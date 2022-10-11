ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros' Phil Maton out for playoffs after punching locker

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
 3 days ago

Astros reliever Phil Maton revealed Tuesday that he broke his right pinkie when he punched a locker in frustration after Houston's regular-season finale and will miss the postseason.

Maton had surgery Monday to repair the fractured finger on his pitching hand.

The Astros announced earlier Tuesday that Maton and another veteran reliever, Will Smith, had been left off the roster for the AL Division Series against Seattle.

The 29-year-old Maton gave up two hits, including a single to younger brother Nick Maton, and two runs while recording one out in the eighth inning of Houston's 3-2 win over Philadelphia last Wednesday.

“I was upset with how my outing went, and it’s kind of shortsighted and ultimately selfish and it’s one of those things that I hope doesn’t affect our team moving forward,” Maton said Tuesday.

Smith, who was acquired from the Braves at the trade deadline, had a 3.27 ERA in 24 appearances for Houston this season. Maton had a 3.84 ERA in 67 games.

The Astros put rookie right-hander Hunter Brown on an ALDS roster with 12 pitchers and carried an extra position player — rookie infielder David Hensley.

The rest of Houston's pitchers are Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, Lance McCullers Jr., Luis Garcia, Jose Urquidy, Cristian Javier, Ryne Stanek, Ryan Pressly, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Hector Neris.

Brown, Hensley, Montero and Neris are making their playoff debuts as are rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena, infielder Mauricio Dubon and utility player Trey Mancini, a six-year veteran acquired this summer from Baltimore.

Houston will carry two catchers, eight infielders and four outfielders against Seattle.

The Mariners went with the same roster they used for the wild-card series. They will carry 12 pitchers, three catchers, five infielders, four outfielders and utility players Adam Frazier and Dylan Moore.

Their pitching staff for this series includes Logan Gilbert, Luis Castillo, Diego Castillo, Matthew Boyd, Matt Festa, Matt Brash, George Kirby, Andres Munoz, Penn Murfee, Robbie Ray, Paul Sewald and Erik Swanson.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

