batch of price cuts for the second day of Amazon’s fall Prime Day event. Leading the way are a pair of all-time lows on M2 MacBook Airs from $1,049, which come joined by the original M1 counterpart at the best price of the year at just $799. Then go check out some of the first discounts live on Apple Watch Series 8 from $349. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

How to close all Safari tabs on an iPhone

If you’re someone who routinely opens hundreds of tabs, you may decide one day to close them all and start again. Especially if your browser is wheezing under the weight like an asthmatic whale. But closing hundreds of tabs individually is a tedious and time-consuming process. Here’s how to quickly close all Safari tabs on an iPhone. It only takes two taps.
CELL PHONES
ETOnline.com

The Best Amazon Prime Day Apple Deals on AirPods, iPads, and Apple Watches

Whether you’re looking for a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, Amazon have some of the best Apple deals you can shop right now during the retailer's second Prime Day of the year — The Prime Early Access Sale. Shop now as Prime Day is only running through Wednesday, October 12.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

The Apple Watch Series 8 is still available for $50 off for Prime Day

It’s almost time to ring the bell for the cows to come home on Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, but before that happens we want to note you can still get the Apple Watch Series 8 for $50 off. The best part? This one’s not just exclusive to Amazon or Prime members, as a couple of other major retailers are currently matching Amazon’s price and making it widely available.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Apple in October: New MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and more expected

Even though 2022 is quickly coming to an end, there are still some other announcements we expect from Apple before then. While it’s unlikely that Apple will hold another special event in October, it can still make announcements via press releases. This month, we’re expecting updates to the MacBook Pro, new iPad hardware, and more.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Apple brings more of its services, including iCloud and Apple Music, to Microsoft platforms

Windows users participating in Microsoft’s Windows Insiders program can get the latest iCloud for Windows app, which enables the integration, starting today. “For the last few years, Windows customers who have Android phones have experienced that promise with integration across messaging, calling and photos directly to their Windows PC, bringing the two most important devices in their lives closer together,” CNET quoted Microsoft as saying. “We’re making it easier than ever for customers to access their iPhone photos and the entertainment they love from Apple on their Xbox and Windows devices.”
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Roku smart home products spotted; appear to be rebadged Wyze products

Photos of what appear to be Roku smart home products have been posted, supported by shipping manifests. It follows the company branching out into audio with speakers intended for use in home theater setups. A photo on Reddit shows a smart light strip similar to the Hue Lightstrip, and another...
